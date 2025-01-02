Celebrate #MuseumSelfieDay on January 15!

#MuseumSelfie Day has received international engagement and coverage, from news outlets including the Guardian, CNN, and more. (Credit: Mar Dixon)

#MuseumSelfie Day is the perfect blend of art, culture, history—and selfies! Mark your calendars now for January 15, 2025.

Mar Dixon, a leader in social media and the cultural sector, created #MuseumSelfie Day in 2014 as part of her quest to make museums fun for everyone – thus changing the image of museums from stodgy and boring institutions, to places that anyone can enjoy.

This simple concept – taking a fun selfie in a museum – has become a global movement, with people, museums, news outlets, and organizations from around the world getting in on the action.

#MuseumSelfie Day has received international engagement and coverage, from news outlets including the Guardian, CNN, and more. (Credit: Mar Dixon)

Visitors and staff at museums still participate each year by sharing their #MuseumSelfie photos on platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Bluesky, and Instagram. From ancient artifacts to modern masterpieces, every museum offers a unique opportunity for a selfie moment.

Who knows who will get involved in this year’s #MuseumSelfie Day…though it’ll be hard to top the Cookie Monster’s playful participation!

(Credit: Cookie Monster)

Mar Dixon, who passed away in 2024, leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of making museums more accessible and interactive through campaigns like this. Her vision transformed how cultural institutions engage with the public, and her influence continues to be felt worldwide.

How to participate in #MuseumSelfieDay

Get ready for January 15, 2025 (always the third Wednesday in January)! Here’s how to join the fun:

Visit a Museum: Head to any museum, gallery, or cultural institution. Find a Feature You Love: Choose an exhibit or piece that inspires you. Take a Selfie: Snap a picture with the exhibit or feature in the background. Post Your Photo: Share it on X, Bluesky, Instagram, or Facebook using #MuseumSelfieDay or #MuseumSelfie. Don’t forget to tag the museum and add a caption describing the exhibit or your experience! Get Creative: Use filters, props, or poses to make your post stand out. Have fun with it!

Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a history buff, or just looking for a fun day out, #MuseumSelfie Day is a fantastic way to explore culture while sharing your journey with the world.

Join the movement this January and help keep Mar Dixon’s vision alive by celebrating museums as vibrant, welcoming spaces for everyone.

Mar Dixon and her friends visited the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery in the United Kingdom on #MuseumSelfieDay in 2018. (Credit: Mar Dixon)