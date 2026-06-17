"Well-Preserved Time Capsule" of an 18th-Century Shipwreck Found Nearly 2,000 Feet Below Norwegian Waters

Espen Saastad makes watches for a living. He also runs a small underwater survey and salvage operation, which is how he found himself looking at an 18th-century merchant ship sitting almost perfectly upright on the floor of the Skagerrak strait, about 1,900 feet (600 meters) below the surface, with much of its cargo still inside.

The ship had rested there for roughly 275 years. Large amounts of Chinese porcelain remained within the hull, along with rows of cargo that had barely moved. A fishing net had shifted objects in a few places, but most of the wreck appeared undisturbed.

Archaeologists still do not know where the vessel began its journey or where it was headed. The Norwegian Maritime Museum announced the discovery in June 2026, describing it as the best-preserved cargo of its kind ever found in Northern Europe.

“I had to pinch myself when I realised the scale of the find – it was hard to believe. I’m now looking forward to learning more about the ship’s history,” said Hanna Geiran, the director general of Norway’s Directorate for Cultural Heritage, in a press release.

Archaeologists Map the 18th-Century Porcelain Shipwreck

After reporting the wreck to authorities, Saastad joined the Norwegian Maritime Museum’s investigation.

The vessel appears to be a galiot, a two-masted merchant ship commonly used in Northern Europe. The roughly 72-foot (22-meter) ship retains much of its visible wooden hull.

Two anchors remain near the bow, while the internal frames and planking can be seen along both sides. The rudder is missing, and part of the keel may be buried in sediment.

In May 2026, marine archaeologists spent several days examining the site from a research vessel. They operated a remotely controlled vehicle equipped with cameras, a robotic arm, and a suction device, connected to the ship by a cable that was about 3,200 feet long (1 kilometer).

Overlapping photographs were used to create a detailed 3D model of the wreck, while a small group of objects was recovered for conservation and study.

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Chinese Porcelain Filled the Merchant Ship

Most pieces of the porcelain are decorated in blue and white, although the cargo also includes brown-glazed Batavia ware and possibly Blanc de Chine, a white porcelain produced in China.

The bottom of one cup appears to carry part of a monogram, which may eventually help researchers trace its manufacturer, owner, or intended buyer.

Other recovered objects include chandelier fragments thought to be German or English in design, along with goblets, bottles, ropes, galley equipment, and a cast-iron stove.

Rows of crates remain unopened. One appears to contain textiles, while another holds organic material that may include tea, herbs, and medicines. Barrels of grain were also found, and samples have been sent for DNA analysis.

A brick from the galley bears the stamp of a Lübeck brickworks that operated until 1772, according to the release. Along with the porcelain styles, the mark supports an estimated sinking date around 1750.

A Cargo From a Changing Europe

The ship went down as Northern European trade was expanding. Its mix of Chinese porcelain, decorative lighting, glassware, food, textiles, and possible medicines reflects a growing system that moved both raw materials and luxury goods across Europe and Asia.

“This marks the beginning of a new era for Norwegian archaeology. Shipwrecks found off the coast are often damaged or have already been looted. Our discovery in open waters at such a depth gives us the opportunity to study a remarkably well-preserved time capsule. It’s a rare opportunity to access the past,” said the Director of the Norwegian Museum of Cultural History Foundation, Nina Refseth.

Conservators are cleaning the recovered objects while archaeologists and historians work to identify the ship and reconstruct its route. Some items will eventually be displayed at the Norwegian Maritime Museum in Oslo.

The vessel sank in the Skagerrak before reaching its destination. Where it began its journey, where it was headed, and what happened to the people aboard remain unknown.

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