Why Your Mouth Feels Dry After Wine or Tea, And How That’s Actually Good for You

Have you ever wondered why your mouth dries up like the desert after drinking red wine or a cup of black tea? The culprit is tannins — a complex chemical substance found in many of our favorite foods and drinks.

Tannins are responsible for more than just a strange dry sensation in the mouth. They can help prevent chronic diseases, are used in photography and leatherwork, and are even responsible for the spectacular color-changing leaves in the Fall.

When it comes to our health, tannins may be doing far more for our bodies than we’d expect from something that makes our mouth pucker.

What Exactly Are Tannins?

Tannins belong to a large family of phenolic compounds found in plants across almost every climate and ecosystem. These molecules are impressively reactive, latching onto proteins, starches, minerals, and cellulose. That chemical stickiness is what has made tannins useful to humans for thousands of years, from tanning leather to being used in traditional medicine.

Plants rely on tannins for their own purpose as well. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, unripe fruits use tannin to deter animals from consuming them until their seeds are ready for dispersal.

Why Do Tannins Make Your Mouth Feel Dry?

These plant-made molecules are responsible for the signature puckering sensation known as astringency. According to a study in Physiology & Behavior, astringency is a tactile, mechanical sensation caused by tannins interacting with proteins in your saliva. These proteins, particularly proline-rich proteins (PRPs), normally act as natural lubricants. But tannins bind to PRPs, stripping away the slick coating that keeps your mouth feeling smooth.

As explained in a recent study in Biomembranes, “In particular, it is known that proline-rich proteins readily bind to tannins; this binding and the associated reduction in saliva’s lubricity have been proposed as one mechanism by which the perception of astringency is produced.”

Once that protective lubricant layer is removed, your mouth rubs together, creating that instant dry, puckering feeling. And yes — the dry sensation gets stronger with repeated sips.

Trying to reduce the dry feeling while enjoying your favorite drink? Try adding some fatty foods, which can soften the astringent effect. While eating fatty foods, the polyphenols will cling to lipids in the food instead, reducing the harshness of the tannins. This is why creamy cheeses often pair well with drier wines.

The Health Benefits of Tannins

Even though they may not give us the best mouthfeel, tannins have well-established antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cardioprotective properties. They help prevent oxidative damage and support cardiovascular health by inhibiting the production of “bad” cholesterol.

Tea tannins, in particular, act as powerful antioxidants. They can reduce cellular damage and contribute to lower rates of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Their astringency may also support digestive health by tightening tissues and reducing inflammation.

And luckily, according to a recent study in Molecules, you’re probably already consuming tannins every day.

“Tannins are a part of our daily diet, with an estimated intake of 0.1 to 0.5 grams per day, primarily through beverages such as wine, tea, cider, infusions, and cocoa, as well as dried fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based food,” said the authors of the study.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

