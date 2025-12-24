Why We Sometimes Avoid the Truth — and Other Times Can’t Stop Seeking It

Learn how the brain weighs emotional strain when deciding whether to seek information — or shut it out.

Written byAnastasia Scott
We like to think we’re straightforward about information — that we want answers when they’re useful and avoid them when they’re not. In reality, our relationship with knowledge is far messier, shaped as much by emotion as by reason.

Published in Current Opinion in Psychology, new findings challenge the common view that information avoidance — often described as “willful ignorance” — is mainly about sidestepping responsibility. Instead, the research suggests that avoiding information and seeking painful facts stem from the same emotional process.

According to the researchers, people manage information by weighing two competing discomforts: the strain of uncertainty and the emotional impact of knowing. Whichever feels easier to bear in the moment often determines whether people turn toward information or away from it.

“Our decisions about information — whether to confront or avoid it — are not only functional but often emotional. We constantly shift between the desire to know and the instinct to protect ourselves from information, weighing which will hurt less: the painful truth or the uncertainty,” said the researchers in a press release.

How People Decide When to Know — and When to Look Away

To explain why people sometimes avoid information and other times actively seek it, the researchers propose a simple decision model centered on emotional tolerance. At any given moment, people appear to be weighing two internal limits: how much uncertainty they can endure, and how much emotional impact they can handle from knowing the truth.

When uncertainty becomes emotionally taxing, people are more likely to seek information — even if that information is painful or cannot change the outcome. In contrast, when the anticipated emotional weight of knowing feels harder to bear, people tend to delay or avoid learning it, even when the information could be useful. In both cases, the behavior serves the same purpose: regulating emotional strain by choosing the form of discomfort that feels more manageable in the moment.

The model also helps explain why information behavior can shift so quickly depending on context. The same person may avoid information in one situation and pursue it in another, not because their values or goals have changed, but because their emotional capacity has. Factors such as stress, timing, and perceived stakes can tilt the balance toward uncertainty or toward truth.

Seen through this lens, information avoidance and information seeking are not opposing tendencies or signs of inconsistency. They are flexible responses generated by the same emotional mechanism — one that continually balances the fear of knowing against the discomfort of not knowing.

Two Psychological Tools for Living With Uncertainty

The findings suggest that our relationship with information is guided less by curiosity or avoidance alone than by emotional self-management. The desire to know and the desire not to know are not opposing forces, the researchers argue, but two psychological tools people use to cope with threatening or overwhelming situations.

That perspective has practical implications. In settings such as healthcare, public communication, and institutional decision-making, how and when information is delivered may matter as much as what is shared. Access to facts alone doesn’t determine how people respond; emotional readiness plays a critical role.

In an era when information is almost always within reach, the study offers a reminder that knowledge is not just something we accumulate. It’s something we actively choose — by weighing which discomfort feels more bearable in the moment: facing the truth, or living with uncertainty.

