Yosemite’s Rare Firefall Returns This February — but the Fiery Glow Will Last Only Minutes

Learn more about the science behind Yosemite’s Horsetail Fall, which glows like fire every February, and will return between Feb. 10 and Feb. 26, 2026.

Written byStephanie Edwards
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Yosemite horsetail fall, also known as firefall during February
Yosemite Horsetail Fall, or "firefall."(Image Credit: kanu14/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Once a year, a waterfall at Yosemite National Park ignites into a can’t-miss natural phenomenon — the Firefall. For a few minutes on select evenings in mid to late February, Horsetail Fall, usually overlooked by many Yosemite visitors, suddenly glows orange and red as the sun drops toward the horizon. The effect lasts just 5 to 15 minutes, but it draws thousands of people from across the country to the park each year.

Most of the year, Horsetail Fall is far from Yosemite’s headline act. Although it drops an impressive 2,130 feet, the stream at the top of El Capitan is narrow and fed entirely by snowmelt and runoff. By summer, it often dries up completely and disappears.

But for a few weeks in February, the right combination of sun angle, flowing water, and clear skies transforms the waterfall into something that looks almost unreal. In 2026, visitors can view the Firefall between Feb. 10 and Feb. 26, according to the National Parks Traveler.

Read More: Your Guide to Staying Safe While Visiting National Parks

What Causes Yosemite’s Firefall?

According to the Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau, the Firefall effect depends on two precise conditions. First, the sun must align with Horsetail Fall at just the right angle. This only happens in mid to late February, when the setting sun shines directly on the waterfall rather than slipping behind surrounding cliffs. As sunset approaches, the light shifts and bathes the falling water in warm tones that resemble molten lava.

The second requirement is water — something that isn’t as guaranteed as you may think. Horsetail Fall needs enough snow above El Capitan to feed the stream, and daytime temperatures must be warm enough to melt that snow and send water flowing over the cliff. Too little snow, overly cold days, or heavy cloud cover can cancel the effect entirely.

The History Behind the Firefall

The name “Firefall” predates the glowing waterfall by nearly a century. As explained by Yosemite Mariposa County Tourism Bureau, beginning in 1872, the owners of the Mountain House Hotel created a nightly spectacle by pushing a bonfire off Glacier Point. The cascade of embers tumbling down the cliff looked like a fiery waterfall to spectators below. The event drew huge crowds and continued for decades.

By the mid 1900s, thousands of visitors came to Yosemite specifically to watch the original Firefall. In January 1968, the National Park Service ended the practice, citing its incompatibility with the park’s mission to protect natural landscapes.

Five years after the man-made Firefall ended, an adventure photographer driving along Southside Drive noticed a small, glowing waterfall. With his famous photograph of Horsetail Fall at sunset, Yosemite’s Firefall was reborn.

How to Prepare for Firefall and Protect the Park

There is one designated viewing area on the eastern edge of El Capitan, with the El Capitan Picnic Area serving as a popular gathering point. Visitors should expect long walks from parking areas and plan to spend several hours outdoors. The National Park Service recommends having a flashlight or headlamp, warm boots, extra layers, food, water, and a foldable chair or standing support.

Knowing how to protect the park during your visit is also important. The National Park Service says to stay on trails and out of meadows, which at Yosemite are fragile ecosystems that support much of Yosemite Valley’s plant and animal life. Visitors should also respect fencing around sensitive habitats and use designated dumpsters for their trash.

The Firefall may only last minutes, but preserving Yosemite ensures the phenomenon can continue dazzling audiences for generations to come.

Read More: 5 Endangered Species the National Park Service Helps Protect

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Old Faithful Geyser at Yellowstone National Park erupting
Tracking Past Eruptions In Yellowstone Is Harder Than You Think
Aerial view of Chalke, a Greek island, also known as Chalki
A Historical Greek Earthquake-Tsunami Event May Not Have Been As Devastating As Once Recorded
Glacier in Antarctica at sunset
Antarctica’s Ice Sheet Shrouds a Vast Landscape of Alpine Valleys and Ice Rivers
a large crack in the sea floor caused by shifting tectonic plates
Mini Earthquakes Expose Hidden Tectonic Features Buried Beneath Earth's Surface 
aerial view of the grand prismatic pool at yellowstone national park
A Mysterious Ground Shift Returns to Yellowstone, and Advanced Tech Is Helping to Monitor It
Collage of Balanophora species which are parasitic plants that live underground
A Rare Parasitic Plant Lives Underground Without Photosynthesis and Reproduces Asexually
Mount Etna active volcano in Italy
Mount Etna Erupts During the Holidays, Ending an Active Volcanic Year in a Grand Finale
Yellowstone National Park hydrothermal gasses
Yellowstone Is One of the World’s Largest Magmatic Systems – And It May be Missing a Key Volcanic Gas
Glowing lava is seen oozing from Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano
Fresh Icelandic Lava Reveals How Life Takes It’s First Footsteps — On Earth and Beyond
Aerial view of the island of Bermuda
A Hidden Rock Layer Beneath Bermuda Explains a Mysterious Swell in the Ocean's Crust
The Iberian Peninsula aerial view
Colliding Tectonic Plates Are Making the Iberian Peninsula Rotate Clockwise
Grand Prismatic hot spring
Seismic Activity Shakes Up Microbes Deep Under Yellowstone Lake

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe