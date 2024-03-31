We have completed maintenance on DiscoverMagazine.com and action may be required on your account. Learn More

The Latest News out of the Arctic Is Mixed — and That's Not Good

The extent of Arctic sea ice may not look as dire right now as in some recent years, but beneath the surface (literally and figuratively), there’s still plenty reason for concern.

ImaGeo iconImaGeo
By Tom Yulsman
Mar 31, 2024 10:00 PMMar 31, 2024 10:06 PM
Arctic Sea Ice
Arctic sea ice breaks up in the Chukchi Sea. (Credit: Alia Khan, NSIDC)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

As winter's brutal grip on the Arctic has begun to loosen, the vast region's sea ice cover likely reached its maximum extent for the year on March 14.

That maximum spread of the ice was not as paltry as it has been in some recent years. But according to the latest analysis from the National Snow and Ice Data Center, it was still 247,000 square miles below the 1981 to 2010 average.

That's an area of 'missing' ice nearly as large as Texas.

For the record, NSIDC data show that the maximum extent of the ice was fourteenth lowest in the satellite record, which extends back to 1979. But that doesn't tell the entire tale, as this animation dramatizes:

Total Arctic sea ice volume averaged the third lowest on record for the month of February. (The units are thousands of cubic kilometers. Credit: Zachary Labe using data from PIOMAS v2.1)

The animation shows a different metric: the volume of Arctic sea ice — which has declined quite dramatically. This winter, the thinner, less voluminous ice apparently was able to spread out and cover more territory than in some previous years.

Now, as spring progresses and temperatures warm, Arctic sea ice will shrivel. In September, it will reach its lowest extent of the year and begin to grow again. (Last September, it bottomed out as sixth lowest in the nearly 45-year satellite record.)

Long-Term Declines in All Months

Thanks to human-caused global heating, both the maximum and minimum extents of sea ice in the Arctic have been trending downward overall.

"The sharpest declines have occurred in the summer and fall, including the time of year when sea ice reaches its annual minimum in September," writes NSIDC's Michon Scott. "Although Arctic sea ice extent has not declined as much during winter months, it has still shown a steadily decreasing trend. Arctic sea ice extent now exhibits long-term declines in all months, including the coldest, darkest months of the year."

But we humans haven't repealed the climate system's own natural variability. So the trend lines showing the shriveling of Arctic sea ice don't point straight downward. They bump up and down a bit.

The extent of Arctic sea ice in the month of February has declined significantly since 1979, when satellite observations began. But due to natural variability in the climate system, the drop hasn't occurred in a straight line. (Credit: NSIDC)

Some years have seen less-bad declines than others, as is evident in the graph above depicting the trend in Arctic sea ice extent during the month of February from 1979 through 2024.

A comparison of the extent of Arctic sea ice in March of 1979 and 2023 shows a dramatic decline. The magenta-colored line shows the long-term average extent of the ice for the month. (Credit: Images from NSIDC, animation by Tom Yulsman)

This animation comparing the extent of the ice in March of 1979 to March of 2024, cuts through the year-to-year variability and shows just how much ice has gone missing.

Yes, most of the Arctic still is covered in sea ice during the dead of winter. But an area the size of Alaska that once was frozen over is now ice free.

More From Discover
Environment
Argentina Could Promote More Climate-Friendly Livestock Production
Planet Earth
Gray Whales Went Extinct for 200 Years in the Atlantic, Until This Recent Spotting
The Sciences
Giant Bugs and Scorching Wildfires Would Appear if Earth's Atmosphere Doubled in Mass
Environment
We Just Can't Seem to Catch a Break From Worrying Warmth
Environment
Here's How an Unseasonably Warm "False Spring" Impacted Parts of the U.S.
Environment
The Heat Goes On: 2024 Starts Out Record Warm
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login