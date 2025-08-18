Viruses Are Creating Frankenstein Bunnies and Zombie Squirrels – Here's What to Know

Cases of ‘Frankenstein bunnies’ and ‘zombie squirrels’ are making headlines, and it’s not even close to Halloween.

Reports of rabbits and squirrels with grotesque warts, some filled with pus, have been coming in all across North America. The rabbits, found in the state of Colorado, appear to have horn-like growths on their faces, making them resemble creatures of nightmares. In the state of Maine, as well as in parts of Eastern Canada, people have noted squirrels with pus-filled warts and missing patches of fur.

While the poor animals appear unseemly, officials say there is nothing for humans to worry about. These animals are infected with fairly common viruses that have no impact on people, except perhaps, emotionally. No one wants to see a cute forest animal while it’s sick.

What’s Causing Rabbits to Grow Horns?

When observing animals in the wild, it is not only respectful to leave them alone and not to touch them, but there is also a safety aspect to this approach. Some animals carry zoonotic diseases, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans. Luckily, in the recent case of the rabbits in Colorado, what’s ailing the bunnies is not contagious to humans.

The Colorado rabbits are infected with a virus known as Shope papilloma virus. Rabbits, primarily cotton tails, pick up the infection from arthropods, such as ticks. From there, the virus causes a horn-like structure to grow from the rabbit’s face, head, or neck. Sometimes the horns interfere with the rabbit’s ability to eat, and they can die from starvation.

The horns are mostly made of keratin, the same material that makes up hair and fingernails. Richard E. Shope, the researcher who first identified the illness, referred to the growths as keratinous carcinomas, or cancerous tumors.

It’s possible that a rabbit infected with Shope papilloma virus may have inspired the legend of the jackalope, a mythical creature with the antlers of a deer, often seen in many tourist shops in the American West.

What’s Happening to the Squirrels?

Along with the rabbits, some people have spotted squirrels in Eastern North America with unusual, pus-filled lesions and patches of missing hair.

The illness is known as squirrel fibromatosis or squirrel pox. Squirrels such as the common gray squirrel can contract the virus through mosquito and flea bites, as well as from close contact with an infected squirrel. The lesions typically grow around the area where an insect bit the squirrel.

Much like the rabbits, this disease does not transfer from animal to human, and for the most part, the squirrel will recover from the pox, unless the illness hinders its ability to eat or breathe.

What to do if You Find an Infected Animal

While you can't pick up one of these viruses from an infected rabbit or squirrel, it’s best to err on the side of caution and to not approach an infected animal.

"While at times unsightly, these diseases are self-limiting, and lesions will ultimately regress. However, some individuals will develop obstructive lesions over their mouths or eyes, making them vulnerable to starvation or predator attack," says Dr. Rachel Ruden, the state wildlife veterinarian for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

"Members of the public can reach out to the conservation agency in their state to report sick or dead animals," Ruden adds.

And it's not just rabbits and squirrels that can come into contact with these diseases.

"Lots of different wildlife species can be infected with viruses that cause proliferative lesions," says Ruden. Deer, turkeys, and other birds of prey can fall victim to these viral infections. "Recognizing this pattern can help you predict the mode of transmission and disease outcome."

While we as humans don’t need to worry about any sort of contagious Frankenstein or zombie virus coming from these animals, it’s still best to keep your distance, along with ensuring any pets you have do the same.

