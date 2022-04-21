20 Best Vitamin D Supplements

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Do you spend most of your time indoors? Are you feeling run down and exhausted? You might be suffering from a vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is essential for our health and plays a role in many bodily functions.

Luckily, there are many vitamin D supplements available on the market today. In this blog post, we will discuss 20 of the best vitamin D supplements available.

Elm & Rye D3 Supplement MegaFood Vitamin D3 1000 IU Tablet Carlson Vitamin D3 2000 IU Supplement Naturelo Vitamin D 2500 IU Supplement Olly Hello Happy Gummy Supplement Ritual Essential for Women Multivitamin Dayli Sunshine Blend Ddrops Vitamin D3 1000 IU Drops Nature Made Vitamin D3 1000 IU Chewable Tablets Good Raz Liquid Vitamin D3 Drops New Chapter Fermented Vitamin D3 Tablets Pure Encapsulations D3 NOW Foods D3 10,000 IU HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Vitamin D3 Gummies Thorne Vitamin D/K2 Designs for Health Liposomal D Supreme Persona Vitamin D Nature’s Bounty Vitamin D3 Softgels Vega Sport Pro Vitamin D Capsules

Did you know that vitamin D is sometimes called the “sunshine vitamin”?

This is because our bodies can produce vitamin D when we are exposed to sunlight. Vitamin D is a nutrient that is essential for good health. It helps our bodies absorb calcium, which is necessary for strong bones and teeth. Vitamin D also helps our immune system function properly.

While we can get some vitamin D from exposure to sunlight, it is difficult to get enough from this source alone. This is why many people take vitamin D supplements. If you are considering taking a supplement, it is important to choose one that is of high quality and meets your needs.

Why do I need Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is an important nutrient that helps the body absorb calcium and phosphorus. It also helps to maintain strong bones and teeth. A lack of vitamin D can lead to bone diseases such as osteoporosis or rickets.

Many people don't get enough vitamin D because they don't spend enough time in the sun. The body makes vitamin D when the skin is exposed to sunlight.

You can also get vitamin D from certain foods and supplements. Read on to find out about the 20 best vitamin D supplements.

What are the benefits of taking a Vitamin D supplement?

There are many benefits to taking a vitamin D supplement, including:

● Helping the body absorb calcium and phosphorus

● Maintaining strong bones and teeth

● Reducing the risk of bone diseases such as osteoporosis or rickets

● Boosting immunity

● Improving brain function

● Reducing inflammation

How much Vitamin D should I take?

The amount of vitamin D you need depends on several factors, including your age, skin color, and how much time you spend in the sun.

Most people need between 600 and 800 IU of vitamin D per day. However, some people may need more or less than this.

If you're not sure how much vitamin D you need, talk to your doctor.

What are the side effects of taking too much Vitamin D?

Taking too much vitamin D can lead to a build-up of calcium in the blood, which can weaken the bones and cause kidney problems.

It's important to talk to your doctor before taking any supplements, including vitamin D. This is so they can monitor your vitamin D levels and make sure you're not taking too much.

Now that you know all about vitamin D, let's take a look at the 20 best supplements.

Image courtesy Elm & Rye

One such supplement that can help with vitamin D deficiency is Elm & Rye D3 supplement.

Elm & Rye D3 supplement is taken orally, just like a pill, and can be easily added to your daily routine. The recommended dosage is one capsule per day with food or as directed by your healthcare professional. As always, speak to your doctor before starting any new supplement regimen.

If you are interested in trying Elm & Rye D3 supplement, you can find it on their website and save 20% off their regular price when you opt to buy it on auto-delivery.

2. MegaFood Vitamin D3 1000 IU Tablet

Image courtesy MegaFood

The Biotics Research Vitamin D3 Softgel 2000 IU delivers 1,000 IU of D3 — it's non-GMO verified, free of gluten, soy and dairy, and tested for 125 herbicides and pesticides. The items that they do include are nutritious components such as brown rice, broccoli, and carrot.

3. Carlson Vitamin D3 2000 IU Supplement

Image courtesy Carlson

These soft gels are one of the most highly rated brands on Amazon, and they're made in an FDA-approved facility with sunflower oil to assist with absorption.

Vitamin D3 is crucial for heart health and muscle function. Vitamin D2,000 IU (50 mcg) softgels support our immune system by increasing our immunity and establishing a healthy immune balance.

4. Naturelo Vitamin D 2500 IU Supplement

Image courtesy Naturelo

Vitamin D3 is extracted from sheep's wool in most cases. Our Vegan Vitamin D3 is produced through a naturally occurring vitamin D3 source harvested from wild-grown lichen that contains no animal byproducts of any kind.

This plant-based supplement is gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and non-GMO. It does not include soy, dairy, yeast, eggs, peanuts, caffeine, preservatives or colorings.

5. Olly Hello Happy Gummy Supplement

Image courtesy Olly

These brightly colored worm-shaped gummies are made with all-natural ingredients like carrot and blackcurrant juices, and they include 2,000 IU of D3. They also include saffron extract, which is intended to provide a "feed-good" serotonin boost.

6. Ritual Essential for Women Multivitamin

Image courtesy Ritual

Essential for Women is made traceable with a visible supply chain, so you know what you're eating. Not all chemicals are created equal.

Their proprietary beadlet-oil technology combines oily and dry components in a single pill. Daily, consume important elements in just two pills.

7. Dayli Sunshine Blend

Image courtesy Dayli

This wonderful package of Sunshine offers you the ability to enjoy Dayli at home or on the road. This energizing blend, which includes lion's mane, turmeric, and Vitamin D, will give your mind, mood, and immunity a boost. It's a tasty method to brighten up your day.

8. Ddrops Vitamin D3 1000 IU Drops

Image courtesy Ddrops

Vitamin D is synthesized in the skin when exposed to summer sunshine (UVB), and it can be found in a few foods. Vitamin D is required for optimal bone and muscular function.

A blood test for 25-Hydroxyvitamin D may be used to detect vitamin D. According to the Institute of Medicine, a level above 20 ng/ml is desirable.

Vitamin D supplementation may be required to raise 25-hydroxyvitamin D to healthy levels. A blood level of 25 (OH)D greater than 20 ng/ml is associated with improved health, according to studies. Vitamin D3 supplements can be beneficial for people who avoid sunlight exposure.

9. Nature Made Vitamin D3 1000 IU Chewable Tablets

Image courtesy Nature Made

Natural Vitamin D3 chewable tablets from Nature Made are a simple and efficient way to support muscle, bone, teeth, and immune health. While sunlight is an excellent source of vitamin D, many individuals do not make enough of this vital mineral from the sun.

Vitamin D3, like Vitamin D2, is a form of the vitamin that may be obtained from food. Although both forms are present in food (as Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3), Vitamin D3 is more effective at increasing and maintaining adequate levels of Vitamin D throughout the body.

Vitamin D is a typical vitamin-D insufficiency. In fact, 95 percent of the US population does not get enough Vitamin D from diet alone, necessitating supplementation even more so.

10. Good Raz Liquid Vitamin D3 Drops

Image courtesy Good Raz

Water-soluble supplements, on the other hand, have been shown to be absorbed more quickly than oil-based liquids and pills. The Good Rāz 1,000 IU per drop Vitamin D3 Drops is a strong dose of Vitamin D.

You'll never have to take pills or ingest slimy drops again! Simply add two drops of this taste-free vitamin D3 to your favorite beverage or dish, and you've got instant access to your daily dose of vitamin D3. Add to coffee, juice, breakfast cereals, oatmeal, and more.

11. New Chapter Fermented Vitamin D3 Tablets

Image courtesy New Chapter

New Chapter has been devoted to providing high-quality products since their establishment in 1982. You can feel confident that the ingredients meet the rigorous safety and purity standards set by the FDA (Food & Drug Administration), Health Canada, and California Prop 65.

Soak up the advantages of readily absorbable organic Vitamin D3, including bone and tooth strength, immune function, and heart health. For improved absorption, fermented D3 is used.

12. Pure Encapsulations D3

Image courtesy Pure Encapsulations

Vitamin D promotes intestinal calcium and phosphorous absorption, which may help to reduce urinary calcium excretion, important processes for maintaining optimal calcium levels in the body and healthy bone composition.

Vitamin D appears to improve the health of various tissues, according on a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. It may also stimulate cellular growth and functionality by promoting healthy blood vessel function, immune cell activity, and cell metabolism. Vitamin D's ability to support colon health by promoting healthy cellular function has likewise been suggested.

Vitamin D's involvement in immunity has been well-known for some time; vitamin D receptors are present on a variety of immune cells, including lymphocytes and macrophages, which contribute to optimal immune cell activation. Vitamin D also promotes cardiovascular function in some people.

13. NOW Foods D3 10,000 IU

Image courtesy NOW Foods

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that the body requires to function properly. It's found in foods like fatty fish and egg yolks, but humans don't make it on their own so we must get it through diet or sunlight. However, it isn't present in significant amounts in food.

Vitamin D supplementation is becoming increasingly important as the number of individuals who avoid sunlight grows.

14. HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun

Image courtesy HUM Nutrition

Here Comes the Sun from HUM Nutrition can help you feel better and support your immune system with this high-potency vitamin D3 supplement. This powerful vitamin D3 supplement may help you feel happier during every season of the year.

15. Nordic Naturals Zero Sugar Vitamin D3 Gummies

Image courtesy Nordic Naturals

In a delicious gummy with no added sugar, this vitamin D3 supplement is exactly what you need. Everything Nordic Naturals creates is non-GMO and has been verified by a third party, exceeding the most rigorous global purity and freshness requirements.

16. Thorne Vitamin D/K2

Image courtesy Thorne

Vitamin D/K2 Liquid is a great way to supplement with both vitamins D and K2, which work in tandem with each other than either one alone, for supporting bones and the immune and cardiovascular systems.

It also has essential minerals for healthy bones and muscles, as well as the cardiovascular and immune systems.

17. Designs for Health Liposomal D Supreme

Image courtesy Designs for Health

Vitamin D and K are included in Liposomal D Supreme. Vitamin D is required for a strong immune system, while vitamins D and K work together to support healthy bones and calcium balance in the body.

Liposomes are tiny spherical molecules constructed of phospholipids, the fundamental components of cell membranes. Liposomes adhere readily to cellular membranes owing to their structure, allowing them to transport nutrients internally.

Vitamin D3 is produced via ultraviolet radiation (UVB) from cholesterol in the body. The delivery system has been enhanced to allow for greater absorption and bioavailability. This citrus-flavored vitamin D3 supplement provides 2500 IU of vitamin D3 and 325 mcg of vitamin K2 per 0.5 mL serving (1 pump).

18. Persona Vitamin D

Image courtesy Persona Vitamin D

When combined with high-dose Vitamin D supplements, calcium levels may rise excessively, putting you at risk of adverse effects like severe stomach upset.

We all need a lot more Vitamin D than we get from diet or sunshine alone, especially during the winter. If this describes you, you're missing out. Vitamin D has several benefits on health and is best recognized for its role in calcium absorption. But that's not all; it also aids in the maintenance of your muscles and immunity.

19. Nature’s Bounty Vitamin D3 Softgels

Image courtesy Nature’s Bounty

Vitamin D3 is an important component of the immune system. Vitamin D has 125 micrograms (5000iu) in each serving and may help to regulate T and B-lymphocytes by regulating T and B-lymphocyte activity.

Vitamins are organic compounds that assist the body in working properly. Vitamin D3 supplements are made from a form of vitamin D present in the body as a result of sunshine exposure. Nature's Bounty Vitamin D3 helps to ensure that adequate vitamin D levels exist in the body.

20. Vega Sport Pro Vitamin D Capsules

Image courtesy Vega Sport Pro

Vitamin D is important for the proper functioning of your immune system. It has necessitated that your body develop defenses to keep it healthy. Vitamin D aids in the activation of the immune response by stimulating the production of immunological responses.

Vitamin D is also important for the absorption of calcium and the formation and maintenance of healthy bones and teeth. Every product in the Vega sport pro series is NSF certified for sports, which means it goes through rigorous testing to ensure that there are no hazardous levels of pollutants, pesticides, heavy metals, or fraudulent components.

The certified for sport program helps athletes of all skill levels make better informed supplement choices. Vegan action has verified that all Vega sports pro products are vegan. To create your own bespoke supplement stack, combine any other Vega sports pro supplements with it.

How do I choose the best vitamin D supplements?

When you are looking for a vitamin D supplement, it is important to consider a few factors, such as:

Form of Vitamin D

There are two forms of vitamin D supplements available: D₃ and D₄. D₃ is the form of vitamin D that is naturally found in fish and eggs, while D₄ is a synthetic form of the vitamin.

Dosage

The recommended dosage of vitamin D depends on various factors, such as age, weight, and health condition.

Supplements are available in different dosages, so it is important to choose one that meets your needs.

Price

Vitamin D supplements are available in a wide range of prices. It is important to compare prices and choose a supplement that fits your budget.

Quality

When choosing a vitamin D supplement, it is important to choose one that is manufactured by a reputable company.

You should also look for a supplement that has been third-party tested for quality and purity.

These are just a few factors to consider when choosing a vitamin D supplement. By taking the time to find the right supplement, you can ensure that you are getting the nutrients you need to stay healthy.

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency is a condition that occurs when your body does not have enough vitamin D. This can happen if you do not get enough sun exposure, or if you do not eat enough foods that contain vitamin D. A vitamin D deficiency can also occur if you are taking certain medications, such as steroids or anticonvulsants.

If you are deficient in vitamin D, taking a supplement can help improve your overall health. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked with various health conditions, such as osteoporosis, heart disease, and cancer.

How can I find out if I have Vitamin D Deficiency?

If you think you may have vitamin D deficiency, it is important to see a doctor. A blood test can be done to check your vitamin D levels.

Which vitamin D is better D or D3?

Vitamin D3 capsules have been found to be more effective in increasing vitamin D levels than vitamin D supplements. Vitamin D supplementation has several health advantages, but your doctor should rely on lab testing to determine the quantity of vitamin D you require and which form is best for you.

Is there a difference in the quality of vitamin D?

When it comes to vitamin D, not all supplements are created equal. In general, look for a supplement that has been third-party tested for quality and purity. This will ensure that you are getting a high-quality product.

You can find high-quality vitamin D supplements online or at your local health food store. We've featured the 20 best vitamin D supplements on the market today so you can buy your vitamin D in the privacy of your own home with ease.

What strength vitamin D should I take daily?

The recommended dosage of vitamin D depends on various factors, such as age, weight, and health condition.

Supplements are available in different dosages, so it is important to choose one that meets your needs. You can speak with a doctor or pharmacist to determine the right dosage for you.

How much does Vitamin D cost?

Vitamin D supplements are available in a wide range of prices. It is important to compare prices and choose a supplement that fits your budget.

There is no definitive answer to whether or not higher priced vitamin D supplements are of a higher quality. In general, it is important to choose a vitamin D supplement that has been third-party tested for quality and purity.

This will ensure that you are getting a high-quality product. However, there is no guarantee that a more expensive supplement will be of better quality than a less expensive one.

Do you need to take vitamin D with vitamin C?

Vitamin C does not need to be taken with vitamin D. However, taking vitamin C with other nutrients, such as calcium, may help improve the absorption of these nutrients.

Some people may want to take a multivitamin that contains both vitamin D and vitamin C. This can be a convenient way to get both of these vitamins in one supplement.

Can I take too much vitamin D?

It is possible to take too much vitamin D. Taking large doses of vitamin D can lead to side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

If you are taking a supplement, it is important to follow the dosage instructions on the label. You should also speak with a doctor or pharmacist if you have any questions about taking vitamin D.

Final Thoughts on 20 Best Vitamin D Supplements

Vitamin D is an important nutrient that helps our bodies absorb calcium and supports our immune system. Many people take vitamin D supplements to ensure they are getting enough of this nutrient.

When choosing a supplement, it is important to consider factors such as dosage, price, and quality. By taking the time to find the right supplement, you can improve your overall health and wellbeing.