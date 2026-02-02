What is the Nipah Virus and Should We Be Concerned?

Two patients have been hospitalized in India — learn more about the zoonotic disease responsible.

Written byRosie McCall
| 3 min read
purple, yellow, and green depiction of the Nipah virus
Two cases of Nopah virus have recently been detected in India. (Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock) 

In January 2026, India reported two cases of Nipah virus — a deadly zoonotic disease with fatality rates between 40 percent and 75 percent.

So far, there is no immediate health risk to the public, but authorities launched a public health response, and several neighboring countries have rolled out additional health checks at airports.

So, what do we know about the virus? And do we need to be concerned?

What is the Nipah Virus?

Nipah is a zoonotic disease. This means it typically spreads from animals to humans, but there have been incidents of human-to-human transmission and cases of people contracting the disease from contaminated food.

The first known outbreak occurred in 1998 in Kampung Sungai Nipah Village, when hundreds of pig farmers in Malaysia fell ill after coming into contact with infected swine. There were around 300 cases, and over one hundred people died. Millions of pigs were slaughtered in efforts to contain the outbreak.

The disease has since been linked to bats — specifically fruit bats of the family Pteropodidae, known as flying foxes, which are the primary reservoir hosts for Nipah, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This means they naturally harbor the pathogen and can carry the disease without getting sick. These bats are found in various parts of Asia and Australia, including India, China, and Indonesia.

What Are The Signs Of Nipah Virus?

Initial symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, and a sore throat. As the disease progresses, patients can experience dizziness, drowsiness, and neurological problems, like confusion and seizures, triggered by encephalitis (or brain swelling), which can cause coma and death. Patients may also develop respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath and pneumonia.

These symptoms typically occur four to fourteen days after exposure to the virus, though some patients may appear asymptomatic.

What Are The Risks Of The Nipah Virus?

Nipah is a lethal disease with an extremely high fatality rate, estimated to be between 40 percent and 75 percent. Patients who develop neurological symptoms are particularly at risk.

What Treatment Options Are Available?

Unfortunately, no treatments or vaccines currently exist, though there are products in the pipeline, including potential vaccine candidates. For now, early intensive supportive care is crucial and can boost survival odds. This can include rest, hydration, and the treatment of individual symptoms.

What Do We Know About This Particular Nipah Virus Outbreak?

This outbreak was confined to two cases in the Indian state of West Bengal, affecting a male and a female healthcare worker. The patients first developed symptoms in December and were admitted to the hospital at the start of the year. According to the latest WHO update, published on January 30, 2026, one is now showing signs of improvement, while the other continues to receive critical care.

Since then, authorities have tested over 190 contacts — all of whom have come back negative. Meanwhile, clinicians have been alerted, surveillance has been ramped up, and established health protocols have been put into practice. Other countries, such as Thailand and Vietnam, have increased the number of health screenings at airports.

What Are The Risks Of An Epidemic?

Since the virus was identified in the late 1990s, cases have been reported in several other South and Southeast Asian countries, including Bangladesh, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. According to Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), India reports occasional outbreaks of Nipah, and Bangladesh experiences cases most years. But to date, these tend to be relatively confined.

Piero Olliaro, Professor of Poverty-Related Infectious Diseases at the University of Oxford, U.K., explained in a statement on Science Media Centre, “the virus does not transmit easily between people, and sustained community-wide spread has not been observed, resulting in outbreaks that are typically small and localized.”

“Based on what we currently know, there is a very low likelihood that this outbreak will cause a large international epidemic,” Olliaro added.

“That said, Nipah remains a serious global health concern and is listed by the World Health Organization as a priority pathogen for research because of its wide natural host range (fruit bats), high mortality in humans, and lack of approved vaccines or treatments.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only

