Why Some Brains Adapt Faster Than Others — And What That Means For Your Goals

Every January, millions of people resolve to multitask better, focus longer, or finally break old habits. But while some brains seem to pivot effortlessly from one task to the next, others struggle to change mental gears at all.

New neuroscience research suggests that the difference may lie deep within the brain’s wiring and in how individual brains balance fast and slow streams of information.

Published in Nature Communications, this new study reveals how the brain integrates signals that fire at very different speeds, from split-second reactions to more gradual, reflective thinking. The findings help explain why some people are naturally better at switching tasks or juggling complex goals, and why cognitive flexibility varies so widely across individuals.

Why Some Brains Switch Gears More Easily Than Others

The human brain is constantly processing information that unfolds at different timescales. A sudden sound demands an immediate response, while interpreting meaning or context requires slower, more sustained processing. According to researchers, efficiently blending these fast and slow signals is essential for cognition and behavior.

Different regions of the brain are specialized to operate over specific time windows — a feature known as intrinsic neural timescales (INTs). Regions with short INTs respond rapidly, while areas with longer INTs integrate information over extended periods.

“To affect our environment through action, our brains must combine information processed over different timescales. [...] The brain achieves this by leveraging its white matter connectivity to share information across regions, and this integration is crucial for human behavior,” said senior author Linden Parkes in a press release.

The research team found that the way neural timescales are distributed across the cortex plays a major role in how efficiently the brain can switch between large-scale activity patterns linked to behavior. Even more importantly, they found that this organization is not the same for everyone.

“We found that differences in how the brain processes information at different speeds help explain why people vary in their cognitive abilities,” explained Parkes.

White-Matter Connectivity and Neural Timescales

White matter consists of the long fiber pathways that connect distant brain regions, allowing information to travel across the brain. Together, these pathways form a personalized wiring diagram called a connectome.

Some brains are wired in ways that better align fast-processing regions with slower ones, creating smoother communication across timescales.

“Our work highlights a fundamental link between the brain’s white-matter connectivity and its local computational properties,” said Parkes. “People whose brain wiring is better matched to the way different regions handle fast and slow information tend to show higher cognitive capacity.”

How Did Researchers Map Neural Timescales?

To uncover these patterns, the team analyzed multimodal brain imaging data from 960 individuals. They built detailed maps of each person’s connectome and applied mathematical models used to describe how complex systems evolve over time, allowing them to trace how information flows through brain networks.

“Our work probes the mechanisms underlying this process in humans by directly modeling regions’ INTs from their connectivity. This draws a direct link between how brain regions process information locally and how that processing is shared across the brain to produce behavior,” said Parkes.

Next, the researchers plan to extend this work to neuropsychiatric conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression, investigating how disruptions in brain connectivity may interfere with information processing.

