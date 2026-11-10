Why Yellowstone's Hottest Pools Glow Blue While Cooler Waters Turn Orange and Green

Morning Glory Pool in Yellowstone National Park takes its name from a blue-and-white flower, but when researchers photographed it in August 2012, its rim glowed orange and yellow, then faded to green and finally to deep blue at the center.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) explains that Yellowstone’s blues come from water that absorbs red light, pale silica floors that reflect what is left, and tiny silica particles that scatter blue, while a paper in the Proceedings of SPIE shows how cooler water can let microbes replace a pool’s blue.

Morning Glory’s transformation shows why a Yellowstone pool’s color depends on more than the microbes that grow there, and why so many of the hottest turn blue.

Read More: Microbes in Yellowstone Thermal Pools Could Shed Light on Ancient Life

Water Strips Out Red Light and Sends Blue Back

The agency notes that water soaks up warm colors such as red and orange faster than blue, and the farther light travels, the more it loses, much as ocean swimmers see their surroundings fade to blues as they descend.

In a very hot spring such as Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin, light reflected from pale silica deposits on the bottom travels back through the water before reaching a visitor’s eyes, the agency explains.

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The paper adds that water also scatters the shorter, bluer wavelengths of sunlight, and some of that light returns toward the surface, adding to what a visitor sees.

Heat Decides Whether a Pool Stays Blue

Sapphire Pool runs near 200 degrees Fahrenheit at its vent, according to the USGS, above the roughly 162-degree limit for photosynthetic microbes in Yellowstone’s springs. That keeps out the colorful mats found at cooler springs such as Grand Prismatic Spring and Morning Glory Pool, making a bright blue spring a clue to extreme heat.

Cooler water allows colored mats of those microbes to coat the rocks, with brown, red, and green mats near 109 degrees Fahrenheit, orange near 135, and yellow to yellow-green near 158.

That guide works only in shallow pools, the paper’s authors caution, since deeper water alters the light first. To show it, they built a cone-shaped virtual pool lined with one yellow mat, so light crosses more water toward the center, and the simulation shifted from yellow through green to a bluish-black center.

The result closely matched the Morning Glory photograph, except for the orange rim, which almost certainly comes from a different mat in the slightly cooler shallows that the simulation left out.

Historic descriptions picture Morning Glory as blue, and reports from half a century or more ago put its water closer to 172 degrees Fahrenheit, compared with about 158 degrees when the researchers studied it, the authors said.

At that heat, they reason, a colored photosynthetic mat could not grow, so removing the mat and substituting the pale rock around Sapphire Pool produced a blue pool resembling those old descriptions.

The authors note that they did not investigate why the water cooled and only repeated earlier reports that debris partly blocked the vents that feed it hot water.

Silica Particles Give Some Blue Pools a Milky Look

Milky blue pools in Norris Geyser Basin follow a different recipe, the USGS reports, in which dissolved silica clumps together as water cools, evaporates, or changes in acidity, forming floating particles sized to scatter blue light.

The effect depends on particle size and not on the material, the agency adds, which is why skim milk, whose tiny fat and protein droplets are about the same size, looks faintly blue.

In the authors’ simulation, Morning Glory turns blue again the moment its colored mat is removed, showing how much of a pool’s color depends on what lies beneath the water.

Read More: Over 20,000 Items Removed From Hydrothermal Features at Yellowstone National Park

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