Environment

Fungi Are Capturing More Carbon Than We Thought

A series of discoveries have upended long-held beliefs about white-rot fungus, and shed some light on carbon sequestration in nature.

By Nancy AverettJan 2, 2022 12:00 AM
Oyster mushrooms
(Credit: Aedka Studio/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news
 

This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "More Than Meets the Fungi." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive.

If you’ve encountered a dead tree in the woods or green algae on a lake, you’ve witnessed fungi at work. Yet scientists are just beginning to grasp the vital role that these worldwide organisms play in carbon sequestration, thanks in part to a couple of breakthrough studies in 2021.

Researchers already knew that 300 million years ago, white-rot fungi evolved the unique ability to digest lignin. That’s the natural, tough polymer in the cell walls of trees, making them rigid and woody. This fungal super-skill of digestion ended the Carboniferous Period by decomposing woody debris that would’ve fossilized into coal. But no one really knew what happened to the carbon inside the lignin.

Scientists had long thought it simply evaporated into the atmosphere. But that didn’t sit right with Davinia Salvachúa Rodríguez, a microbiologist at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado. After 10 years of studying white-rot fungi, she demonstrated that it eats the carbon in lignin to fuel its growth, according to a March study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). Rodríguez’s discovery flags white-rot fungi as a key player in sequestering lignin-derived carbon in soil.

Similarly, Stanford University microbiologist Anne Dekas published a study in June in PNAS showing that parasitic fungi that live on tiny algae in oceans and lakes remove some of the carbon inside the algae, which might otherwise reenter the atmosphere.

Conventional wisdom had maintained that all of the carbon inside the algae remained in a microbial feedback loop near the water’s surface, where microbes consumed the green plants and then released the C02. But Dekas and colleagues showed instead that the fungi siphon off up to 20 percent of the algae’s carbon. Then — because the fungi outsize the microbes in the feedback loop — the fungi become a more likely meal for larger species, which remove them from the loop. As the carbon makes its way up the food chain, it may eventually sink to the ocean floor, which also sequesters carbon, when the top species dies.

“A lot of aquatic microbiologists don’t have fungus on their minds at all,” says Dekas. “If you really want to understand the whole system, you’ve got to include fungi.”

1 free article left
Want More? Get unlimited access for as low as $1.99/month
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

1 free articleSubscribe
Discover Magazine Logo
Want more?

Keep reading for as low as $1.99!

Subscribe

Already a subscriber?

Register or Log In

More From Discover
Planet Earth
Indigenous Four Corners Potato Makes a Comeback
Environment
Four Ways (in One App) to Help NASA Study the Changing Planet
Planet Earth
12 Fascinating Facts About Galileo Galilei
Planet Earth
Why Do Leaves Turn Red in Autumn?
Planet Earth
Fungi Helped Kickstart the First Plant Life on Land
Environment
Plants May Help Make Your Surroundings Quieter
Recommendations From Our Store
My Science ShopDiscover STEM Kits
My Science ShopDiscover 2022 Calendar
My Science ShopStrange Science
My Science ShopElements Flashcards
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

 
View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours
Copyright © 2022 Kalmbach Media Co.
Website Accessibility
Login