skip to main content

White Dwarf Stars "Can Produce Colors Nobody Expected," Including What May Be the First Green Star

Learn more about a new advanced model that is helping researchers see the true colors of some white dwarf stars. 

Written byMonica Cull
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
green star with debris swirling around it
Artist's impression of a green star (Image Courtesy of Mark A. Garlick/University of Warwick) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

While looking out at the cosmos, it’s possible to see stars in a variety of colors, including red, white, orange, and blue. But you’re not likely to see any green stars, mostly due to the way the human eye processes light.

However, a new study published in the journal RAS Techniques and Instruments (RASTI) is taking a closer look at white dwarf stars and how they may emit more than the color green; they could be purple, pink, cyan, and yellow, too.

“Most stars, including most white dwarfs, behave like ‘perfect radiators,’ so their [color] is set almost entirely by temperature. But nobody had really looked into what else might be possible for white dwarfs,” said Mark Hollands, a Warwick Prize Fellow in the Astronomy and Astrophysics Group at the University of Warwick and lead study author, in a press release.

“It turns out these incredibly dense stars can produce [colors] nobody expected, and some of them genuinely surprised me," Hollands added.

Read More: First-Ever Binary White Dwarf System Destined to Explode as Type 1a Supernova

How Stars Form Colors

Spectrum of different star colors

(Image Courtesy of Mark Hollands/University of Warwick)

When it comes to the colors stars emit, it turns out that some white dwarfs seem to bend the rules. The color of a star is based on a few factors, primarily its surface temperature, according to the study, with blue as the hottest and red as the coolest.

Discover Magazine Logo

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2)

Have an account? log in

Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism.

checkmarkExplore All Options

Another factor that can determine color is chemical composition and density when combined with the surface temperature, especially in white dwarfs. According to the study, density is key to determining white dwarf color. Some of the coolest white dwarfs can reach a density of about 1 gram per cubic centimeter. This is roughly the density of water.

Under these dense conditions, trace elements such as calcium, carbon, and sodium, which may be present, can interact with the dense helium plasma surrounding the star and absorb light in a wide array of colors that would be seen at a lower density. The colors then start to shift away from the typical oranges, blues, and whites.

White Dwarf Stars and the Color Green

Because there is no white dwarf close enough to Earth to be directly seen with the human eye, the research team needed to calculate what the color may look like instead. To achieve this, the team studied routinely collected data, including a star’s spectrum — the ‘fingerprint’ starlight produces when it is split apart by wavelength, similar to how a prism splits light into a rainbow.

The team then ran this data through a model of human color vision to reveal what color the star’s light would appear to us if we were close enough to it. The team noted that a spectrum can reveal a star’s temperature, chemical makeup, and its true colors.

After applying this method to white dwarfs across the cosmos, the team found that the stars’ colors fell into distinct groups, each linked to what the star’s atmosphere contains. Carbon-rich stars showed pink or purple hues, while those with atmospheres full of asteroid and comet debris, along with remnants of old planetary systems, appeared more yellow. Cooler stars with a mix of hydrogen and helium in their atmosphere appeared cyan or pale blue.

The researchers were most surprised by the white dwarf WD J1330+6435. With an atmosphere rich in lithium, sodium, and calcium, the star appeared chartreuse green, according to the team’s models. Per the press release, no other star has been credibly reported as green. This could be the first genuine green star in the galaxy.

“The traces of sodium in the atmosphere of this white dwarf absorb the orange part of the spectrum, leaving behind a ghostly green glow. Imagine standing on a planet and looking up at a green star. It feels like something out of science fiction," Hollands said.

The Most Red Star

The team may have also found the reddest star ever. WD J1011+2845 is only about 48 light-years from Earth and, thanks to the carbon molecules in its atmosphere, the star appears a deep salmon pink, unlike anything astronomers have seen before.

While the new colors are a fascinating discovery, most of the white dwarfs seen are still white, though if there is one green star out there, who’s to say there aren’t more?

Read More: Why Are There No Green Stars?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
red firework burst looking supernova

Remnant From Rare Supernova Seen Nearly 850 Years Ago Hides a Zombie Star at its Center

long dust cloud on Mars

Mars' Odd 1,100 Mile Long Cloud Forms in Mysterious Ways — a New Model May Reveal How 

habitats, rovers, power systems, and cargo operations on the moon

An Odd Hole on the Moon's Surface May Lead to an Underground Cave That Could Shelter Future Astronauts 

Person watching a meteor shower

How to Watch October's Full Moon, Meteor Showers, and Halloween Fireballs Light Up the Night Sky 

depiction of Beta pictoris d exoplanets

Radio Emission Detected from Massive Exoplanet Reveals a Magnetic Field Far Stronger Than Earth's

Group of bats flying at night past the full moon

How to Watch For Bats at Night, Build Your Own Rain Barrel, Mine Your Own Gems, and Track the ISS as It Flies By 

a collection of images for this week's top stories

An Update on the Perseverance Rover, a Cold War Satellite Explodes Above Earth, and Gene-Edited Bananas Stay Yellow Longer

Swirling neutron stars colliding

Mysterious Cosmic Flashes Could Be Linked to a Neutron Star Merger

Illustration of satellites and scattered space debris orbiting Earth, with sunlight glowing along the planet’s edge.

Cold War Spy Satellite Suddenly Shatters in Low Earth Orbit, Creating a Cloud of Debris That Could Threaten Other Spacecraft

the moon in space

Hidden Lunar Volcano Suggests the Moon Once Had an Earth-Like Magnetic Field 

Perseverance Rover on Mars

After 5 Years and 28 Miles on Mars, NASA's Perseverance Rover Is Still Searching for Clues to Ancient Life

greenish-blue exoplanet near its star

Neptune-Sized Exoplanet Mysteriously Orbits Its Star Backward, Raising Questions About Planetary Formation

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe