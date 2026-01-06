What People Who Lived Past 110 in Brazil Reveal About Health Span — Not Lifespan

Learn how research on people who lived past 110 is uncovering clues about immune function and resilience in aging.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
elderly person hands holding a cane
(Image Credit: PeopleImages/Shutterstock) 

Living past 110 is rare. Remaining mentally sharp and physically independent at that age is rarer still. Yet a small number of people — known as supercentenarians — do exactly that, resisting disease decades longer than biology would predict.

A new viewpoint in Genomic Psychiatry argues that one of the best places to study this kind of resilience has been hiding in plain sight. Drawing on decades of research with long-lived Brazilians, the authors point to Brazil’s extraordinary genetic diversity as a largely overlooked way to understand why some bodies stay healthy deep into old age.

Instead of asking how to extend lifespan, the researchers argue for a different goal altogether: health span — the ability to avoid or delay the chronic diseases that usually define aging, from heart disease to cancer and dementia.

Why Supercentenarians Offer Unique Insight

For researchers, the interest lies less in the number of years lived and more in what remains functional after so many of them.

Many avoid or significantly delay the conditions that usually accompany very old age. At the cellular level, core maintenance processes appear to keep working. Proteins are still broken down and recycled, damaged components are removed, and cellular stress builds up more slowly than expected.

The immune system shows a similar pattern. Rather than a uniform decline, certain immune cells persist, expand, and shift roles, allowing surveillance to continue late in life. Together, these changes suggest that extreme longevity depends less on slowing aging overall and more on preserving specific systems while others adapt.

Brazil’s Longevity Advantage

Most genetic studies of aging focus on relatively homogeneous populations, which can obscure rare protective traits. Brazil stands apart. Centuries of admixture involving Indigenous peoples, Africans, Europeans, and Asians have produced one of the most genetically diverse populations studied.

That diversity underpins an ongoing Brazilian cohort that includes more than 160 centenarians and 20 validated supercentenarians. Some individuals lived to 112, 113, or even 116 years, and several remained lucid and independent in basic daily activities at the time of first study. Many grew up with limited access to modern healthcare, making it possible to examine longevity largely outside the influence of long-term medical intervention.

Family histories add another dimension. In one documented case, a woman who lived past 110 had nieces who reached ages 100, 104, and 106 — one of whom was still competing as a swimmer at age 100. These clusters point to inherited factors acting across generations.

Resilience also emerged under acute stress. During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, before vaccines were available, several Brazilian supercentenarians survived infection and mounted strong immune responses — an outcome that would be notable in people decades younger. In these cases, longevity reflected sustained biological function rather than merely survival to advanced age.

Rethinking How Longevity Is Studied

Expanding longevity research to include ancestrally diverse and admixed populations, such as Brazil’s, could reveal protective mechanisms that remain hidden in narrower datasets. Those findings may help redirect aging research away from simply extending lifespan and toward preserving health, independence, and function later in life.

Understanding how some people remain resilient past 110 may not reveal a path to immortality. But it could clarify how long life and good health sometimes travel together — and why they so often do not.

