Wolf Supermoon, Fiery Meteors, and a Planet Parade Make Early 2026 an Astronomical Feast

The first full moon of 2026 will light up the night sky on Saturday, January 3, offering skywatchers a bright and memorable start to the year. Known as the Wolf Moon, this full moon will reach peak illumination at 5:03 a.m. EST, meaning the best views will come late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Adding to the spectacle, this Wolf Moon is also a supermoon, appearing noticeably larger and brighter than an average full moon thanks to its close proximity to Earth. A supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches fullness near perigee — its closest point to Earth in its orbit — making lunar features stand out with extra clarity.

January 3 marks the first of three supermoons in 2026, with the others arriving on November 24 and December 23. Luckily, casual observers should have no trouble spotting the Wolf Supermoon, even in areas with lots of light pollution.

Why Is It Called the Wolf Moon?

The name Wolf Moon is often attributed to the increased sound of wolves howling during the winter. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the term is thought to have Celtic and Old English roots that European settlers later brought to North America. Over time, the name became linked to the idea that wolves were more active, or at least more audible, during January’s long, cold nights.

Despite the enduring folklore, scientists have actually found no evidence that lunar phases influence wolf behavior. Living With Wolves notes that wolves howl to communicate, not to serenade the Moon.

Their winter vocalizations serve practical purposes like locating pack members, reinforcing social bonds, marking territory, and coordinating hunts. Wolves often lift their heads skyward while howling because projecting sound upward allows it to travel farther through the dense air — not because the Moon itself is prompting the call.

Still, the haunting combination of snow-covered landscapes and echoing howls likely helped cement the Wolf Moon’s place as an intriguing astrological event.

Other Can’t-Miss 2026 Sky Events

Beyond January’s supermoon, early 2026 has several astronomical highlights worth marking on the calendar.

NASA says it is a Blue Moon year, meaning there will be 13 full moons instead of the usual 12. Under the most commonly used definition, a Blue Moon is the second full moon in a single calendar month. That extra full moon will arrive on May 31, 2026, an event that only becomes possible when the first full moon occurs very early in the month. This pattern repeats roughly every two to three years, so if you miss this one, you’ll have to wait until 2028 for another chance.

Blue moons aren’t actually blue, and instead trace their origin back to a historical misunderstanding by amateur astronomer James Hugh Pruett. The Moon can appear blue — a phenomenon that is extremely rare — due to atmospheric effects like volcanic ash, smoke, or unusual cloud conditions, and has nothing to do with the calendar-based Blue Moon designation.

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, early 2026 also delivers several other skywatching treats. The Quadrantid meteor shower will be active from December 28, 2025 to January 12, 2026, and is known for producing especially bright fireballs. On January 10, Jupiter will reach opposition, shining at its brightest as the Sun fully illuminates its face.

February 2026 will be prime time for galaxy viewing in the Northern Hemisphere, including chances to spot the Andromeda Galaxy with binoculars, a telescope, or even the naked eye under dark enough skies. That same month will also feature a planet parade, with Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune all visible in the night sky.

