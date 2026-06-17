skip to main content

"Well-Preserved Time Capsule" of an 18th-Century Shipwreck Found Nearly 2,000 Feet Below Norwegian Waters

Learn how a Norwegian watchmaker found a merchant ship nearly 2,000 feet below the Skagerrak, its porcelain cargo, and unopened crates still inside.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Shipwreck underwater, showing the helm
Shipwreck, not associated with this discovery. (Image Credit: OGrimm/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Espen Saastad makes watches for a living. He also runs a small underwater survey and salvage operation, which is how he found himself looking at an 18th-century merchant ship sitting almost perfectly upright on the floor of the Skagerrak strait, about 1,900 feet (600 meters) below the surface, with much of its cargo still inside.

The ship had rested there for roughly 275 years. Large amounts of Chinese porcelain remained within the hull, along with rows of cargo that had barely moved. A fishing net had shifted objects in a few places, but most of the wreck appeared undisturbed.

Archaeologists still do not know where the vessel began its journey or where it was headed. The Norwegian Maritime Museum announced the discovery in June 2026, describing it as the best-preserved cargo of its kind ever found in Northern Europe.

“I had to pinch myself when I realised the scale of the find – it was hard to believe. I’m now looking forward to learning more about the ship’s history,” said Hanna Geiran, the director general of Norway’s Directorate for Cultural Heritage, in a press release.

Archaeologists Map the 18th-Century Porcelain Shipwreck

After reporting the wreck to authorities, Saastad joined the Norwegian Maritime Museum’s investigation.

The vessel appears to be a galiot, a two-masted merchant ship commonly used in Northern Europe. The roughly 72-foot (22-meter) ship retains much of its visible wooden hull.

Two anchors remain near the bow, while the internal frames and planking can be seen along both sides. The rudder is missing, and part of the keel may be buried in sediment.

In May 2026, marine archaeologists spent several days examining the site from a research vessel. They operated a remotely controlled vehicle equipped with cameras, a robotic arm, and a suction device, connected to the ship by a cable that was about 3,200 feet long (1 kilometer).

Overlapping photographs were used to create a detailed 3D model of the wreck, while a small group of objects was recovered for conservation and study.

Read More: 2,200-Year-Old Ancient Roman Shipwreck Uncovers Hidden Repairs Across the Adriatic

Chinese Porcelain Filled the Merchant Ship

Most pieces of the porcelain are decorated in blue and white, although the cargo also includes brown-glazed Batavia ware and possibly Blanc de Chine, a white porcelain produced in China.

The bottom of one cup appears to carry part of a monogram, which may eventually help researchers trace its manufacturer, owner, or intended buyer.

Other recovered objects include chandelier fragments thought to be German or English in design, along with goblets, bottles, ropes, galley equipment, and a cast-iron stove.

Rows of crates remain unopened. One appears to contain textiles, while another holds organic material that may include tea, herbs, and medicines. Barrels of grain were also found, and samples have been sent for DNA analysis.

A brick from the galley bears the stamp of a Lübeck brickworks that operated until 1772, according to the release. Along with the porcelain styles, the mark supports an estimated sinking date around 1750.

A Cargo From a Changing Europe

The ship went down as Northern European trade was expanding. Its mix of Chinese porcelain, decorative lighting, glassware, food, textiles, and possible medicines reflects a growing system that moved both raw materials and luxury goods across Europe and Asia.

“This marks the beginning of a new era for Norwegian archaeology. Shipwrecks found off the coast are often damaged or have already been looted. Our discovery in open waters at such a depth gives us the opportunity to study a remarkably well-preserved time capsule. It’s a rare opportunity to access the past,” said the Director of the Norwegian Museum of Cultural History Foundation, Nina Refseth.

Conservators are cleaning the recovered objects while archaeologists and historians work to identify the ship and reconstruct its route. Some items will eventually be displayed at the Norwegian Maritime Museum in Oslo.

The vessel sank in the Skagerrak before reaching its destination. Where it began its journey, where it was headed, and what happened to the people aboard remain unknown.

Read More: DNA Solves 166-Year-Old Franklin Expedition Mystery as HMS Terror Sailor Identified

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Ancient site Kurd Qaburstan, relating to research on the lost city of Qabra

4,000-Year-Old Human Remains and Artifacts Linked to the Fall of the Lost City of Qabra

4 long human bones that were sharpened into points

Scottish Burial Site Suggests an Iron Age Woman’s Brain Was Removed and Bones Carved After Death

male skeleton and child skeleton buried in same grave

Animal Tooth Pendants Buried With Ancient Hunter-Gatherers May Reveal Who Hunted and Who Fished

A collage of weekly story photos

The Universe May Be a Hologram, a Strange "Cold Blob" in the Atlantic, and a Rare Lyme Bacterium Found in New York

Array of golden and colorful artifacts from Hungary cemetery

1,500-Year-Old DNA Shows How Migration, Mixing, and Kinship Shaped Post-Roman Pannonia

hammer near pieces of rock

The London Hammer Mystery Points to a Modern Tool, Not an Ancient Relic

Carved Maya symbols

A 1,800-Year-Old Maya Monument Reveals How Kings Turned Time Into Power — and Pushes the Long Count Record Back to A.D. 180

Basalt core with mineral-filled vesicles studied by researchers investigating how ancient humans selected stone for tools.

800,000 Years Ago, Ancient Humans Knew Which Stones Made the Best Tools

Fire blazing in a cave

Cave-Dwelling Homo Erectus May Have Burned Owl Pellet Remains Nearly 1.8 Million Years Ago

old runes carved into a large white stone

A Buried Ontario Runestone May Be North America’s Longest Runic Inscription — and the Only Known One to Preserve the Lord’s Prayer

Gower Coast in Wales

17,100-Year-Old Cave Paintings in Wales Were Dismissed as Stains — but They May Be Britain’s Oldest Rock Art

Stonehenge on a sunny day

Neolithic Humans, Not Glaciers, Likely Transported Stonehenge’s Altar Stone Over 400 Miles

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe