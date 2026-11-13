Your Cat Is More Likely to Meow When You're in the Room — Especially for Food

Something delicious has been located. Your cat has had a chance to inspect it, and a few small holes in a plastic box let the smell through. There’s just one problem — paws can only do so much. Luckily, someone in the room has thumbs.

A team of researchers, writing in Animal Behaviour, set up this little mealtime predicament in cats’ homes to see what would happen when a person stayed nearby and when they left the room. Both times, the food was just as hard to reach. What changed was whether there was anyone around to hear the complaint.

“During an unsolvable task involving their [favorite] food item, cats produced significantly more meows when a human was present compared to when they were alone, which is consistent with meowing functioning as a socially directed signal rather than a purely motivational response,” said the study authors in the article.

Cats Meowed More With Their Humans Nearby

For the study, researchers analyzed videos of 38 indoor cats in São Paulo state, Brazil. Each cat faced the same challenge during the two one-minute trials. In one, their human stayed in the room, paying attention and keeping quiet. In the other, the cat was alone with the box. The researchers watched remotely by video call, and the trials took place at the cats’ regular feeding times.

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Across all the cats, the team recorded 86 meows when people were present and 20 when the cats were alone. After accounting for how long each cat was visible on camera, the researchers found that cats meowed more often with their humans nearby. Alone, the cats spent more time standing still and looking at the door.

Biologists call this an audience effect. An animal changes its behavior depending on who’s around. Here, the box presented the same obstacle in both trials, and the cats were more vocal when someone was there to hear them.

“A signal is considered socially communicative, rather than simply a reflection of a motivational or emotional state, when it is influenced by the presence of other individuals, the so-called audience effect,” the study authors explained.

That supports the idea that a meow can serve as a social signal in this setting.

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How Cats Use Meows and Gaze to Communicate

Domestic cats tend to meow more in exchanges with people than with other cats. Meows can also sound different depending on the situation. This experiment focused on when the cats called and where they looked while doing it, leaving the sound of the calls themselves for future study.

For more than half of the meows the researchers recorded with a person in the room, the cat was looking toward that person, usually at their upper body. Cats also shifted their gaze between the person and the box. If the sound was a way to get someone’s attention, that back-and-forth glance may have helped direct it toward the food.

There’s also a reason the researchers recruited cats whose humans already described them as reliable mealtime talkers. The team needed enough meows to see how the cats used them. Whether quieter cats would respond the same way remains an open question.

The researchers also asked the people who stayed in the room to pay attention and stay silent, so they couldn’t tell whether a cat would change its approach if its human were absorbed in a phone or facing the other way.

The researchers hope to perform more tests to establish how deliberately cats use these signals. One possibility for a future test would be to see whether a cat keeps calling or switches tactics when a person fails to respond.

For now, the original experiment offers a detail worth noticing during your next feline dinner standoff. If your cat meows, looks at you, then looks back at the bowl, that quick glance may also be doing some of the talking.

Read More: Spending Time With Your Cat May Not Help Your Mood When Feeling Stressed

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