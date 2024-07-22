Chimps, Like Humans, are Fast Talkers — With Their Hands

Chimpanzee gestures mirror human conversation, as revealed by a groundbreaking study of 252 chimps.

By Paul Smaglik
Jul 22, 2024 6:30 PMJul 22, 2024 6:32 PM
Group of chimpanzees including mothers, juveniles, subadults, and infants grooming and playing
Group of chimpanzees including mothers, juveniles, subadults, and infants grooming and playing (Credit: Catherine Hobaiter)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Parents often tell children not to talk back or interrupt. But both actions can be characteristics of human communication.

The same is true for chimps, even though these primates communicate primarily through gestures instead of spoken words. In the largest-ever data set collected on chimpanzee communication, researchers showed that chimps use a rapid-fire, back-and-forth communication style similar to humans — complete with interruptions, according to a study in Current Biology.

Chimpanzee Hand Gestures

The study focused on gestures, including various hand signals. Scientists observed over 8,500 gestures for 252 chimps from five separate locations in Africa.

They measured when and how turn-taking took place, and noted other conversational patterns, including interruptions. About 14 percent of communications involved two chimps, with at least a two-part exchange, although some conversations extended to seven parts.

Although no chimpanzee gesture dictionary exists, researchers who have spent years observing the primates in the field can identify and isolate many — for example, the classic “reach gesture,” says Gal Badihi, the paper’s first author and graduate student at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

“Here one chimpanzee extends her arm toward another chimpanzee,” Badihi says. “Often this gesture is used to request food or be friendly. Sometimes the response from the other chimpanzee is to shake hands.”

Researchers define a gesture’s meaning by the way its recipient responds to it. Some gestures initiate movements, like grooming or traveling. Others appear to revolve around conflict management, like signals to stop doing something, or to move away.

Read More: Chimpanzees: Understanding Our Closest Relatives in the Animal Kingdom

Closely Resembling Human Conversation

The scientists studied two types of turn taking by the chimps. They observed gesture-to-gesture turn-taking, when one chimpanzee made a gesture and another chimpanzee responded with a gesture, too. The second type they observed — gesture-to-behavior — involves the first chimp motioning, then the other changing its behavior.

“Most chimp communication turn-taking involves gesture to behavior. Gesture-to-gesture more closely resembles human conversation, because it involves exchanging signals," according to Badihi.

Interruptions occur when one chimpanzee starts to make a gesture and before she finishes, the intended audience gestures back or changes its behavior. Often, the timing between the first gesture’s start and the interruption is in fractions of a second.

While other animals — including birds and monkeys — take turns when communicating, this study is the closest instance where these exchanges resemble human conversation.

“This is one of the first cases of very fast turn-taking happening over close distances where the chimpanzees can see each other,” says Badihi. The authors would like to see their approach applied to other species.

Read More: Like Humans, Chimpanzees Talk to Coordinate Cooperative Hunts

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Current Biology. Chimpanzee gestural exchanges share temporal structure with human language.

  • First author of the paper and graduate student at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. Gal Badihi.

Before joining Discover Magazine, Paul Smaglik spent over 20 years as a science journalist, specializing in U.S. life science policy and global scientific career issues. He began his career in newspapers, but switched to scientific magazines. His work has appeared in publications including Science News, Science, Nature, and Scientific American.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Planet Earth
Are Great White Sharks Attacking 100-Foot-Long Blue Whales?
Planet Earth
Would a Killer Whale Beat a Great White Shark in Battle? And 4 Other Matches
Planet Earth
Meet Nature's Impersonator, the Hummingbird Moth: The Insect That Mimics a Bird
Planet Earth
Lion Breaks Swimming Record Across Hippo and Crocodile-Infested Waters
Planet Earth
Male Lions Fend Off Other Males and Hyenas When Their Pride Has Cubs
Planet Earth
Flirting with Disaster: When Endangered Wild Animals Try to Mate with Domestic Relatives
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login