Discover Magazine - 2024

Discover Magazine

Discover magazine reports captivating developments in science, medicine, technology, and the world around us. Spectacular photography and refreshingly understandable stories on complex subjects connect everyday people with the greatest ideas and minds in science.

2024 Discover Magazine Issues

November/December

Can Ai Read Your Mind

Read Issue
September/October

Secret Origins of Our Best Friends

Read Issue
July/August

Next-gen Medicine

Read Issue
May/June

What You Never Kenw About Neanderthals

Read Issue
March/April

All Eyes on the Eclipse

Read Issue
January/February

Return to the Moon

Read Issue
Advertisement

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe