Viking Age culture had its fair share of fashion trends, like the signature oval brooches that were worn to fasten clothing. Thousands of these brooches, dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, have been found all over Scandinavia; they’re so plentiful that researchers once assumed they had been largely mass-produced in a select few urban centers.

However, it turns out that these popular fashion icons may not have been simply cookie-cutter products. A new study published in Antiquity has come upon evidence suggesting that Viking Age brooches were widely produced beyond Scandinavia’s most prominent settlements. Local makers may have even infused their own unique flair into their brooches, challenging past interpretations that crafting in the Viking Age world was all about “fast-fashion.”

“Viking Age artisans were working with a variety of techniques and were very creative — not expediently producing cheap products but creating unique objects within complex artisan communities,” said study author Derek Parrott, an archaeologist at Aarhus University, in a statement.

How Viking Brooches Became Fashionable

Viking Age oval brooches first appeared in early 8th-century Scandinavia, but really started to take off well into the 9th century.

Domed brooches were often worn by Viking women to fasten the long back straps of their dresses to the two short front straps, according to The History Blog.

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Viking men, meanwhile, wore cloaks over their shoulders, also fastened with a single brooch, according to the National Museum of Denmark.

Brooches found in Viking Age burials are typically made of bronze, although some that appear in graves of wealthier individuals are made of silver or gold.

In the past, researchers proposed that brooch production was standardized across Scandinavia, in part because of the large assemblages of brooch-casting molds found at emporia (early Medieval trading and craft-producing settlements).

Read More: 82 Viking Workshop Huts Found Near Aarhus May Have Supplied a Major Trading City

Handcrafted Across Scandinavia

More recent investigations into Viking Age brooches have begun to reverse the notion that only major settlements were home to brooch production. This changing perspective is based on evidence of craft and trade at smaller coastal and inland sites, where comparing brooches with molds is difficult because the molds are often degraded, fragmented, and scorched.

However, with high-resolution 3D modeling using a blue-light scanner, the new study has managed to inspect degraded mold fragments in more detail than ever before.

“I wanted to answer whether individual objects from across northern Europe could be matched to casting mold fragments,” said Parrott. “This would allow for urban networks to be tracked, and individual artisans to potentially be made visible.”

Parrott produced high-resolution 3D models of 105 brooches from across northern Europe, comparing them with 244 brooch-mold fragments from Ribe, a town in southwestern Denmark that was once an important Viking Age trading post and a center for oval brooch production.

In comparing the brooches and brooch molds, Parrott only identified matches between five brooches and 58 mold fragments. In other words, brooches weren't produced only at Ribe and other craft-producing hubs.

The brooches displayed differentiated motifs, indicating that local artisans were producing brooches with an emphasis on creative agency. One such motif with variations was the "gripping beasts" motif, which depicted two animals facing each other, their paws reaching out and intertwining.

“Viking Age Scandinavians were not into fast-fashion,” said Parrott. “Viking Age jewelry was individual and highly variable even within standardized forms, showing the creativity of the artisans that made them.”

Local Motifs Made by Masters

Due to their highly specialized motifs, making oval brooches wasn't always so simple. Certain brooches required knowledge of how to engrave metal, a skill that would've been known only to master craftsmen.

The designs of local brooches show that there was a significant level of workshop organization in the Viking Age; while apprentices produced brooches with motifs modeled in forgiving materials like wax and clay, experienced makers engraved motifs directly into finished brooches.

As the study concludes, the tricky techniques and locally developed styles in Viking Age brooch-making point to a robust crafting industry all across Scandinavia, not just centered in a few settlements.

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