Wincing at Movies? Your Brain Might Be Re-Creating the Pain

Wincing at the sight of a movie character slowly stepping on a nail or slamming their fingers in a car door is an experience we can all relate to. When we watch people on-screen get injured, we tend to have a physical reaction even though we are in the comfort of our own home.

Advertisement

The reason behind these reactions has puzzled scientists for decades. But a new study, published in Nature, may have found the answer. When watching a movie, our brain doesn’t just visually process the information on the screen — it simulates what we see, making the sensation reverberate through our body.

“When you watch someone being tickled or getting hurt, areas of the brain that process touch light up in patterns that match the body part involved,” said Nicholas Hedger, the study’s lead author, in a press release. “Your brain maps what you see onto your own body, ‘simulating’ a touch sensation even though nothing physical happened to you.”

Read More: The Science of Recreational Fear: Why We Love Horror Movies and Other Spooky Thrills

Why Do We Wince When Watching Movies?

According to this study, vision and touch are much more closely linked than previously believed. To discover this connection, researchers analyzed the brain activity of 174 different people while they were watching different movies.

This analysis showed that our sense of touch is activated by what we see. While watching movies, the areas of our brain that process touch are activated in a highly specific way. Not only do these regions light up, but they act the same way they would if we were physically being touched rather than just watching touch occur on a screen.

The research team refers to this connection as a type of sensory “map” that helps the brain process visual and sensory cues. The connection also works in both directions, with our sense of touch activating the visual areas of our brain in low-visibility situations.

“This cross-talk works in the other direction, too. For example, when you navigate the bathroom in the dark, touch sensations help your visual system create an internal map of where things are, even with minimal visual input,” explained Hedger. “This ‘filling in’ reflects our different senses cooperating to generate a coherent picture of the world.”

Understanding the Visual-Sensory Brain Connection

Using the data from their analysis, researchers identified two specific ways in which what we see can trigger the sensory brain map.

In the higher regions of our visual system, the map aligns with what appears in our field of view. For example, the part of the brain that processes sensations in our feet corresponds to lower areas of the visual field, while the part that processes facial sensations corresponds to the upper field.

Advertisement

In the lower regions of our visual system, sensation is connected to what body parts we are looking at. If you are looking at someone getting a needle inserted into their arm, that part of your arm will “feel” the sensation.

The Clinical Applications of the Brain-Body Map

Although discovering a new brain connection is exciting in and of itself, the researchers are particularly excited about the clinical applications of their research.

Advertisement

Traditional sensory testing for neurodivergent individuals — especially autistic children — can be overwhelming and exhausting. But if the brain’s responses to touch can be measured visually while watching a movie, medical professionals can replace stressful procedures with less invasive options.

“This discovery could transform how we understand conditions like autism. We can now measure these brain mechanisms while someone simply watches a film, opening up new possibilities for research and diagnosis,” said Hedger.

Read More: Choosing What Music You Listen To Could Relieve Pain

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Advertisement