How Vitamin D Deficiency Affects Hair Loss

Did you know that Vitamin D is essential for hair growth? A lack of this vitamin can lead to hair loss and other hair problems. In this blog post, we will discuss the effects of Vitamin D deficiency on hair loss. We will also provide tips on how to increase your Vitamin D levels and improve your hair health.

But first, let's share the top 5 supplements for hair loss from vitamin D deficiency. These vitamin supplements will help you regain control with hair loss due to insufficient vitamin D levels:

What is Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is stored in the liver and fatty tissues. It can be obtained from food sources, such as eggs, fish, and fortified milk. However, the body's main source of vitamin D is through exposure to sunlight.

When you are exposed to sunlight, your skin produces cholecalciferol, also known as vitamin D. This vitamin is then transported to the liver where it is converted into calcifediol. From the liver, calcifediol enters the bloodstream and is transported to the kidneys where it is turned into calcitriol.

Calcitriol is the active form of vitamin D and it is this form that is responsible for the many health benefits associated with vitamin D.

These include:

· Regulating calcium and phosphorus levels in the blood

· Promoting bone growth and health

· Reducing inflammation

· Boosting immune system function

Unfortunately, vitamin D deficiency is becoming increasingly common, particularly in developed countries where people tend to spend less time outdoors. In fact, it is estimated that one billion people worldwide are deficient in vitamin D.

Do I have to get a test taken by my doctor to test vitamin D levels?

Yes, you will need to get your vitamin D levels checked by a doctor in order to know if you are deficient and how severe your deficiency is. This can be done through a simple blood test. If your levels are low, there are a few different treatment options available.

So, what are the effects of vitamin D deficiency on hair loss? Let's take a look.

Vitamin D and Hair Loss

One of the most common symptoms of vitamin D deficiency is hair loss. Vitamin D is essential for hair growth as it helps to regulate the production of keratinocytes.

Keratinocytes are cells that produce keratin, a protein that makes up the hair shaft. When there is a lack of vitamin D, these cells stop functioning properly and this can lead to hair loss.

In addition, vitamin D is also involved in the production of sebum. Sebum is an oily substance that helps to keep the hair and scalp moisturized. A deficiency in vitamin D can lead to a dry scalp, which can also contribute to hair loss.

If you are experiencing hair loss, it is important to get your vitamin D levels checked by a doctor. A simple blood test can determine if you are deficient in this vitamin.

If your levels are low, there are a few ways to increase them. These include:

Spending Time Outdoors in Sunlight

Eating Foods Rich in Vitamin D

Eating foods that are rich in vitamin D can help to increase your levels of this vitamin. This is because the vitamin is absorbed from the intestine into the bloodstream where it can be transported to the liver and other organs.

Foods that are rich in vitamin D include:

· Eggs

· Fish, such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel

· Fortified milk

· Fortified cereals

· Fortified orange juice

· Mushrooms

Taking a Vitamin D Supplement

If you are unable to get enough vitamin D from sunlight or food sources, you may need to take a supplement. Vitamin D supplements are available in two forms: cholecalciferol (vitamin D) and ergocalciferol (vitamin D).

Cholecalciferol is the form of vitamin D that is produced in the skin when exposed to sunlight. Ergocalciferol is a synthetic form of vitamin D that is found in some foods, such as fortified milk and cereals.

Your doctor can help you to determine the best form of vitamin D supplement for you and the correct dosage. By increasing your vitamin D levels, you can help to improve your hair health and reduce the risk of hair loss.

If you are concerned about your hair loss, talk to your doctor. They will be able to provide you with more information and advice on how to improve your vitamin D levels and reduce your risk of hair loss.

How Vitamin D Deficiency Affects Hair Loss

When the body doesn't have enough vitamin D, keratinocyte in hair follicles can't control hair development and shedding. That is one way vitamin D levels influence hair loss.

Vitamin D also has an impact on the creation of new hair follicles. The dermal papilla are cells at the base of each hair follicle that regulate growth and development. The dermal papilla need vitamin D to grow properly, which then affects the health of individual strands and the scalp as a whole.

A vitamin D deficiency can cause dryness in both the hair and scalp, which leads to hair breakage and eventual hair loss. If you think your diet may be lacking in vitamin D, talk to your doctor about getting a blood test. You can also eat more foods that are rich in vitamin D or take a supplement.

By taking steps to improve your vitamin D levels, you can improve the health of your hair and reduce your risk of hair loss. Talk to your doctor about the best ways to increase your vitamin D levels and improve your overall health.

Do vitamin D supplements help with hair loss?

If you have a vitamin D deficiency and are losing hair, some studies propose that taking vitamin D supplements might help. Unfortunately, there's little research on whether vitamin D supplements work for hair loss, but here's what we know so far.

According to a small research study involving just 22 people, using a vitamin D-derived lotion was moderately successful for more than half of participants with patchy hair loss.

Vitamin D topical solution was also found to be beneficial in a study that involved over 230 women ages 18 and older who had mild thinning hair. In this particular research, researchers discovered vitamin D topical therapy to be effective for hair loss in about 70% of participants.

How will I know if I have Vitamin D deficiency?

If your health care provider determines that your vitamin D levels are insufficient, the easiest thing to do is to eat enough of it through diet. Vitamin D2 and D3 are two forms of this vitamin. We obtain vitamin D2 from certain plants and mushrooms by eating foods.

Most of us don't get enough sun to meet our vitamin D requirements, but you can obtain it from foods like fatty fish, eggs, and milk. Fortunately, though, you may also acquire your vitamin D3 through food sources such as salmon, chicken eggs, and milk.

To make sure you replenish your vitamin D stores, your healthcare practitioner may recommend that you take a supplement. However, not all supplements are created equal. Make sure to choose one from a reputable manufacturer.

We highly recommendElm & Rye D3 for your vitamin D needs, but there are other supplements on the market to check out. Below you'll find our top 5 recommendations for vitamin D deficiency that's causing hair loss:

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

The easiest and most effective approach to get enough vitamin D is to take a pill since it is difficult to consume enough food. There are many different types of supplements on the market. Not all supplement products are made equal. Elm & Rye frequently submit their supplements to third-party laboratories for testing and evaluation.

In all of their products, Elm & Rye uses only high-quality components. There are no fillers, no extra additives; just pure and high-quality ingredients. These components combine to form a superior recipe and approach to your daily life.

Image courtesy Live Conscious

Live Conscious K2+D3 combines highly bioavailable components to promote and maintain strong and healthy bones.

MentaQ7® Menaquinone-7 is a vitamin K2 product that has been clinically shown to work with vitamin D3 to help improve bone strength and health.

This natural product, made in the United States with American and imported components, meets or exceeds expectations set by cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) in terms of quality control.

With independent, 3rd party testing, they double down on their promise of transparency in labeling, ingredient purity, and product potency.

3. Life Extension Liquid D3

Image courtesy Life Extension

Your skin creates vitamin D when exposed to direct sunlight or artificial tanning devices, but that's not a great option for obvious reasons. Instead, take a high-dose vitamin D3 supplement from Life Extension.

Make sure your multivitamin contains enough vitamin D3, the sunshine vitamin. Today, add Vitamin D3 to your supplement program.

4. Hair La Vie Igrow Hair Vitamins

Image courtesy Hair La Vie

Hair La Vie® Clinical Formula is a supplement that uses the power of whole-body nutrition to help you achieve greater hair health. Each hair-supporting component was picked for its potential advantages on scalp and hair health.

Clinical Formula Hair Vitamins are a high-dosage, professional strength vitamin and mineral solution for naturally healthy hair. Clinical Formula Hair Vitamins contain a complete range of vitamins and minerals to help you create the beautiful volume, brilliant shine, and revitalized health your locks deserve.

5. Hum Hair Sweet Hair

Image courtesy Hum

These vegan berry gummies are your best kept hair-friendly secret for stronger, healthier hair. They're formulated with biotin + folic acid, which help promote length, thickness, and healthiness in hair.

We use clinically proven nutrients with extraordinary care. Every component is thoroughly examined to verify that our supplements are pure, powerful, and effective.

How to Choose the Best Vitamin D Deficiency Hair Loss Supplement

Here's what you need to know about choosing the best vitamin D supplement for hair loss.

Price is not always an indicator of quality when it comes to supplements. In general, you should look for a supplement that contains at least 1000 IU of vitamin D per day. However, more is not necessarily better. If you take more than 4000 IU of vitamin D per day, you may be at risk for toxicity.

Vitamin D supplements come in two forms: D2 and D3. D2 is the synthetic form of vitamin D and is not as effective as D3. Look for a supplement that contains D3, which is the form of vitamin D that your body naturally produces.

When you're looking for a vitamin D supplement, be sure to read the label carefully. Some supplements also contain calcium, which can be harmful if you take too much. If you are taking other medications, check with your doctor before taking a vitamin D supplement, as it can interact with some drugs.

What medications does vitamin D negatively interact with?

The list of medications that vitamin D can interact with is long and includes some common drugs: statins, blood pressure medication, bisphosphonates, heartburn medication, and more.

If you are taking any of these medications, it's important to talk to your doctor before you start taking a vitamin D supplement. They may need to monitor your levels more closely or adjust your dosage.

You can get vitamin D from sun exposure, food, and supplements. The best way to get enough vitamin D is to spend time in the sun. However, if you can't get enough sun exposure, taking a supplement is the next best thing. Be sure to choose a high-quality supplement and take it as directed.

What types of vitamin D for Vitamin D deficiency hair loss are there?

There are a few different methods to take your vitamin D for hair loss:

Topical Creams

You can find topical creams that have vitamin D in them. These are applied directly to the scalp and can be helpful for people with a mild case of vitamin D deficiency.

Oral Supplements

Vitamin D pills or capsules are taken orally. This is the most common way to supplement vitamin D and can be taken in different doses depending on your deficiency.

Injections

For people with a more severe case of vitamin D deficiency, injections may be necessary. This is the most powerful way to get vitamin D into your system and can be done by a doctor.

Diet

You can also get vitamin D through your diet. Foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, and mushrooms are all good sources of vitamin D.

How does Vitamin D deficiency lead to hair loss?

There are a few ways that vitamin D deficiency can lead to hair loss. One way is that vitamin D helps to create new hair follicles. Without enough vitamin D, your body cannot create new follicles and this can lead to hair thinning and eventually hair loss.

Another way that vitamin D deficiency can cause hair loss is by causing the existing follicles to miniaturize. This means that the follicles shrink and produce thinner, weaker hairs. Over time, this can also lead to hair loss.

Lastly, vitamin D deficiency can cause an autoimmune reaction in the body that attacks the hair follicles. This is a rarer form of hair loss but can be caused by severe vitamin D deficiency.

Treating Vitamin D Deficiency Hair Loss

If you think you may be suffering from vitamin D deficiency hair loss, the first step is to get your levels checked. This can be done through a simple blood test. If your levels are low, there are a few different treatment options available.

Topical creams and oral supplements are available over the counter and can be started right away. Injections are also an option but will need to be done by a doctor. If you want to try and increase your levels through diet, make sure to eat foods that are high in vitamin D or take a supplement.

How long does it take for vitamin D to work for hair loss?

It can take a few months for you to start seeing results from taking vitamin D for hair loss. This is because it takes time for the follicles to create new hairs and for the existing follicles to miniaturize. If you are not seeing results after a few months, talk to your doctor about other treatment options.

Is vitamin D3 good for hair?

Vitamin D has a variety of functions in the body, including regulation of calcium and phosphorus levels. Vitamin D is important for the development of new hair follicles.

Hair follicles are tiny openings in the skin through which new hair grows. New follicles might aid in the retention of thickness and preventing existing hair from prematurely falling out.

Are there other vitamins that help with hair loss?

B-vitamins are essential for the health of your hair. Biotin, in particular, is a water soluble vitamin that helps with the growth of new hair and nails. Deficiencies in biotin can lead to hair loss and brittle nails.

Other vitamins that are important for hair health include vitamins A, C, and E. These vitamins help to keep the scalp healthy and can promote hair growth.

Final Thoughts How Vitamin D Deficiency Affects Hair Loss

In conclusion, vitamin D deficiency can lead to hair loss in a few different ways. It is important to get your levels checked if you think you may be deficient. There are a variety of treatment options available, including topical creams, oral supplements, and injections.

It can take a few months for you to start seeing results from taking vitamin D for hair loss. If you are not seeing results after a few months, talk to your doctor about other treatment options. Along with vitamin D, biotin and other B-vitamins are essential for healthy hair. Vitamins A, C, and E can also promote hair growth.

Once you choose the best vitamin D supplement for hair loss from D deficiency, you'll be one step closer to getting your healthy hair back!