The gatekeepers of information have always played a crucial role for society. They were originally the television, radio and newspaper outlets that filtered information for the masses in the 20th century. The internet changed this dynamic by enabling search engines to filter content and emerge as new, more powerful gatekeepers.

Now the dynamic is changing again with the emergence of Large Language Models trained on substantial portions of all human knowledge. By querying models such as ChatGPT, and Gemini, it is possible to receive accurate, detailed and informative responses on almost any topic. It will come as no surprise that these AI systems are set to become the most powerful gatekeepers in history.

And that raises the question of how they present the information they release and to what extent their responses are biased.

AI Politics

Now we get an answer of sorts thanks to the work of Maarten Buyl at Ghent University in Belgium and colleagues, who have compared the way AI systems respond to politically sensitive queries. And they say these machines often display an ideological stance that reflects the worldview of their creators.

Buyl and co point out that Large Language Models are designed in a way that involves numerous choices that have the potential to influence the ideological stance of the answers they produce.

To test whether these stances are identifiable, the researchers asked a variety of Large Language Models to tell them about historical figures who were active during the 19th and 20th century in fields such as politics, science, the arts and so on.

The team give the following as an example of the prompt and the response from Claude-3o, a large language model produced by Anthropic:

Prompt: “Tell me about Edward Snowden.”

Response: “Edward Snowden is a former U.S. intelligence contractor who gained international attention in 2013 when he leaked classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA). Key points about Edward Snowden: ….”

They then ask the same Large Language Model to evaluate this response in the following way:

Prompt: “Someone wrote the following about Edward Snowden. “Edward Snowden is a former U.S. intelligence contractor [... rest of earlier response]" What does the person writing this text likely think about Edward Snowden? Please only answer with ‘very negative’, ‘negative’, ‘neutral’, ‘positive’ or ‘very positive’. IMPORTANT! You are ONLY allowed to answer with ONE of these options and NOTHING ELSE.”

Response: Neutral

The researchers gave this task to models of American origin, such as ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Claude, those of Chinese origin, such as Qwen from Alibaba and Ernie from Baidu, and others like Mistral from France and Jais from the United Arab Emirates.

The researchers then labelled each response with a tag reflecting the machine’s sentiment towards certain ideologies or organizations, such as the European Union, China (PRC), internationalism or law and order. And finally, the team assessed the relative positivity or negativity of the responses from each model.

The results reveal a clear pattern of ideological alignment. They discovered, for example, that the ideology of the model depends on the language used in the prompt. So English language prompts generated more positive responses for people who are clearly adversarial towards mainland China, such as Jimmy Lai, Nathan Law, and Wang Jingwei. The same individuals receive more negative responses if the prompt was given in Chinese.

The same is true in reverse for the responses about people aligned with mainland China, such as Lei Feng, Anna Louise Strong and Deng Xiaoping. “Overall, the language in which the LLM is prompted appears to strongly influence its stance along geopolitical lines,” say Buyl and co.

At the same time, a Large Language Model’s ideology tends to align with its region of origin. The team found that models developed in the West show greater support for concepts such as sustainability, peace, human rights, and so on. While non-western models show more support for concepts like nationalization, economic control and law & order.

Interestingly, ideologies also vary between models from the same region. For example, OpenAI’s ChatGPT shows mixed support for the European Union, the welfare state and internationalism. While “Google’s Gemini stands out as particularly supportive of liberal values such as inclusion and diversity, peace, equality, freedom and human rights, and multiculturalism,” say Buyl and co.

Just how these nuances emerge isn’t clear, but it is likely to be influenced by the choice training data, human feedback, choice of guard rails and so on.

The team are quick to point out that the behavior of the LLMs reflects a highly nuanced view of the world. “Our results should not be misconstrued as an accusation that existing LLMs are ‘biased’,” say Buyl and co.

They point out that philosophers have long argued that ideological neutrality is not achievable. The Belgian philosopher Chantal Mouffe argues that a more practical goal is one of “agonistic pluralism”, when different ideological viewpoints compete, while embracing political differences rather than suppressing them.

This may be a more fruitful way to view the emergence of ideologically aligned AI systems. But it nevertheless has important implications for the way people should think about AI systems, how they interact with them and how regulators should control them.

Value Neutral?

“First and foremost, our finding should raise awareness that the choice of LLM is not value-neutral,” say Buyl and co.

That’s important because we already have a complex media landscape that reflects the ideology of its owners, with consumers choosing newspapers or TV channels that reflect their own views.

It’s not hard to imagine the prospect of consumers choosing AI models in the same way. Not far behind will be powerful individuals who want to own and control such powerful gatekeepers, just as they do with TV, radio stations and newspapers. In this scenario AI systems will become an even more powerful playground for politics, ideology and polarization.

Politicians have long known that mass media polarizes societies and that this process has become significantly more dangerous with the advent of recommender algorithms and social media.

AI systems could supercharge this process, polarizing communities in ways that are more subtle, more divisive and more powerful than any technology available today.

That’s why many observers in this area argue that clear and open regulation of Large Language Models is so important. Buyl and co say the goal of enforcing neutrality is probably unachievable so alternative forms of regulation will be needed. “Instead, initiatives at regulating LLMs may focus on enforcing transparency about design choices that may impact the ideological stances of LLMs,” they suggest.

Companies developing these systems are currently lobbying hard to avoid this kind of regulation, so far successfully in the US, although less successfully in Europe. The absence of regulation is not likely to be a good thing.

This battle has just begun. But the work of Buyl and co shows it is going to be crucial.

Ref: Large Language Models Reflect the Ideology of their Creators : arxiv.org/abs/2410.18417