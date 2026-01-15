Your Dog Can Likely Recognize Your Face in a Photo — Here's How We Know

Learn more about the canine temporal lobe and how it helps your dog recognize your face.

Written byMonica Cull
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
black and brown dog looking up at the camera
(Image Credit: Viktoriya bolshagina/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

After you’ve come home from a long day at work or a trip to the grocery store, your dog may be the first thing to greet you as you walk through the door. With their tail wagging out of control, they’re beyond happy to see you. But how do they know it’s you walking through the door and not a stranger?

While dogs don't process faces the same way as humans, they can recognize people by sight, scent, and through prior experiences with them, including facial expressions and other body language, according to 2020 papers published in Frontiers in Psychology.

So, if a dog can recognize a person who is present in the room, could it also recognize the person in a photograph? And if so, how?

Read More: Eavesdropping Isn’t Uniquely Human — Some Dogs Can Do It Too

Tracking Dogs' Eye Movements

Researchers have been working to determine whether dogs can recognize human faces from images for years. One 2013 study from the journal Animal Cognition analyzed a dog’s eye movements over an image of people — both familiar and strangers — and dogs — also both familiar and strangers.

The results showed that dogs tended to look at dog images longer, regardless of how familiar they were with the dog or the human.

However, dogs looked longer at human faces they recognized than at those of strangers. The study also found that dogs tended to look more at the eyes of familiar faces than at those of strangers.

Testing Dogs’ Ability to Recognize Their Owners

A 2020 study in Animal Cognition wanted to see if dogs could recognize images of their owners from optimal and not-so-optimal images. In the study, researchers set up a challenge in which, to reunite with their owners, the dogs had to choose the correct location based on a photograph of their owner's face versus a photograph of a stranger.

The results indicated that the dogs were more likely to approach an image of their owner than a stranger. And that the image quality did not matter.

How Do We Know Dogs Recognize Our Faces?

While certain studies suggest that dogs can recognize their owner’s faces, one 2015 study published in PeerJ helped clarify how dogs process faces more generally.

For the study, six dogs were trained to lie still in an fMRI machine without sedation or restraint. While in the machine, researchers presented the dog with images of everyday objects, other dog faces, and human faces.

During the study, the research team identified a region in the dog’s brain, known as the canine temporal lobe, that responded more strongly to images of human faces than to everyday objects. The team also noted that this area of the brain shared a similar response with the dog and human images.

Overall, the results showed that no particular face seemed to appear in the dog’s primary visual cortex, meaning this wasn’t just a typical visual response. And according to the study authors, the research revealed that face processing is not unique to primates.

To this day, researchers continue to study the unique ways dogs and humans interact. Who knows what we will discover next?

Read More: Dogs With ADHD-Like Traits Show Surprising Improvements After a Short Nap

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Dog surrounded by stuffed toys
Eavesdropping Isn’t Uniquely Human — Some Dogs Can Do It Too
Jellyfish and sea anemone, Cassiopea andromeda, in the ocean
Brainless Jellyfish Need Rest Like Humans, and Reveal Sleep’s Evolutionary Purpose
juvenile yellow huntsman spider with mite larvae around its neck
This Newly Discovered Parasite Looks Like a String of Pearls Around a Spider's Neck
Illustration of a Greenland shark in the ocean
How a 400-Year-Old Shark Keeps Its Vision From Breaking Down
cookiecutter shark with it's mouth open, revealing opaque white teeth
Rare and Elusive Cookiecutter Shark Leaves a Round Wound in Its Prey
fungal infected beetle in spruce tree
Fatal Fungus Turns Beetles’ Chemical Shields Into a Deadly Weakness
colorful coral reef with orange fish
Coral Reefs Do More Than Build Habitat — They Organize Microbial Life
Two stingless bees inside of a an orange flower
How Stingless Bees in the Amazon Became the First Insects With Legal Rights
three orcas or killer whales breaching the surface of the water
Why Some Orcas Stay Close to Home While Others Roam — And Rarely Interact
Collapsed gas hydrate mound underwater
The Freya Hydrate Mounds Lie Over 11,940 Feet Below the Surface — and They’re Teeming With Life
close up of sharp piranha teeth
The Tiny Black Piranha Has a Bite Force of 70 Pounds — How Is This Possible?
Ancient sea anemone, Nematostella vectensis
What an Ancient Sea Anemone Reveals About the Origins of Animal Complexity

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe