World’s First “Lightsaber” Antenna Uses Plasma to Transmit Radio Waves 

It’s a vast universe out there, and, sadly, human eyes will most likely never see most of it — but that doesn’t mean we can’t take a peek in other ways. With modern telescopes and satellites, we can deduce the nature, composition, and structure of stars and galaxies based on nothing more than the radio waves they emit; we can see the movement of planets through space; we even discovered the existence of quasars without ever seeing one outside of the radio wave data.

Radio waves are, in other words, extremely useful. There’s just one problem: they’re not always that easy to obtain.

“Traditional metal antennas are prone to mechanical deployment failures, such as kinking or breaking during unfolding in space,” Prya Darshni, a Ph.D. candidate at North Carolina State University, told Discover.

They can be big and heavy, she pointed out, adding bulk to space missions that can hardly afford it, and they need a lot of space and expertise to use effectively.

“The length of an antenna […] controls the frequencies at which radio waves can be transmitted and received,” Darshni, who is the corresponding author on a recent paper published in IEEE Journal of Microwaves, told Discover. “But manipulating the length of antennas to sweep a desired range of frequencies can be challenging in some applications — such as space exploration technologies.”

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But Darshni, along with fellow engineers Arthur Dogariu and Paul Franzon, have a solution – and it looks quite a lot like a lightsaber.

Read More: SETI Expands the Search for Alien Signals — Have We Been Listening to the Wrong Radio Channel?

How To Build A Plasma Antenna

What if it were possible to build a radio antenna that could be tuned to any length or angle you needed, without requiring extra space or tricky finagling to get an accurate reception? Using a laser-induced plasma filament, Darshni and her colleagues have done just that.

“Our […] lightsaber-style laser-induced plasma filament (LIPF) antenna is a novel class of reconfigurable antennas suitable for both small and large satellites, as well as aircraft platforms,” said Darshni. “It achieves frequency and polarization agility without adding physical weight or increasing the platform’s footprint […] it occupies zero physical volume when inactive, completely eliminating mechanical deployment risks.”

It's at once highly technical and surprisingly straightforward: using a laser of a specific power and diameter, the team ionized a thin strip of air, turning it into a beam — or “filament” — of plasma. Through this process, the electrons in the air are pushed out to the edge of the plasma, just a nudge away from producing electromagnetic radiation. The final ingredient is a contactless antenna feed, which gets close enough to provide that last nudge without breaking the filament.

At that point, “the EM wave can be transported using these electrons,” the researchers explained in the study. “In other words, the LIPF is capable of radiating EM waves like a typical antenna.”

“To the best of the authors’ knowledge, this work represents the first demonstration of this concept,” they wrote.

Uses Of A Lightsaber Antenna

The LIPF is still undeniably in its early days. So far, it’s not even been shown to receive radio signals as well as send them out.

“We have ongoing research moving forward on this front,” Darshni confirmed.

But the team is optimistic for the project.

“The overarching goal is to support future satellite- and aircraft-led science campaigns,” explained Darshni.

For example, she said, “This technology holds significant promise for space missions, where saving payload weight and maintaining the ability to dynamically scan across a wide range of frequencies and polarizations are critical mission considerations.”

Other potential applications include the burgeoning field of SmallSats and CubeSats — small, compact satellites that can be sent out to collect or disseminate information in far-off cosmic locations. For these kinds of missions, losing a chunky, fragile mechanical antenna would be a boon.

This would “allow compact satellites to carry dynamic, multi-frequency communication payloads without risking structural kinking or mechanical deployment failure,” Darshni said.

None of this should hopefully be too difficult — most artificial satellites and aircraft sit at or below Low Earth Orbit, where there’s still just enough atmosphere to form a plasma filament. The next challenge is to turn the new “lightsaber” antenna from a potential into a realistic solution for space exploration, boosting its radiation characteristics to support radar applications at high, very high, and very low frequencies.

“This capability will significantly expand the scope of aircraft- and satellite-led scientific campaigns,” said Darshni. “A single platform equipped with a frequency- and polarization-reconfigurable laser- antenna can interrogate multiple environmental or geological features simultaneously, eliminating the need to launch multiple separate missions with distinct physical antennas.”

Read More: About 15,000 Satellites Are Circling Earth — And They’re Disrupting the Sky

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