What to Do — and Not Do — to Keep Your Gut Microbiome Healthy

Though you can’t see them, the microscopic organisms that make up the gut microbiome have a huge impact on your health, and not just in your digestive tract. The gut microbiome could also impact how well you sleep and it could help your body fight cancer.

There are several ways to improve your gut microbiome, which in turn may help enhance your health; however, there are also several ways you could be harming your gut microbiome. Learn more about how to help this beneficial micro-community and what to avoid so you don’t harm it.

What Is the Gut Microbiome?

The gut microbiome may seem like a buzzy phrase currently making news headlines. That’s likely because researchers are learning more and more about the impact these microorganisms have on us. So, what exactly is the microbiome?

Your gut microbiome is made up of trillions of microorganisms, ranging from bacteria to fungi to viruses, and yes, even parasites. According to the Cleveland Clinic, we receive our first gut microbes during vaginal birth or breastfeeding. From there, the biome continues to build based on factors such as our environment and, more importantly, our diet.

Besides your diet, taking certain medications and not getting enough sleep can greatly impact your gut microbiome. Here are some ways to maintain a strong microbiome.

How to Maintain Your Gut Microbiome

According to a 2017 study in Biochemical Journal, “Diet is considered as one of the main drivers in shaping the gut microbiota across the life time. Intestinal bacteria play a crucial role in maintaining immune and metabolic homeostasis and protecting against pathogens.”

The food you eat can have a great impact on your gut microbiome.

To help it stay at a healthy level, try eating foods rich in fiber, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans.

According to Harvard Health, fiber-rich foods can help reduce inflammation in the gut and decrease the risk of gastrointestinal issues, such as Crohn's disease and constipation.

Many of these foods can also be rich in prebiotics, certain nutrients in our food that help the gut microbiome thrive.

Other gut-healthy foods include those that are fermented, such as kimchi, yogurt, pickles, and kefir. All of these foods contain probiotics — other microorganisms that benefit the gut and aid in digestion.

In addition to eating beneficial foods, Harvard Health also recommends getting a good night's rest and exercising regularly to help boost your gut health. It turns out that sleep and your microbiome may go hand in hand. Those who get more sleep tend to have a stronger and more diverse microbiome.

What to Avoid to Keep Your Gut Healthy

While there are lots of beneficial things you can do to keep your gut microbiome strong and healthy, there are also some things you should try and avoid.

For one, try limiting the amount of sugary or overprocessed foods you consume. They tend to digest and move through your system so fast that they provide few nutrients to the gut microbes. Getting your sweet fix from honey, dark chocolate, and fruit is a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth and boost your microbiome.

Another thing to avoid is taking excessive antibiotics. Antibiotics are beneficial in helping people fight infections and have saved countless lives. But they will harm your microbiome if taken excessively. If you need to take them, your microbiome will rebound, especially if you continue to eat a diet rich in fiber.

Lastly, one more thing to limit or avoid to improve your gut health is alcohol. According to researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, alcohol consumption can cause the microbiome to shift from a state of homeostasis to one of dysbiosis — from a balanced state to an imbalanced one. Limiting your alcohol intake can help keep your gut microbes happy.

If you’re unsure about the health of your microbiome or are looking for more ways to improve it, speak with your doctor or medical professional.

