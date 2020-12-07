13 Best hair Loss Treatments: Medications, Shampoos, and Other Products To Regrow Hair and Reverse Baldness Fast

Sign up for the Newsletter Sign Up

Over 50 million men and 30 million women suffer from some form of hair loss in the United States. The older you get, the more likely you are to experience thinning, with a whopping 66% of men experiencing hair loss by 35.

Sadly, we can't all rock the John McClane look.

Male pattern baldness, more fancily known as "Androgenetic Alopecia", is ingrained in your family history and genetics, but there are ways that we can reduce hair loss in men and promote hair regrowth too.

In this review, MedicalWebTimes looked at the top hair loss products for men, covering everything from Rogaine to tablets, shampoo, conditioner, and laser therapy.

Let's get to it!

Best Hair Loss Treatments For Men, By Type

1. Most powerful hair loss treatment - Finasteride Tablets

2. Best hair loss treatment kit - Hims Power Pack

3. Best minoxidil foam - Generic Rogaine

4. Best topical solution for bald spots - Minoxidil Drops

5. Best shampoo for treating hair loss - Hims Thickening Shampoo

6. Best scalp laser therapy - HairMax Laserband

7. Best supplement to stimulate hair growth - Vegan Biotin Softgels

8. Best multivitamin for hair health - Nature’s Bounty

9. Best DHT blocker - Re-Line Biotin Thickening Serum

10. Best for repairing damaged hair - ArtNaturals

If you don’t know what all the above means don’t worry, in the following section we’ll break down how each type of hair loss treatment works and the best place to get it online.

1. Keeps Finasteride Tablets - Most Effective Hair Loss Treatment Overall

● 90 x 1mg finasteride tablets

● Used by men only

● Generic form of Propecia

● Keeps.com provides this prescription via an online doctor, you must complete their medical assessment to make sure you aren’t at risk for any side effects

You may have heard of Propecia, a brand name male hair growth tablet. Well, finasteride is the active ingredient in Propecia, so this great pill from Keeps is basically a much cheaper Propecia without the brand name!

Finasteride is finasteride, after all.

You get 90 x 1mg pills sent to your address every 3 months, taking one pill every day. Usually, you'll be waiting around 3 months to see results and hair regrowth, but most men do.

If you stop taking finasteride, your locks will start to fall out again. If you get on board the finasteride train, prepare for a lifelong ride!

Still, $25 per month isn't a bad price!

2. Hims Hair Power Pack - Best Hair Loss Treatment Kit

● Attack hair loss on multiple fronts

● Good for general growth & repair

● Works for multiple hair loss conditions

● Requires you to complete a free online consultation with a ForHims doctor, only those not at risk for side effects can receive a prescription .

The Hims Power Pack is a hair growth kit that contains natural supplements and FDA-approved medications, which when combined give you a higher chance of regrowing your hair compared to using just one form of treatment alone.

No matter what's causing your thinning, you're sure to eradicate it with this kit.

There's the Finasteride tablets mentioned before, as well as Minoxidil (generic Rogaine), biotin gummies, and DHT blocking shampoo and conditioner. So yeah, there's multiple ways to attack hair shedding here!

Biotin (aka Vitamin B7) is known to improve hair and nails strength. Minoxidil widens blood vessels in your scalp, making growth easier. DHT-blocking shampoo stops testosterone from turning into DHT, a hormone that causes male hair loss.

Whatever your problem, this reasonably priced kit will surely fix it!

3. Minoxidil Foam (Generic Rogaine) - Best Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment

● Easy-to-use foam

● Generic form of Rogaine

● Rub the foam into your scalp twice daily

● Most men see results after 3 months of daily use

● No prescription required

Formulated with 5% minoxidil to promote blood flow to the scalp, this easy-to-use foam from keeps.com is the less expensive and generic form of Rogaine which is one of the most famous hair loss treatments for men.

As well as the Minoxidil, this foam features botanical extracts to promote a healthy scalp, as well as AHA, which helps to exfoliate the skin on your scalp and make way for the follicles.

4. Keeps Minoxidil Drops - Best Topical Solution For Bald Spots

● See results in 3-4 months

● Encourages blood flow to the scalp

● No prescription required

This is similar to the foam mentioned above, but in a liquid solution form. It’s easier to use than foam if you have more severe bald spots with little to no hair at all.

Apply the drops twice a day, every day to the crown of your head. There is a 1ml dropper that helps you to make sure you're using the correct dose. After three to four months of daily use, you should see substantial hair regrowth.

5. Hims Thickening Shampoo - Best All Natural Shampoo for Hair Growth

● Reduces breakage

● Thicker & fuller hair

● Suitable for both men & women

Some people experience thinning because their hair is actually in a very brittle condition and it snaps off and breaks easily, leaving the appearance of thin, lifeless hair.

This happens to both men and women.

If this sounds like you, Hims Shampoo+ contains ingredients like saw palmetto to help reduce levels of DHT in the scalp (a hormone that can cause hair loss), which can help reduce breakage and promote fuller, thicker hair.

6. HairMax Laserband 82 - Best For Thinning Hair in Men AND Women

● At-home scalp laser therapy

● Uses 82 medical-grade lasers

● 3 parting teeth sizes for perfect fit

While it may be expensive, this hair loss treatment uses 82 medical-grade lasers that are designed to be moved across 3 different parts of your scalp to cover all of the hair follicles on your head.

It's thought that light energy from the lasers may stimulate hair follicles and promote growth, similar to the "laser comb" products that you also see in this space.

You use this laser band for around 90 seconds on 3 days out of the week, so this is actually one of the most convenient ways to regrow your hair if you've got a busy lifestyle and need solutions fast!

7. Vegan Biotin Softgels - Best Budget Option

Price: $17.95

● Vegan-friendly formula

● 16,667% daily Biotin in each capsule

● Contains organic coconut oil

If you're looking for cheap supplements that you don't need to visit a doctor (or an "online doctor") to get, maybe you should try these biotin softgel supplements from Sports Research.

Biotin, sometimes called Vitamin B7, is known for promoting healthy skin, hair, and nails in both men and women. Each capsule contains 5000mcg of Biotin, which equals 16,667% of the recommended daily amount.

That's a sh*t load of Biotin.

While Biotin isn't necessarily the most extreme of hair treatment options, research does suggest that taking it regularly could be very beneficial for your hair's health.

● Contains 20+ vitamins & nutrients

● Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12 & more

● 100% daily value of 11 key ingredients

If you're starting to experience hair loss or thinning but it's not in full swing yet, you might want to give your body an advantage by taking a strong multivitamin like this one from Nature's Bounty.

Sometimes vitamins are better than medication!

This impressive multivitamin contains large amounts of Biotin, B12, iron, and many other nutrients that research has proven to improve skin, hair, and nails.

While it's not the most "macho" of hair loss treatments, it works for many balding men and rarely has any side effects... what do you have to lose?

9. Re-Line Biotin Thickening Serum - Best DHT Blocker

● Contains biotin

● DHT-blocking ingredients

● Reasonable price

One of the cheaper products on this list, Re-Line Biotin thickening serum is a DHT-blocking scalp serum that uses a wide range of ingredients to reduce hair loss, including Biotin, aloe vera, coconut and Saw Palmetto.

The unique thing about this DHT blocking serum is the fact that it contains scalp soothing ingredients too - aloe vera is known for being very kind to sore skin, especially after it's been assaulted with hair loss treatment medication.

10. ArtNaturals Argan Oil Hair Mask - Best For Repairing Damaged Hair

Price: $12.95

● Hydrates hair & scalp

● Organic, vegan, cruelty-free formula

● Repairs hair damage

If your hair thinning is caused by brittle hair breakage, then allow me to introduce you to a famous hair miracle ingredient - Argan Oil.

Famously used by women in Morocco for it's restorative properties, Argan Oil is known to hydrate the hair and scalp, leading to healthier, thicker hair growth over time.

It's also good for all hair types!

Run a bath, put on this hair mask (it's basically a fancy conditioner) and chill the F out while this classic product does its magic.

3 Natural Remedies For Hair Restoration & Regrowth

Okay, so while there's a lot of great medications and styling products on the market to help with balding, some people just prefer to use simple, natural remedies.

I can't blame them!

While I can't guarantee that they will be as effective as things like Rogaine and Propecia, here are 3 natural remedies that research suggests can help with hair growth.

1. Peppermint Oil - Best to Promote Hair Follicle Growth

Price: $22.99

● Pleasant scent

● Acts as a vasodilator (similar to Rogaine)

● Antimicrobial & anti-inflammatory

Peppermint oils contain menthol, which acts as a vasodilator on your skin. When applied to your scalp, this can widen blood vessels in your scalp and encourage blood flow to inactive follicles.

Apply a few drops to your scalp or mix into your regular shampoo and conditioner to reap the benefits. It smells pretty nice and minty too, so that's a plus!

2. Rosemary Oil - Best Natural Hair Loss Treatment

Price: $17.95

● Improves blood circulation

● Anti-inflammatory

● Soothes dry, itchy scalps

Rosemary oil is an essential oil that is thought to help promote better blood circulation, including blood circulation to the scalp.

This essential oil also helps to soothe dry, itchy scalps and may help to reverse premature graying in younger men and women!

3. Coconut Oil - Best For Improving Hair Condition & Strength

Price: $7.97

Coconut oil is good for basically everything, apparently.

In addition to coconut oil's already long list of benefits, it turns out that it's great for your hair too, helping to penetrate hair and keep it hydrated, making it difficult for it to break off.

If you're suffering from thinning due to brittleness or temporary hair loss (telogen effluvium) then you should give coconut oil a try.

It smells amazing too, which is just an added bonus!

Can a man’s hair grow back?

A man's hair can grow back if his follicles are still intact underneath the surface of the scalp. Many hair loss products rely on "reactivating" a follicle that is blocked or not functioning properly.

However, follicles that are gone, scarred, closed or permanently damaged will not be able to grow new hairs.

Many anti-balding products can help to reverse male pattern baldness, but some men may need to resort to hair transplant surgery if they really want their locks back.

More Extreme Hair Loss Treatments

If these products haven't worked for you, you may need to get out your checkbook and shell out for a more extreme treatment!

Here is a quick overview of more extreme anti-balding treatments!

Low Level Laser Treatment (LLLT)

Low Level Laser Treatment uses energy from lasers pointed at your scalp to encourage growth in your follicles. Weak scalp cells absorb photons from the laser beams, often stimulating them to grow in the near future.

Though products like the HairMax Laserband 82 use LLLT methods, you can also get LLLT performed professionally by specialists who know what they're doing!

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) Surgery

This type of hair transplantation has been around for decades - it's when a doctor takes a strip of skin for the back of your head (where hair is thicker) and transplants it to the balding part of your head.

You'll look strange for a few weeks at first, but in 6-9 months you'll have up to 60% fuller locks than before the surgery.

Obviously, it's super expensive though... costing anywhere up to $10,000!

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Surgery

FUE hair transplants are basically the newer, more advanced versions of FUT. They generally have a shorter recovery time and less patient discomfort, but they're very expensive and time-consuming surgeries.

In FUE, individual follicles are taken from the sites at the back of the head and individually placed on sites at the front of the head, helping to create a very realistic and natural new hairline.

It takes FOREVER, but it looks very natural when recovery time is up.

What’s the #1 Hair Loss Treatment For African American Males?

African-American men experiencing male pattern baldness should use products containing Minoxidil, Finasteride, and other proven treatments for male balding.

This is the same for men of any race.

If you're an African-American man experiencing thinning because your hair is brittle and breaking off, my recommendation would be products like Argan Oil and Coconut Oils which help to restore moisture to the hair.

Conclusion - Which Hair Growth Product Should You Buy?

Whether you're dealing with male pattern baldness or the side effects of medical conditions, there are many reasons that you might want to regrow your hair and many products can help you do it.

But which is the best?

In our opinion, the Hims Hair Power Pack offers you great value for money and contains various different treatments to tackle balding from several angles - minoxidil, finasteride, vitamin gummies, DHT-blocking shampoo and more!

For only $44 per month, you get a 360-degree haircare kit that will make sure you minimize your chances of losing those luscious locks any time soon.

Whatever treatment you decide to try, I hope you find the right solution for you!