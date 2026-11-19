Where do you go to find dinosaur blood? If you think mosquitoes in amber, then better luck next time, Jurassic Park fans.

I know Mr. DNA sounded very confident when he gave that rousing talk on extracting “dino DNA!” from the preserved last meal of an ancient blood-sucking insect. The thing is, amber is really good at preserving the exoskeleton husks of invertebrates, but the squishy insides? Not so much.

The first direct evidence of ticks parasitizing dinosaurs was described in a 2017 paper published in Nature Communications. The remarkable amber fossil caught the tick red-handed as it was clutching a dinosaur feather.

The paper also described a new species nicknamed “Dracula’s terrible tick,” one specimen of which was still engorged with blood. But even here we haven’t struck hematological gold because of the transformative process of fossilization.

“Assessing the composition of the blood meal inside the bloated tick is not feasible because, unfortunately, the tick did not become fully immersed in resin and so its contents were altered by mineral deposition,” explained co-author Dr Xavier Delclòs from the University of Barcelona and IRBio in a release.

Now there’s a new “dinosaur blood” fossil in town, this time from a bone. But the findings are more nuanced than most headlines would have you believe.

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Dinosaur Blood and Fossils

The study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences features some remarkably well-preserved hind limb bones of Aratasaurus museunacionali, a theropod dinosaur that lived around 115 million years ago in what is now Brazil.

It revealed heme signatures in mineralized red blood cells within vascular canals, providing strong evidence that original biological molecules can survive in fossils as old as dinosaurs.

The discovery is a game-changer in terms of establishing what can be preserved in fossils, but does it suggest we could one day find intact dinosaur blood? Sadly not, because the structure and chemistry of biological cells are transformed by fossilization, even if the molecular fingerprint of what was originally there can be preserved.

“So, I would not say that our discovery means we will eventually find a vial of dinosaur blood,” said study author Professor Kliti Grice of Curtin University, Australia, to IFLScience. “But it does broaden the boundaries of what we think might survive in the fossil record. It encourages us to look much more carefully at exceptionally preserved fossils, using increasingly sensitive chemical and imaging techniques.”

Read More: Evidence of Ancient Blood Found for the First Time in a 115-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Fossil

A New Era of Dinosaur Research

So, no Jurassic Park, I'm afraid. But none of that is to say that this discovery doesn’t bust open a huge amount of research potential.

There’s a lot we can learn from an extinct animal’s bones, but having blood-related molecular information could open many new windows in the study of paleontology. This could range from comparative analyses with birds and crocodilians to exploring how their blood chemistry was influenced by growth, stress, disease, and injury.

For Grice’s team, the most pressing question is what chemical and mineral processes make it possible for this kind of delicate biological information to survive over geological time.

“The discovery is not just about dinosaurs or blood,” said Grice. “It is about understanding the limits of molecular preservation.”

“If we can work out why these structures and chemical signatures survived for around 115 million years, we can use that knowledge to search much more intelligently for traces of ancient biology in other fossils,” Grice continued.

It’s cause for excitement, but it’s not an invitation to get carried away. Dinosaur blood, DNA, and completely preserved cells are still beyond the limitations of what we understand to be possible, but unlike the animals it seeks to understand, paleontology is not set in stone.

“Every time we demonstrate that another piece of original biological information can persist within a fossil, we push that preservation boundary a little further,” said Grice.

Dinosaur blood, pfft. Who needs it?

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

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