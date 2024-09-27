The Journey of 10 Billion Birds

Worldwide, over 10 billion birds are on the wing this fall; learn how you can help monitor and protect them

Citizen Science Salon iconCitizen Science Salon
By Bob Hirshon
Sep 27, 2024 3:30 PMSep 27, 2024 3:31 PM
The Journey of 10 Billion Birds
With a breeding population of up to 16 million, snow geese are among the most abundant of migratory birds (Credit: William Powell, USFWS, Public Domain)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

Billions of birds are flying south for the annual fall migration, including 4.7 billion leaving the U.S. alone, bound for Mexico, Central and South America. Sadly, over the past 50 years, North American bird populations dropped by nearly 3 billion, due to habitat loss, climate change, and massive development along their flight paths. An estimated one billion deaths per year are due to building collisions, with light pollution being an amplifying factor.

We (scientists, conservationists, media and the public) know this because of volunteers, citizen scientists like you, who shared their local observations using free apps and online data forms!

Here's YOUR chance to get involved. Below, we feature projects and events in need of your help.

And if you can choose only one day to participate, try Global Big Day on October 12th! You'll contribute to a massive database of bird migratory patterns and populations, which is especially useful for researchers working to monitor and protect migratory species.

Partly Ducky w/Gusts of Geese

Credit: BirdCast

Is there a fast-moving front of wood ducks, snow geese and widely scattered warblers in your forecast tonight? Find out with BirdCast, the website and app that predicts what migratory birds will be flying overhead in your area. You can see current conditions and future forecasts to help plan your birding adventures.

See Bird? eBird!

Cyanistes caeruleus (Credit:Jonas Traber)

Use eBird to record and report your bird observations during the fall migration! Your reports will be combined with those of an international network of eBird users. eBird then shares these observations with a global community of educators, land managers, ornithologists, and conservation biologists.

Who's Calling?

Yellow-throated Warbler (Setophaga dominica) (Credit: Ryan Sanderson/ Macaulay Library

Identify birds sight unseen with the Merlin app! Not only does it listen for bird songs and calls and compare them to those in the extensive Cornell Lab’s McCauley Library, but it also uses your location to calculate the most likely match. Merlin is already incredibly accurate, and thanks to AI, it’s getting better and better.

It's a Shore Thing!

Credit: Manomet Conservation Sciences

You don’t have to live near the ocean to contribute to International Shorebird Survey; it’s for everyone in the western hemisphere. Shorebirds migrate over much of Canada, the United States, and Mexico, as well as Central and South America. Use the eBird website or app and select ISS from the drop-down menu.

Monitor and Reduce Light Pollution

Los Angeles at night (Credit: iStock)

Artificial light distracts and disorients birds as they migrate south each fall. Light pollution also causes sleep disorders in people, and disrupts the sleeping, breeding and migration habits of animals, especially birds. Join Globe at Night to learn how to measure night sky brightness and help create a light pollution map worldwide. Tip: consider turning off your outside lighting between mid-August and early November to reduce bird mortality during migrations.

Report Bird Collisions

Bird collision in US, 2024 (Credit: dBird)

Nearly a billion birds die from collisions with windows each year, many during the fall migration. Use dBird to report bird collisions in your area to help researchers monitor this important cause of bird mortality.

View, Then Do!

Credit: HHMI/Tangled Bank Studios

Shorebirds fly thousands of miles each year along ancient and largely unknown migratory routes called flyways. But their populations are crashing amidst climate change and urban development. Watch the inspiring short film Flyways to learn more about this extraordinary migration then participate in citizen science efforts to document and protect migratory birds. You'll also find a list of libraries hosting watch parties and bird conservation activities!

More From Discover
Planet Earth
Blue Whales Are The Biggest Animal in the World, But Just How Big Are They?
Planet Earth
These Animals Have A Killer Bite Force
Planet Earth
Researchers Discover How a Fish With Legs Uses Them To Find Food
Mind
The Real Impact Those Sad Puppy Dog Eyes Have on Their Owners
Planet Earth
Cranes Base Their Migration Strategy on Shifting Environmental Conditions
Planet Earth
Monkeys in Puerto Rico Became Kinder to Each Other After Hurricane Maria
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopPeriodic Mug
My Science ShopFoucault's Pendulum
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright Policy
Copyright © 2024 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login