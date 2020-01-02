Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Stay Curious
Health

Do Men Lose Weight More Easily Than Women?

There are a number of factors that cause men and women to lose weight differently.

By Alex OrlandoJanuary 2, 2020 6:00 PM
Man Woman Weight Loss
Men have a slight advantage when it comes to losing weight. (Credit: Syda Productions/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Losing weight can be a battle for everyone, regardless of gender. But it’s tempting to think that men just might have it easier. Stories abound of women who have dieted alongside a male spouse, sibling or friend only to see their partner’s fat melt away — while they struggle to change the number on the scale. Does our number of X chromosomes really impact how quickly we lose weight?

Yes, men actually do lose weight faster than women. Because of the way their bodies are built, men naturally produce more lean muscle and have a higher metabolic rate than women. They also carry more weight, specifically visceral fat, around their gut. When men shed visceral fat, it kickstarts their metabolism to burn away even more calories. Women, by contrast, tend to have more fat around the hips and thigh, a type known as subcutaneous fat, which does not impact metabolism when lost. 

“There are reasons why women may lay fat down more easily,” says former dietician Ann Albright, director of the Division of Diabetes Translation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Much of it has to do with bearing children she says, as well as various hormonal differences that can make losing weight more challenging for women.

“That’s not all women and that’s not all men,” she adds. “I think there are certainly men that have a very difficult time losing weight.”

Read More:

Can We Target Weight Loss to a Specific Part of Our Body?

Are the Calorie Counts on Food Labels Accurate?

Does Drinking Caffeine Help Stop Hunger Cravings?

Related Content

Can We Target Weight Loss to a Specific Part of Our Body?

Is CBD a Cure-All?

Are the Calorie Counts on Food Labels Accurate?

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In