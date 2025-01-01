Content by Ruairi Mackenzie
Ruairi MackenzieRJ Mackenzie is a freelance science reporter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He covers biological and biomedical science, with a focus on the complexities and curiosities of the brain. He has degrees in neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Cambridge. He has written for National Geographic, Nature, and The Scientist, among other publications.
Stay Curious
JoinOur List
Sign up for our weekly science updates
View our Privacy Policy
SubscribeTo The Magazine
Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.Subscribe