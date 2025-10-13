Advertisement

We May be Losing Our Attention Span — Here are 4 Science-Backed Ways to Get It Back

Learn how to improve a dwindling attention span by doing simple things like drinking berry smoothies to taking a nature walk.

Rosie McCall
ByRosie McCall
a young woman sits on her couch scrolling on her phone
(Image Credit: PeopleImages/Shutterstock) 

Not long ago, there were reports comparing human attention spans unfavorably to those of a fish. It was claimed the average attention span for a goldfish was just nine seconds — a whole second longer than the average attention span for a person. First, it was an unfair attack on goldfish, who have demonstrated an impressive capacity for memorizing directions. Second, if you manage to get past the second paragraph of this article, you may have just proved the stat wrong.

The evidence on whether or not the average attention span is in fact declining is mixed and inconclusive, with some evidence suggesting that being chronically online or routinely juggling different types of media affects cognition.

Regardless on whether or not it is the case, many people certainly seem to feel their attention span is decreasing — according to a survey conducted by Kings College London in 2022, almost half (49 percent) of respondents admitted to feeling like their attention span was worse than it used to be, while one in two (51 percent) thought technology is having a negative impact on young people’s attention.

The good news is that if you do feel your attention span is waning, there are scientifically backed techniques to help you step it up a gear.

Read More: Investigating Screen Time's Impact on the Attention Span

1. Take a Break to Improve Attention Span

While it may seem counterintuitive, there is evidence that taking a break can improve your attention. According to Gloria Mark — a psychologist whose research suggests the average attention span on any screen has plummeted from two and a half minutes in 2004 to 47 seconds — taking regular breaks can increase energy levels and attentional capacity, enabling us to be more productive.

“The problem is that in our current world, [and] many work environments, people neglect to take meaningful breaks, and we get ourselves into a position where our performance suffers as a result,” she said on the podcast Speaking of Psychology, which is produced by the American Psychological Association.

The type of break may also impact its effectiveness. There is some evidence that having a laugh can improve concentration, with results from one study suggesting that exposure to humor increases persistence when completing a task later on. Meanwhile, other research has shown that exercise breaks can increase on-task attention and concentration, while stepping out into nature boosts working memory.

2. Add Meditation and Mindfulness to Your Routine

Research has shown that incorporating mindfulness and meditation into your daily routine may improve attention and working memory. Indeed, according to a study published in Consciousness and Cognition, it is possible to reap cognitive benefits after just four days of meditation. The practice has been associated with reduced levels of stress, which has been shown to adversely affect cognition and attention levels.

3. Healthy Lifestyle Can Improve Focus

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is beneficial for a whole host of reasons, and attention is one of them. Researchers writing in Comprehensive Physiology emphasized the role of diet and exercise when it comes to cognitive health and attention, stating:

“More active or higher fit individuals are capable of allocating greater attentional resources toward the environment and are able to process information more quickly.”

Equally, it is important to keep a regular sleep schedule, with research suggesting that “consistent, stable sleep of at least seven hours/night improves working memory.”

More specifically, berries, omega-3, and, perhaps less surprisingly, caffeine have all been linked to a higher attention span.

4. Add Calming Aspects to Your Environment

Making certain changes to your workspace could help boost your attention, whether by adding plants or painting your home office a calming shade of blue. Evidence suggests color may impact your ability to pay attention, with research indicating cooler hues improve attention and memory.

When it comes to music, the evidence is mixed, but this may depend on the type of music you listen to. Recent research has linked slow beat music to “attentional orienting and the ability to focus on relevant targets while ignoring distractors,” while other studies have suggested music with lyrics could have a negative effect on concentration.

Read More: In the Human Brain, Attention Focuses First on Simple Features Before Zeroing in on Details

