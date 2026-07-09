skip to main content

WHO Warns Annual Cancer Cases Could Nearly Double by 2050 Without Stronger Action

The latest report examines global disparities in cancer care, identifies preventable risk factors, and calls for greater political commitment to improve outcomes.

Written byJenny Lehmann
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
Patient sitting on a bed and looking out of a hospital window
(Image Credit: PeopleImages/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

According to the latest Global Status Report on Cancer from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 26,000 people die from cancer every single day. That adds up to roughly 10 million deaths each year, making cancer the world's second leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease.

Without stronger prevention and treatment efforts, the WHO estimates that annual cancer cases could climb from about 20 million today to 35 million by 2050. The report also highlights stark differences in who develops cancer, who survives it, and who has access to care. Overall, it paints a troubling picture of widening gaps in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment while emphasizing the need for greater political action.

"Cancer is a deeply personal disease that touches nearly all of us. But whether a person survives cancer should never depend on where they were born or what they earn,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a news release. “The inequities documented in this report are not inevitable; they are the consequence of choices, and they can be reversed through stronger and unified action."

Read More: Can Purple Potatoes Help Fight Cancer? See What’s Behind the Vibrant Tubers’ Many Health Claims

Cancer Touches Nearly Every Family

For many people, cancer is not a distant disease but a reality that affects them directly or through the diagnosis of a loved one. Beyond its physical toll, the illness often brings significant financial and emotional burdens for both patients and caregivers.

The WHO's first global survey of people affected by cancer discovered that nearly half of respondents experienced financial challenges during treatment, while more than half reported mental health challenges. Caregivers also described widespread stress, social isolation, and the demands of providing unpaid care.

Cancer's impact is not evenly distributed around the world. Asia accounted for just over half of all cancer cases and deaths in 2024, largely because it is home to most of the world's population. Europe, meanwhile, represented about one-fifth of global cases and deaths despite having only around nine percent of the global population, reflecting a disproportionately high cancer burden.

Where Someone Lives Still Matters

The report also reveals major inequalities in cancer care. Women diagnosed with breast cancer in high-income countries have an 87 percent chance of surviving at least five years after diagnosis. In low-income countries, that figure falls to just 42 percent.

Limited access to treatment is one reason for the gap. Fewer than one third of countries include comprehensive cancer care as part of their universal health coverage systems, leaving many patients without affordable access to essential services and medicines.

At the same time, many cancers could be prevented. According to the report, nearly 40 percent of cases are linked to avoidable risk factors, including tobacco and alcohol use, obesity, physical inactivity, air pollution, and infections such as human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B and C and Helicobacter pylori.

"While we are seeing reductions in some cancer rates in countries that have implemented prevention policies, progress has been too slow," said Elisabete Weiderpass, Director of WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in the statement. "Cancer prevention must remain a political priority."

Progress Offers Hope

Despite the challenges, the report points to encouraging signs. Global tobacco use has fallen by 27 percent since 2010, contributing to lower lung cancer rates in some regions. Vaccination programs, along with improvements in sanitation, hygiene, and infection control, are also helping reduce cancers caused by infectious diseases.

Still, the WHO says these gains are not reaching people quickly enough. Many countries continue to struggle with access to lifesaving medicines and timely treatment.

To close those gaps, the report calls for governments, health organizations, researchers, and the private sector to work together on a more people-centered approach to cancer care. The WHO recommends expanding cancer services through universal health coverage, strengthening social protections for patients and caregivers, investing in the health workforce, and ensuring new research and treatments are both affordable and accessible.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Faster Biological Aging May Help Explain Why More Younger Adults Are Getting Cancer

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
pacific oyster in someone's hand

Oyster Meat May Help Reduce Gut Inflammation in Human Cells, Showing Promise for Chronic Diseases Like IBD

man wearing a sleep monitoring on his wrist

Losing Just 80 Minutes of Sleep a Night Could Lead to Weight Gain 

X-ray image of knees with osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis Could One Day Be Treated With a Single Regenerative Shot

Person applying sun screen to avoid skin allergy from the sun

Sun Allergies Can Cause More Than a Sunburn, From Itchy Rashes to Severe Reactions

pentagonal-shaped mRNA vaccine

Six Years After the First COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, Billions of Doses Clarify Their Protection and Rare Risks

Doctor with vials of blood for a blood test

A Blood Test Could One Day Detect Over 50 Types of Cancer — What That Means for Cancer Care

Mast cell related to histamine in the body

Could a Common Allergy Pill and Heartburn Medication Combination Really Ease PMS Symptoms?

Drinking hot tea outside, with Egyptian pyramids in the background

A Hot Beverage During Soaring Temperatures May Help You Cool Down — But Only When the Weather Is Dry

Scientist uses a pipette to study biological samples for early-onset cancer and aging research.

Faster Biological Aging May Help Explain Why More Younger Adults Are Getting Cancer

Genetically modified hookworm

Genetically Modified Hookworms Could Become 'Living Drug Factories' for Long-Term Treatments

High-glucose sugar levels in the body, sugar in the blood

Can You Cut Out Too Much Sugar? Going Completely Sugar-Free May Disrupt Gut Health

Person is taking a birth control pill

Birth Control Pill May Increase Risk of Binge Eating — but Self-Monitoring Could Help Reduce the Behavior

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe