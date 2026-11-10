skip to main content

Why Yellowstone's Hottest Pools Glow Blue While Cooler Waters Turn Orange and Green

Learn how heat, microbes, and sunlight shape Yellowstone’s hot spring colors, and how a computer model recreated Morning Glory Pool’s lost blue.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Follow on Google
blue thermal pools at yellowstone national park
(Image Credit: GagliardiPhotography/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Morning Glory Pool in Yellowstone National Park takes its name from a blue-and-white flower, but when researchers photographed it in August 2012, its rim glowed orange and yellow, then faded to green and finally to deep blue at the center.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) explains that Yellowstone’s blues come from water that absorbs red light, pale silica floors that reflect what is left, and tiny silica particles that scatter blue, while a paper in the Proceedings of SPIE shows how cooler water can let microbes replace a pool’s blue.

Morning Glory’s transformation shows why a Yellowstone pool’s color depends on more than the microbes that grow there, and why so many of the hottest turn blue.

Read More: Microbes in Yellowstone Thermal Pools Could Shed Light on Ancient Life

Water Strips Out Red Light and Sends Blue Back

The agency notes that water soaks up warm colors such as red and orange faster than blue, and the farther light travels, the more it loses, much as ocean swimmers see their surroundings fade to blues as they descend.

In a very hot spring such as Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin, light reflected from pale silica deposits on the bottom travels back through the water before reaching a visitor’s eyes, the agency explains.

Discover Magazine Logo

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2)

Have an account? log in

Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism.

checkmarkExplore All Options

The paper adds that water also scatters the shorter, bluer wavelengths of sunlight, and some of that light returns toward the surface, adding to what a visitor sees.

Heat Decides Whether a Pool Stays Blue

Sapphire Pool runs near 200 degrees Fahrenheit at its vent, according to the USGS, above the roughly 162-degree limit for photosynthetic microbes in Yellowstone’s springs. That keeps out the colorful mats found at cooler springs such as Grand Prismatic Spring and Morning Glory Pool, making a bright blue spring a clue to extreme heat.

Cooler water allows colored mats of those microbes to coat the rocks, with brown, red, and green mats near 109 degrees Fahrenheit, orange near 135, and yellow to yellow-green near 158.

That guide works only in shallow pools, the paper’s authors caution, since deeper water alters the light first. To show it, they built a cone-shaped virtual pool lined with one yellow mat, so light crosses more water toward the center, and the simulation shifted from yellow through green to a bluish-black center.

The result closely matched the Morning Glory photograph, except for the orange rim, which almost certainly comes from a different mat in the slightly cooler shallows that the simulation left out.

Historic descriptions picture Morning Glory as blue, and reports from half a century or more ago put its water closer to 172 degrees Fahrenheit, compared with about 158 degrees when the researchers studied it, the authors said.

At that heat, they reason, a colored photosynthetic mat could not grow, so removing the mat and substituting the pale rock around Sapphire Pool produced a blue pool resembling those old descriptions.

The authors note that they did not investigate why the water cooled and only repeated earlier reports that debris partly blocked the vents that feed it hot water.

Silica Particles Give Some Blue Pools a Milky Look

Milky blue pools in Norris Geyser Basin follow a different recipe, the USGS reports, in which dissolved silica clumps together as water cools, evaporates, or changes in acidity, forming floating particles sized to scatter blue light.

The effect depends on particle size and not on the material, the agency adds, which is why skim milk, whose tiny fat and protein droplets are about the same size, looks faintly blue.

In the authors’ simulation, Morning Glory turns blue again the moment its colored mat is removed, showing how much of a pool’s color depends on what lies beneath the water.

Read More: Over 20,000 Items Removed From Hydrothermal Features at Yellowstone National Park

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Wood mouse experiment for research on Earth's magnetic field

Animals Can Detect Earth’s Magnetic Field, a Potential Sixth Sense That Remains Elusive to Humans

museum raptor

Evidence of Ancient Blood Found for the First Time in a 115-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil

Large crack in Antarctic ice

Sealed Under 2 Miles of Ice for 15 Million Years, Antarctica's Lake Vostok May Harbor Hidden Life

South American Lungfish, the animal with the largest genome

The Largest Animal Genome Belongs to a Freshwater Fish at 91 Billion Base Pairs, but 90 Percent Is Repeat DNA

dogs in Chornobyl

The Dogs of Chornobyl Are Genetically Unique — But It Likely Isn’t Related to Mutations

eels in a pond

2.8 Million Eels Gather Around an Underwater Volcano Off Tasmania to Spawn, but Why They Choose This Spot Remains a Mystery

a pug wearing a happy birthday hat

The “Multiply by 7” Rule for Dog Years Isn't Accurate, but There Are Other Ways to Estimate Your Dog's Age

Modern red panda

An Ancient Red Panda Relative Once Roamed Tennessee's Forests, Likely Eating Plants With a Fake Thumb

Patagonian mara, Dolichotis patagonum, in the wild

The World's Fastest Rodent Is Related to the Guinea Pig, But Can Run Up to Nearly 28 MPH with 8-Foot Strides

Spider-tailed horned viper tail on a rock

This Unusual-Looking Snake Has a Fake Spider on its Tail, Using It to Catch Prey

glowing lava from Masaya Volcano

Two Magma Reservoirs Beneath Nicaragua's Masaya Volcano May Reveal Source of Strange Ground Movements

Cane toad sitting on grass

Cane Toads Are Highly Toxic, but Some Animals Have Learned How to Eat This Invasive Species 

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe