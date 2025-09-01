What Can We Learn from Campi Flegrei’s Explosive Past?

When you think of a volcanic eruption in Italy, your first thought is likely Mount Vesuvius and the catastrophe that occurred in Pompeii. However, Italy is no stranger to volcanic activity. One of the largest eruptions ever to occur in Italy took place in the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) region, situated near Mount Vesuvius.

In recent years, Campi Flegrei has been experiencing unrest, sparking speculation about whether it will once again be the site of another massive volcanic eruption. To understand it better, let’s take a dive back into its volcanic past.

Massive Eruptions Thousands of Years Ago

Campi Flegrei, along with Mount Vesuvius, each lie within the Campanian volcanic arc. Volcanic activity still occurs there regularly, though nothing as monumental as some of the past eruptions.

A recent study in Communications Earth and Environment discusses volcanic events that occurred at Campi Flegrei in the past, including one of the largest eruptions in the area approximately 40,000 years ago, known as the Campanian Ignimbrite, and the Maddaloni/X-6 eruption that occurred approximately 109,000 years ago.

The Campanian Ignimbrite eruption apparently blew open a caldera nine miles in diameter, covering the region in ash. Maddaloni/X-6 was only slightly smaller, but they each registered as a 7 on the VEI scale.

The Last Eruption at Campi Flegrei

Since those VEI-7 eruptions thousands and thousands of years ago, Campi Flegrei remained active with eruptions measuring at VEI-3 and VEI-4 and even one VEI-5 for the next few thousand years or so.

According to the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program, the last time the volcano erupted was 1538. There were minimal signs of any activity coming from the volcano. Since then, a community of nearly 400,000 people has settled within the Campi Flegrei caldera, and nearly 3 million people live within a 20-mile radius of it.

While it is likely a beautiful place to live, about 75 years ago, the volcano started showing signs of life again.

Learning From Campi Felgrei

According to a May 2025 study in Nature Communications, the Campi Felgrei caldera has been active for the last 75 years. Events such as earthquakes and ground uplift have been observed.

Although there is no way to predict if or when a volcanic eruption will occur, fortunately, Campi Flegrei is one of the most studied areas in the world. The study research team is using new technology to monitor the inner workings of the volcano.

The tech has helped map out the internal plumbing of the volcano and helped put some minds at ease. It appears that the unrest may be caused by fluid buildup and not rising magma.

It’s likely that we won’t see a massive volcanic eruption like those of the past within our lifetime. However, the more experts know about Campi Flegrei, the more prepared they can be in the event that an eruption does happen.

