Ancient coins can tell us so much about the cultural and political goings-on at the time they were minted. Studying coins can provide a window into a society that we might never have otherwise had.

In the midst of an archaeological dig, finding a coin could serve to date everything around it.

Depending on the site, pieces of pottery might be dated to half a century, but with a coin, archaeologists may know exactly when it was minted down to the nearest year.

As a result, it can provide a lot of context to what’s been found around the coin. With coins, there’s an earliest possible date because it can’t have been deposited before it was made.

“Coinage ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to our cultural understanding of life in ancient societies,” Dominic Chorney, an archaeologist and head of ancient coins at Baldwin’s in London, said to Discover. “They’re art, they reflect the material culture of the time when they were minted, they’re political tools, and they’re also helpful in dating the objects around them in archaeological terms.”

Read More: Nearly 4 Million Coins Show How Rome Built an Economy Across Its Conquered Territories

The Cultural Importance of Leaders on Ancient Coinage

Coins have told political tales since the Fourth century A.D., after the time of Alexander the Great, when we first started minting leaders on them, according to an Essay from Brown University.

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According to Stefan Krmnicek, an archaeologist specializing in coinage at the University of Tübingen, once leaders started appearing on coins, it became the ultimate expression of power and legitimacy. In some cases, it even signaled an overreach of power.

“The appearance of Caesar’s portrait on coins was, in fact, a significant factor in his assassination,” Krmnicek told Discover. “It was seen as a clear break with republican traditions, leaving a group of senators to fear that he intended to destroy the Roman Republic once and for all and have himself crowned king.”

Often, when new rulers conquered a territory or took over as leaders, one of their first acts was to mint coinage in their honor, said Krmnicek. He referenced Publius Cassius Regalianus, the governor of the province of Pannonia Superior in modern-day Croatia and Austria, who was proclaimed emperor by the Danubian legions.

“Although he survived as a rival emperor for only a few months, one of his first acts was to strike coins bearing his portrait,” Krmnicek told Discover.

We can also learn about what they looked like or, at the very least, how they wanted to be depicted, from the faces found on the coinage. The only depiction that we have of Cleopatra, for example, comes from the coins minted under her rule.

Made of copper and alloy, the bust of Cleopatra the Great wearing a 'stephane' crown, traditionally worn by Greek goddesses, was produced in Cyprus and minted between 51 B.C.E. and 30 B.C.E.

Most often, ancient rulers faced right on coins; much less often, they faced left; and even more rarely, forward. However, according to Chorney, there was very little rhythm or reason to it.

Today, British coins alternate which way royalty faces based on the ruler in charge. Queen Elizabeth II faced right on all of her coins, and her son King Charles III faces left, according to the Royal Mint.

Important Events Minted on Ancient Coins

Historically important events are also commemorated on coins. After the Roman invasion of Britain in 43 A.D., the Romans minted a coin of Claudius with a big arch on the back, which read “victory of the Britons.”

Another important event was the assassination of Julius Caesar by Brutus, who was famously depicted as one of his assassins on the coin. The Denari coin, minted in 43 B.C.E. and 42 B.C.E. by Brutus, showed him with two daggers wearing a pileus, known as the cap of liberty.

The pileus was a simple, brimless cap made of leather or wool that symbolized release from slavery. Roman slaves received the hat after being formally freed. The inscription EID MAR on the reverse of the coin refers to the Ides of March (15 March 44 B.C.E.), the date of Caesar’s assassination.

Ancient coins tell a story based on the relative value of ancient life, what things cost, and, as a result, how society valued the items purchased with them.

“A modern analogy is useful. If we drop a one-cent coin while shopping at a market stall, we may not bother to bend down and look for it. If we drop a hundred-euro note, however, we are very likely to search the ground until we find it. We should envisage similar behavior in antiquity,” Krmnicek said to Discover.

Read More: More Than 900 Roman Silver Coins Form Germany's Largest Hadrian-Era Hoard

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