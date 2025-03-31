How to Stay Safe Before, During, and After a Volcano Eruption

The impending eruption of Alaska’s Mt. Spurr is a timely reminder that, if you live near a volcano, you should be prepared in case it blows. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says there are 170 potentially active volcanoes in the country, and chances are you could live near one. But how should you prepare for an eruption and how can you recover after?

Planning for a Volcano Eruption

The first question one should ask themselves is, do I live within range of a volcano, and if so, how close? The USGS can help you assess your hazard. Although households within 20 miles are under the most danger, even people living as far as 200 miles away could be susceptible to some hazards, such as falling ash.

The next question is, what is the status of your volcano neighbor? The USGS can help you find an answer and provide monitoring. Once you have determined your risk — and are aware of how to monitor for changes to it — you should make plans for what to do before, during, and after an eruption.

Have an idea of a safe evacuation route, as well as a place to stay, in the event of an eruption. Consult local officials on possible routes, and be aware that this could vary depending on different hazards based on the kind of eruption.

The initial blast; flying debris; hot gases; and fast-moving mud, rock, water (known as lahars) all present different hazards, and, therefore different avoidance strategies. For instance, for an eruption scenario involving a lava flow, your escape route should avoid valleys and riverbeds. For one including gas or ash, consider the wind’s direction and avoid a downwind route. Make sure all family members know and understand the plan.

Here are some additional steps to take when planning for an eruption, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Emergency kits: These are useful to have for other disasters as well — not just volcanic eruptions. Don’t forget prescription medicines as well as enough food and water for a week. Also make up a separate kit for your evacuation vehicle. Include food, flares, booster cables, maps, tools, a first aid kit, a fire extinguisher, sleeping bags, a flashlight, and batteries. Keep your gas tank full.

Shelter: Be prepared for a “shelter in place” order. Make sure you have plenty of containers for clean water. Remember that, if the order comes, you should also fill your sinks and bathtubs with as much clean water as you can.

Additional protection: Have plastic sheets available if necessary to protect windows and vents from ash. Also have enough N95 respirator masks available for all family members. Make sure they are approved models.

How to Evacuate When a Volcano Will Erupt

When a volcano will erupt, be sure to follow the Volcano Notification Service for updates and date information about eruptions. Follow evacuation orders from local officials promptly, tune in via radio or internet, and listen for sirens — be aware of what they mean. Don’t wait.

Read the Situation

This is where your preparation comes in handy. Before you drive away, review your evacuation plans, assess the situation, and use the one most appropriate for your scenario. Rubble and ash may fly through the air, so if that is a factor, avoid a downwind evacuation route. If lava may flow, choose your “non-valley” route. Avoid driving in heavy ash. If you must, keep windows closed and don’t run the air conditioner.

Protect Yourself

If you are outside, wear clothes that will protect you from falling ash. Put on your N95 mask, if directed, or if you see ash in the air.

If you are ordered to “shelter in place,” start filling all available water containers, as well as sinks and bathtubs. If you have coolers for frozen food, place water containers in coolers. If you have supplies, it's important to take shelter from the ash in the location that you're in. Be sure to cover windows and seal doors. Stay in an interior room, away from doors and windows, according to Ready of U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Good Communication

Listen to any available news source. Monitor conditions online if you have cellular internet connections. Maintain contact with friends or family outside the area.

What to Do After the Eruption

According to Ready, don’t return home until you’ve been given the signal to do so by the proper authorities. If you have been sheltering in place, stay inside until you receive an “all clear.” Here are some other tactics to follow in your return.

Check in: Reach out to friends and relatives through any available means — especially through text messages and social media. Remember that phone services may be overwhelmed during the emergency, so consider other ways to communicate.

Avoid Ashes: Don’t drive in heavy ashes, even if they have stopped falling. Doing so will stir them up — potentially clogging your engine and stalling your vehicle.

Continue to wear a mask until advised to do otherwise. This is especially important for people with breathing conditions like asthma. Don’t try to remove ash from your roof. If you are able to clean up, wear protective clothing and avoid skin contact with ash and debris.

