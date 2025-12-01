Your Brain Has Five Ages — And They Shape How You Think for Life

Learn how five distinct brain ages guide the way we think, learn, and grow older.

Anastasia Scott
ByAnastasia Scott
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
brain scan in era 1
A representative MRI tractography image of the first era of the human brain. This image is representative of the general pattern seen across the brains in the study during the first era of neural wiring, between the ages of zero and nine. (Image Credit: Dr Alexa Mousley, University of Cambridge)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

From infancy to old age, the human brain doesn’t change along a smooth arc. Instead, it passes through a series of rewiring events that reshape how we think, learn, and remember. Now, researchers at the University of Cambridge say those changes divide the brain’s lifespan into five major structural eras, separated by turning points at roughly ages 9, 32, 66, and 83.

The study, published in Nature Communications, analyzed MRI diffusion scans from 3,802 people between infancy and 90 years old, tracking how water moves through brain tissue to reveal how neural connections are organized.

“We know the brain’s wiring is crucial to our development, but we lack a big picture of how it changes across our lives and why,” said lead author Alexa Mousley in a press release. “This study is the first to identify major phases of brain wiring across a human lifespan.”

Read More: Brain Imaging During Critical Midlife Window Could Catch Cognitive Decline

How the Brain Rewires From Childhood to Adolescence

The first era spans birth to age nine, when the brain undergoes “network consolidation.” Babies start out with excess neural connections, which are strengthened or pruned as children grow. During this period, grey and white matter expand, and the brain’s outer surface stabilizes.

By age nine, these changes trigger a neurological shift — one tied to rising cognitive abilities, but also an increased vulnerability to early mental health challenges.

The second era — adolescence — lasts longer than many realize, extending into the early 30s. During this period, white matter continues to develop, and the brain’s communication networks become more efficient.

“Neural efficiency is, as you might imagine, well connected by short paths, and the adolescent era is the only one in which this efficiency is increasing,” said Mousley.

Marking the Brain’s Biggest Structural Shift

The researchers identified age 32 as the strongest turning point in the entire lifespan — the moment when adolescent brain architecture finally gives way to full adulthood.

“Around the age of 32, we see the most directional changes in wiring and largest overall shift in trajectory, compared to all the other turning points,” said Mousley. “While puberty offers a clear start, the end of adolescence is much harder to pin down scientifically. Based purely on neural architecture, we found that adolescent-like changes in brain structure end around the early thirties.”

From this point forward, the brain enters its longest and most stable epoch: adulthood, lasting over three decades. Brain networks become more compartmentalized, and intelligence and personality traits tend to plateau.

Subtle Shifts in Aging — and a Major Turn at 83

The next era begins at age 66, marking the onset of an early-aging phase. Researchers did not observe dramatic structural changes, but they did detect a gradual reorganization of brain networks.

“The data suggest that a gradual reorganisation of brain networks culminates in the mid-sixties,” said Mousley. “This is probably related to aging, with further reduced connectivity as white matter starts to degenerate. This is an age when people face increased risk for a variety of health conditions that can affect the brain, such as hypertension.”

Around age 83, the brain enters a final stage of aging. The defining pattern is a shift away from whole-brain communication to increased reliance on localized regions as global connectivity declines.

The Health Impact of the Brain’s Life Stages

Many conditions that affect thinking and behavior are linked to how the brain is wired, and this new map could help scientists identify the moments when vulnerability is highest.

“Understanding that the brain’s structural journey is not a question of steady progression, but rather one of a few major turning points, will help us identify when and how its wiring is vulnerable to disruption,” said senior author Duncan Astle in a press release.

Read More: How Magnetic Brain Scans Could Reveal Brain Age

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Editorial Assistant at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Illustration of neurons in the brain
Our Brains May Have Pre-Configured Instructions to Understand the World When We're Born
Graphic of a brain, highlighting the temporal lobe
Here’s Why Words Blur Together When You Listen to a Foreign Language
Facial recognition software on people at the mall
Some People Are Wired to Spot Faces Instantly — And Their Skill Is Shaping Smarter Tech
Person tired from lacking sleep
What Happens to the Brain When We Miss a Night of Sleep?
Fruit flies eating
How Does the Brain Turn an Internal Need into a Focused Craving?
creepy bedroom window
A Sensed Presence May Be More Than Just an Eerie Figment of the Imagination
Person who is sleeping and dreaming
Is Our Brain Ever Fully Asleep? It May Stay Awake Even as We Dream
Monitoring brain waves
Hearing Voices and the Inner Monologue Can Get Mixed Up for Those with Schizophrenia
Couple embracing in a public place
People With Dark Personality Traits Use Physical Touch As Manipulation
Scared person
Are You Calm When Scared, or Do You Panic and Flee? A Brain Circuit Explains Why
ADHD mind wandering and creativity
How People With ADHD Can Harness Mind Wandering and Enhance Creativity
a young woman sits on her couch scrolling on her phone
We May be Losing Our Attention Span — Here are 4 Science-Backed Ways to Get It Back

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe

1 Free Article

Subscribe