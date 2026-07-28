skip to main content

While Helping Beachgoers Recover Lost Items, Official Finds Rare 2,500-Year-Old Coin Linked to Ancient Trade Routes

Learn more about an ancient coin from Cyprus that was recently uncovered on Ashdod Beach and what it could help reveal about trade in the 5th century. 

Written byMonica Cull
| 2 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
ancient silver looking coin from Cyprus
2,500-year-old Cyprus coin.(Image Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Beaches can hold a plethora of lost treasures. From old bottle caps to loose change to lost wedding rings, people lose small objects on the beach all the time. So much so that some people make it their mission to help find these lost items. Avi Chaprak, deputy director of the Ashdod Beaches Department, is one such person.

Chaprak helps beachgoers locate lost items along some of the Ashdod Beaches, but during one of these search operations, he came across something unexpected: a long-lost ancient coin. Chaprak turned the coin over to the Israel Antiquities Authority, which in turn dated it at about 2,500 years old, determined it originated in Cyprus, and said it is the first of its kind found in Israel.

“Coins of this size and value from the Persian period are rare altogether in the archaeological record. Usually, silver coins of this size were not preserved intact,” Yanniv David Levy, researcher and curator in the Israel Antiquities Authority Coin Department, said in a press release.

Read More: 400 Gold Coins Recovered From 17th-Century Shipwreck Shed Light on Dutch Trading History

What Does the Cyprus Coin Look Like?

reverse side of the Cyprus coin

(Image Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority)

The coin was likely minted in Salamis, an ancient city on the east coast of Cyprus, during the mid-fifth century B.C.E., when the Persian Empire ruled. The coin, which is around 11 grams, is a denomination known as “Siglos,” according to a press release.

“At first glance it looked to be made of silver, but a closer examination showed it to actually be of metal that was only plated with silver; a known phenomenon in Cypriot silver coins from this period, given the shortage of silver on the island,” said Levy.

Each side of the coin depicts a ram. One facing to the left, and lying down, or recumbent, while the other side shows the ram’s head facing to the left; this side also depicts a laurel branch and Cypriot symbols.

A Rare and Insightful Find

Cyprus may be a small island nation, but that doesn’t mean these coins did not spread. While people have uncovered them at more inland sites, this discovery could provide more information about the area over 2,500 years ago.

“Salamis coins from the 5th century B.C.E. were circulating throughout the eastern Mediterranean,” Evangeline Markou, senior researcher at the Institute of Historical Research, National Hellenic Research Foundation, and an expert in ancient Cypriot coinage, said in the press release.

“However, finds with an exact provenance are rarer, and therefore this coin potentially offers significant information about trade ties and movement between Cyprus and the Land of Israel during this period,” Markou added.

With it being a first-of-its-kind discovery in Israel, researchers are hopeful they can learn more about the area’s history.

“The circumstances of the discovery and the accurate reporting allow us researchers not only to identify the coin itself, but also to use it as a reliable source of information about economic and maritime ties that existed in this region some 2,500 years ago,” Levy concluded.

Read More: Railway Excavations Uncover a 1,740-Year-Old Coin of Britain's Breakaway Roman Emperor

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
area with fossilzed foot prints

Ancient Footprints Reveal Eight Human Relatives Walked Together Along a Kenyan Lakeshore 1.4 Million Years Ago

Ancient writing carved into stone

Agriculture Helped Language Diversity Flourish — Then Contributed to Its Decline

ruins in Mycenae

Severe Droughts May Have Helped Drive the Late Bronze Age Collapse

smilodon, a saber-tooth-cat jumping

Rare Spinal Tumors Found in Saber-Toothed Cats Trapped at La Brea May Hint at Inbreeding Before Extinction

WWII Plane crash on a beach

A Downed WWII Plane May Be Buried in This Polish Forest, and Its Crew Might Still Be There

Tusks on a boar

A Medieval Hunter May Have Turned a 220-Pound Wild Boar's Tusk Into a Lucky Charm

Ancient sword, shield, and helm replicas

Eerie 2,100-Year-Old Statue, Skull Fragments, and Ruined Sword Hint at Ritual Activity in Ancient Gaul

ash covered rock in ancient cave

Ancient Ash in an Australian Cave May Have Helped Track the Footsteps of Spirit-Beings

Silver roman coin with Roman Emperor Carausius face on it

Railway Excavations Uncover a 1,740-Year-Old Coin of Britain's Breakaway Roman Emperor

ancient skull of Qazfeh 25

A 90,000-Year-Old Skeleton May Be One of the Earliest Known Victims of a Sharp-Object Attack

Tombs at the Necropolis of Saqqara, Egypt

Newly Discovered Saqqara Tombs Preserve a 3,000-Year-Old Family Record

3D digital model of Chester Castle created using laser scanners and drones.

An Archaeologist’s Cell Phone Light Uncovers a Hidden Medieval Wall Beneath Chester Crown Court

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe