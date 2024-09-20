Difficult Children Are Only Slightly More Likely To Have Insecure Attachments With Parents

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Children with difficult temperaments, including personality tendencies such as irritability and having a hard time being comforted, are only slightly more likely than other children to have insecure attachment relationships with one or both of their parents, according to our research. This finding refutes the long-standing notion held by many psychologists that early attachment behaviors are mainly determined by a child’s temperament.

An attachment relationship reflects the child’s expectations about their caregiver in times of need. A secure attachment is likely if a caregiver is consistently available and emotionally supportive when the child is alarmed. However, if a child learns that their caregiver will not be there when needed or will not effectively soothe them, chances are they will develop an insecure attachment relationship with that caregiver.

As researchers in clinical psychology and child and family studies, we are interested in how the quality of child-caregiver relationships affects children’s development.

Part of that is understanding what influences the way child-parent attachments form. Even infants show stark differences in temperament, and some psychologists have argued that these individual dispositions may also explain how youngsters interact with caregivers. Even the most sensitive and loving parent could feel challenged when caring for a difficult child – does that dynamic influence the quality of their attachment relationship?

How We Do Our Work

With 29 other researchers, we started a research consortium to study the quality of children’s attachment relationships with their mothers and fathers – or what we call their attachment networks.

For this meta-analysis, we combined data collected over the past 40 years on 872 children from North American families.

Researchers observed these kids interacting separately with their mothers and fathers and completed assessments designed to evaluate children’s attachment behaviors: How do they seek comfort in times of need? How easily do they find reassurance in their parents? How do they explore their environment in the presence of their parents?

In addition, parents reported on the degree of their children’s difficult temperament. How likely was the child to experience intense negative emotions, such as anger, sadness, or fearfulness?

It seemed logical that children with a more difficult temperament might tend to have more insecure attachment relationships within the family, but that’s not exactly what we found. Instead, a difficult temperament had very little to do with the number of insecure attachment relationships a child had with their parents.

Greater tendencies toward a difficult temperament had just a very small impact—less than 1%, according to our statistical analysis—on children’s likelihood of having multiple insecure attachment relationships. Temperament was only slightly more difficult in infants who had insecure attachment with both parents rather than with only one or neither of the parents.

Why it Matters

Recent research from our consortium has found that children who develop secure attachment relationships with both mom and dad tend to show fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression, as well as stronger language skills, compared with those who had only one or no secure attachment relationships in their two-parent families.

The results from our latest study suggest that even children with inborn characteristics of a difficult temperament can benefit from the advantages that come from multiple secure attachments. These findings may reassure worried parents.

What Still Isn’t Known

Further research is needed to explain the small increase in insecure attachments we did identify for kids with difficult temperaments.

For example, children’s difficult temperament increases the likelihood of negative parenting, including anger and coercing and overcontrolling behaviors. These, in turn, can intensify children’s negative emotions. Over time, it’s possible this two-way street of negative reactions increases the probability of insecure attachment relationships between child and parents.

Interventions that promote positive parenting and sensitive discipline increase children’s attachment security with their parents. Parents can foster secure attachment by deliberately being more sensitive to their children’s emotional needs.

One thing has become clear. The secure attachment relationships that play a critical role in cognitive and emotional development are not closed off to children born with difficult temperaments.

Or Dagan is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Long Island University Post. Carlo Schuengel is a Professor of Clinical Child and Family Studies at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.