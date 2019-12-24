Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Stay Curious
Planet Earth

These Otters May Smell Prey as They Swim

Most mammals can’t smell underwater, but Eurasian otters may have a way of sniffing out prey even while swimming.

By bioGraphicDecember 24, 2019 4:00 PM
Otter scent
(Credit: Greg Lecouer)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Although most Eurasian otters (Lutra lutra) spend their time scouring inland river bottoms for prey, those along the coast of Scotland’s Shetland Islands are able to take advantage of the kelp forest’s oceanic bounty. More than a thousand of the semi-aquatic mammals live here, making the Isles’ coastline home to one of the densest otter populations in Britain.

Plunging into the frigid waters of the kelp forest, this particular diver is likely browsing for a crab or fish to take back to its family — and it’s potentially employing an unexpected sense to track that prey down.

The ocean is a wonderfully smelly soup compared to dry air, because so many more substances can dissolve in water. It’s no surprise, then, that a sense of smell would be a useful tool for animals living in the sea.

Ancient fish were the first in evolutionary history to develop nostrils with olfactory receptors, which are proteins that match up, like puzzle pieces, with certain molecules in the environment. When the right molecules come into contact with these receptors, they trigger neural signals that are interpreted as particular smells, which can help an animal identify the scent trails of prey, the smell of nearby predators, even the chemical cues of potential mates. Early mammals developed the sense of smell some 700 million years ago — and that trait, which has its origins in the ocean and has been passed down and modified over countless generations, persists in many mammalian noses today.

The rather inconvenient link between the nose and the lungs, however, means that most mammals have lost the ability to smell underwater, since inhaling a breath full of water has obvious drawbacks. Indeed, even mammals that spend their lives in the ocean, such as toothed whales, have entirely lost the sense of smell. But there are exceptions.

A 2006 study found that some semi-aquatic mammals can sample odors underwater by exhaling tiny bubbles from their nostrils, which capture smells from the surface of an object, and then quickly sniffing them back in again. The initial research focused on star-nosed moles (Condylura cristata) and water shrews (Sorex palustris), but an informal experiment with river otters suggests they might use the same technique, especially since they generally hunt at night when sight is of little use.

After capturing a surprise portrait of this particular otter, photographer Greg Lecouer noticed another otter flopping out of the waves with a squirming octopus clenched in its teeth. The skilled predator may or may not have used its nose to source this delicacy, but it almost certainly enjoyed a feast for its nostrils once the meal commenced on land.

This story originally appeared in bioGraphic, an online magazine featuring beautiful and surprising stories about nature and sustainability.

Related Content

Scientists Catch a Quantum Jump as It Happens

A New Kind of Dementia Strikes the 'Oldest Old'

The Physics of Christmas: Wormholes and Other Tricks Santa Might Use to Get His Job Done

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In