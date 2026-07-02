World’s First Synthetic Cell With a Complete Life Cycle Marks Biology Breakthrough

Some techniques were so difficult to explain that collaborators flew across the country to watch the demonstrations in person. Kate Adamala, Aaron Engelhart, and their teams at the University of Minnesota were attempting something that had never been done before. They were assembling a synthetic cell from purified, non-living chemical components rather than starting with an existing cell.

Now, in a preprint published in bioRxiv, the team describes SpudCell. The system could grow, copy its DNA, divide, and take in fresh materials from smaller bubble-like structures nearby. When the team gave one version a genetic change that helped it feed more efficiently, those cells grew faster and became more common over five generations. The work brings researchers closer to a long-standing goal in synthetic biology, showing that basic life-like behaviors can be built from chemistry alone.

“This is likely the most exciting project I've ever worked on,” said Adamala in a press release. “We’ve replicated in chemistry what only used to be possible in biology: the complete set of behaviors of a cell. It proves that the most fundamental functions of life, like growth and replication, do not need a mysterious magical spark.”

Synthetic Cell SpudCell Was Built From a Minimal Genome

SpudCell is a liposome, a tiny bubble-like structure that holds protein-making machinery and DNA. The team split its genome across seven DNA plasmids rather than housing it in one chromosome, letting researchers adjust different functions separately.

The human genome has about 3 billion base pairs. Biologists had previously estimated that a minimal genome for a living cell could have around 113,000 base pairs. SpudCell’s genome is smaller, at 90,000 base pairs.

To grow, SpudCell fuses with smaller feeder liposomes that carry membrane lipids, ribosomes, enzymes, and other materials. Natural cells make many of those molecules through metabolism, which requires hundreds of genes.

SpudCell controls that process by making a protein that connects with matching molecules on nearby feeder liposomes. When the two structures merge, SpudCell gains materials it can use to grow and keep its machinery running.

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SpudCell Divides Without a Cytoskeleton

Natural cells generally rely on internal structural machinery, called a cytoskeleton, to help organize division. Rebuilding that machinery from scratch has challenged synthetic cell researchers because it requires many parts to work together.

SpudCell avoids that problem by using proteins on the membrane surface to create physical strain that can split the bubble-like structure.

In some five-generation experiments, the team used mechanical division to make the process more efficient. The team then showed that SpudCell could also divide through a genetically encoded mechanism.

A Genetic Advantage Spread Across Generations

To test whether SpudCell could show selection, the team changed the gene that controls its feeding protein. The altered version made more of the protein, fused with feeder liposomes more efficiently, grew faster, and produced more offspring. After five generations, it had outcompeted the original, especially when nutrients were limited.

The result showed that a genetic advantage could spread through a lab-built chemical system. It was not full Darwinian evolution, since the researchers introduced the useful mutation, but it did show that genes could shape growth, reproduction, and population success in a synthetic system.

The seven plasmids will eventually need to be combined into a more stable genome. SpudCell also still depends on feeder liposomes and added molecular machinery, and it cannot yet rebuild key parts, including ribosomes.

“This work is just the beginning,” Adamala added. “We are showing it’s possible to engineer the basic functions of the cell.”

If SpudCell keeps improving, cells built from scratch could one day help make medicines and materials in gentler ways. For now, it gives researchers a platform they can test, modify, and build on.

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