Goodbye Discover

All good things must come to an end, and so, this will be my final post at Discover Magazine.

I'd like to thank everyone at Discover for hosting me for the past 8 years. Discover tell me that they will continue to host this blog here for the forseeable future, it just won't be updated.

I feel no need to write a long goodbye or retrospective, because this is absolutely not the end of Neuroskeptic.

This is the end of a regularly-updated Neuroskeptic blog. The internet has changed greatly since I started blogging in 2008, and my life has also changed.

I don't think regular blogging is the most effective way of communicating in 2021, but I can still be found on Twitter, and I'm going to be exploring other venues for my writing. I'll see you soon!