As the Rare Black Moon Rises This Weekend, Lunar Light Will Disappear in the Night Sky

The Black Moon means the moon will disappear for a night. Discover more about this rare phenomenon that occurs approximately every 33 months.

ByMonica Cull
stargazer looking at the milky way
(Image Credit: AstroStar/Shutterstock) 

We’ve heard of blue moons and pink moons and have likely seen the rise of an eerie orange moon, but what is a black moon? The name actually has nothing to do with color and everything to do with the calendar.

So, as the Black Moon occurs on August 23, 2025, you won’t need to stress about gathering blankets and lawn chairs, and finding the perfect place to enjoy the moon rise, as the moon won’t appear in the sky. However, if it’s a clear night, it may just be optimal for some stargazing.

Black Moon vs. Blue Moon

We know that Blue Moons are a rather rare phenomenon, hence “once in a Blue Moon.” There are two types of Blue Moons that occur. One is the monthly blue moon, which occurs when there are two full moons within a calendar month. The second is the seasonal blue moon, which happens when the third full moon rises during a season.

Typically, each season — winter, spring, summer, fall — ranges over a three-month period, and has only three full moons. When there’s a seasonal blue moon, it means there are four during that three-month period.

Black Moons, however, are the complete opposite of Blue Moons.

Read More: From a Pink Moon to Blue, the Moon's Colors Aren't Always Colorful

What Is a Black Moon?

Like Blue Moons, there are also two types of Black Moons. The first occurs when there are two new moons in one calendar month. The second occurs when the third new moon rises during a season with four new moons.

Again, like Blue Moons, Black Moons are relatively rare. A new Black Moon that occurs during the same month as another new moon happens every 29 months. A Black Moon during a seasonal period happens about every 33 months.

When and where a Black Moon occurs can also be impacted by the time zone you’re in, as it depends on how the sun, moon, and Earth align.

What to Watch For During the Black Moon

As the Black Moon will be in its new moon phase, you won’t be able to see any lunar activity. However, without the light of the moon, the stargazing should be excellent.

If you’re located in the Northern Hemisphere, now it's a great time to see the Milky Way. If you’re far enough away from light pollution, you may even be able to see part of our galaxy with the naked eye.

So, on this extra moonless night this summer, why not head out to a safe place for optimal stargazing? After all, it only happens once in a "Black Moon."

Read More: Myths of the Moon Shaped Ancient Cultures and Modern Cultures of Today

