Advertisement

Why Some Dogs Can’t Stop Playing With Their Toys, and How It’s Similar to Gambling Addiction

Learn more about how a few dogs show behaviors toward their toys that mirror human addictions, offering clues to how compulsion develops across species.

Anastasia Scott
ByAnastasia Scott
Dog toy addiction
(Image Credit: Zuzanna Paluch/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

For some dogs, the thrill of the chase doesn’t fade when the ball stops rolling. They’ll paw at couch cushions, skip dinner, and wait by the door for one more throw. To many, it’s an amusing quirk — but scientists say it may be something more.

In a new Scientific Reports study, researchers found that some dogs show addiction-like behaviors toward their toys — traits that mirror human behavioral addictions, such as gambling or internet gaming. About one-third of the 105 highly play-motivated dogs studied met several criteria for addiction, including craving, lack of self-control, and agitation when toys were taken away.

Dogs appear to be the only non-human species known to spontaneously develop such behaviors without experimental induction, giving scientists a rare opportunity to study the biological roots of compulsion.

A First Look at Addiction-Like Play in Dogs

Play is a hallmark of emotional health and learning in mammals. It activates the same brain systems — involving dopamine, opioids, and cannabinoids — that make activities like food, exercise, and gaming rewarding in humans. Yet, as with people, what begins as play can sometimes turn compulsive.

This is the first published scientific evaluation of addiction-like behavior in dogs — a phenomenon previously supported only by anecdotal reports from dog owners, according to a press release.

Previous studies have explored addiction-like behaviors in laboratory animals, but those behaviors had to be artificially induced. Dogs, however, play throughout life and sometimes display extreme fixation on toys — an observation that inspired the researchers to investigate whether “excessive toy motivation” could naturally meet the criteria for behavioral addiction.

Read More: Do Dogs Have Long-Term Memory?

Testing for Excessive Toy Motivation in Dogs

The team recruited 105 dogs that owners described as strongly motivated by toys. Each dog selected a favorite toy, such as a ball, tug, or plush, before undergoing a series of 14 subtests designed to measure the four key behavioral addiction criteria: craving, salience, mood modification, and loss of self-control.

In some subtests, dogs played freely; in others, their toy was placed out of reach while food or social interaction was offered instead. The researchers observed whether dogs ignored these alternatives, how long they focused on the inaccessible toy, and how quickly they calmed down afterward.

Owner questionnaires added another layer, assessing behaviors in daily life. Together, these results formed an “Addictive-like Behaviour Test” (AB-T) score. Dogs scoring above the midpoint — 33 of the 105 — were classified as showing a high tendency for addictive-like behavior.

Advertisement

Toy Fixation Findings

High-AB dogs displayed strong signs of fixation. When toys were removed, they continued to stare, pace, or vocalize, often ignoring food or their owners. Some remained agitated for up to 15 minutes after play ended. These dogs fulfilled several addiction criteria, showing craving, salience, and loss of control, even though the act of playing no longer appeared to elevate their mood.

This distinction — enjoying play less even as they seek it more — resembles the shift from pleasure to compulsion seen in human addictions. The researchers note that breeds often selected for high work and play drives, such as malinois and border collies, were overrepresented among dogs showing these tendencies, hinting at a possible genetic influence.

Advertisement

Read More: How do Dogs Tell Time?

What This Dog Behavior Could Teach Us About Addiction

As the first formal evidence of naturally occurring behavioral addiction in another species, this research opens new avenues for studying the psychological and neurobiological roots of addiction.

The authors conclude that future work could deepen understanding of how such behaviors arise — and what they can teach us about the shared mechanisms of compulsion across species.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Advertisement
  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Editorial Assistant at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Galbula ruficauda eating a moth or butterfly
Animals Choose to Hide or Flaunt Their Colors Based on Light Conditions and Predator Behavior
monkey holding a mushroom
Our Prehistoric Ancestors May Have Snacked on Mushrooms Just Like Some Primates Do Today 
Shark chomping on fabric pad in ocean
New Bite-Resistant Wetsuit Will Help Protect Both Humans and Sharks from Death
lizards living in a city together
These City-Dwelling Lizards Have a Vibrant Social Life, Often Hanging Out with Friends
Two ants are positioned against a black background, one from the species M. ibericus and another from the species M. structor.
This Animal Mother Is the Only on Record to Bear Offspring That Aren't the Same Species
blue whale drifting near the surface with sunlight streaming overhead
Have Blue Whales Stopped Singing? Paying Attention to Their Songs Could Benefit Humans, Too
A stuffed rabbit toy with wires in a cage.
Robotic Rabbits Help Researchers Catch Invasive Pythons in the Florida Everglades
mosquito on a hand drinking blood
Mosquitoes Can Smell When Someone's Had a Beer, and Even Prefer Beer-Drinkers' Blood
jaguar swimming in a river towards a bank
Brazilian Jaguar Sets a New Mile-Long Swimming Record With Big Implications For the Species’ Future
creepy huntsman spider in a box with another huntsman spider on the wall next to it
Spiders Will Hunt in Groups and Share Meals if They Have Enlarged Brain Structures
A humpback whale tail out of the water with a seal near by
Humpback Whales Play Hero and Protect Smaller Marine Mammals From Orcas
Fish do pee
Fish Pee Like Us to Regulate Their Bodily Fluids – They Also Poop and Fart

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe