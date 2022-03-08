Health

Humans Aren't the Only Animals That Kiss

Smooching occurs across species and in a variety of ways, but the romantic context may be exclusive to humans — and isn't consistent in all cultures.

By Cari ShaneMar 8, 2022 1:55 PM
moose kissing
(Credit: Tom Sternberg/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

When Charles Dickens wrote that “Man is the only animal that knows how to kiss,” he seems to have gotten the facts wrong. A simple Google Images search for “animals kissing” will turn up millions of hits. In fact, you can find plenty of examples in nature: moose and ground squirrels “brush noses”; turtles “tap heads”; many species of bats even use their tongues during courtship, writes Sheril Kirshenbaum in The Science of Kissing: What Our Lips Are Telling Us. 

But since behavioral scientists can’t pinpoint the emotional significance of animal smooches, we can’t assume they do it for the same reasons as us.  

Some researchers speculate that the broad spectrum of kisses, nibbles and nuzzles is adaptive. Since reproduction requires a level of closeness, the evolution of kissing, in all its varying forms, may help to ensure a species’ survival. 

That said, our method of lip kissing is pretty much unique to humans. While research by famed chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall suggests that “Chimpanzees communicate much like humans do — by kissing, embracing, patting on the back, touching hands, tickling,” their kisses are different than human ones. While they do kiss with their lips, their smackers are narrower and don’t turn out like ours do. Researchers speculate that this anatomical difference could mean that kissing for chimps is not particularly intimate, but rather an expression of connection like the human hug. 

As it turns out, bonobos are also big kissers. “Bonobos are known as the most amorous of great apes,” Kirshenbaum writes in her book. “They often use sex rather than aggression to resolve conflicts in their female-governed society. They kiss for reassurance, and to firm up their relationships with other members of the community.” It’s been reported that bonobos are among the most prolific kissers — they have been reported kissing and nibbling for up to 12 minutes straight. 

So, Why Do Humans Kiss? 

From an evolutionary standpoint, scientists think canoodling helps us smell and therefore assess potential mates. Because other animals have more sensitive noses, it's possible that they don't need to get quite as intimate as we do (which could explain the lack of kissing for sexual pleasure in other species).

But sniffing isn't always helpful enough for humans to judge mates, which is why spit is important. This is especially true for females: “Women in particular value kissing early on,” the authors of a 2014 Evolutionary Psychology study wrote. “Saliva is full of hormones and other compounds that may provide a way of chemically assessing mate suitability — that’s the biological brain stepping in.” 

The exchange of saliva during kissing may even have biological consequences, earlier research suggested. A 2007 study, also published in Evolutionary Psychology, showed that men were more likely than women to initiate open mouth and tongue kissing. A possible explanation: Male saliva contains testosterone, a sex hormone that that can affect their partner’s libido. Romantic kissing may have evolved into a courtship behavior with a number of functions, including sizing up mates, initiating sexual arousal and maintaining bonds with a partner. 

Yet romantic kissing isn’t the norm everywhere. A 2015 American Anthropologist paper found that, out of 168 different cultures studied by ethnographers, around 46 percent engaged in lip-to-lip, romantic/sexual kissing. Their research corrected earlier work that suggested erotic kissing is nearly universal and found in around 90 percent of the world. 

While fewer than half of all the surveyed cultures engage in romantic kissing, the authors concluded that kissing likely serves a purpose beyond sexual arousal: It allows us to learn about a partner and determine whether we experience a “chemical attraction” — or even basic compatibility.

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Health
Why Has the Male Reproductive System Evaded Birth Control?
Health
Where Has Science Settled Around Foreskin?
Technology
Companies Collect Intimate Menstruation Data from Millions of People — and Sometimes Share It
Health
People Are Replacing Hormonal Birth Control With Apps
Planet Earth
Humans Aren’t the Only Animals That Give Gifts
Planet Earth
Turkeys Are Capable of "Virgin Birth"
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login