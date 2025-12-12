Vegetarian and Vegan Kids Excel in Many Health Measures But Still Need Key Supplements

Parents make countless decisions to help their kids thrive. As awareness grows around the benefits and challenges of vegetarian and vegan diets in adults, many wonder whether the same applies to children and if these alternative diets help kids stay healthy or introduce risks for nutrient deficiencies.

Now, researchers from Italy, the U.S., and Australia have published the most comprehensive study to date on how vegetarian and vegan diets compare to mixed diets in children. Their meta-analysis, published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, paints a clear picture: plant-forward diets can offer many health benefits often missing in omnivore diets but only when critical nutrients are properly supplemented.

Comparing Nutrient Profiles of Different Diets in Kids

After reviewing data from 59 studies involving children under 18 across 18 countries, the research team found that vegetarian diets (excluding meat, fish, and poultry) and even vegan diets (excluding all animal-based foods, including dairy and eggs) can support healthy development if monitored carefully.

Certain nutrients, such as protein, fat, vitamin B12, calcium, and zinc, were more likely to fall short without proper supplementation. But compared to omnivorous children, vegetarian and vegan kids scored higher in total fiber, iron, folate, vitamin C, and magnesium, while also taking in fewer calories overall.

Beyond individual nutrients, the study found that vegetarian and vegan children generally showed better cholesterol profiles, a reliable marker of cardiovascular health. When comparing physical measurements, they were on average slightly shorter and showed lower BMI, fat mass, and bone mineral content than their omnivore peers.

Kids Can Thrive on Vegetarian and Vegan Diets With the Right Support

This large-scale meta-analysis — including 7,280 vegetarians, 1,289 vegans, and 40,059 omnivores — highlights that each dietary pattern brings both advantages and potential drawbacks. The researchers also stress that evidence for vegan diets in particular isn’t as strong, simply because fewer studies included vegan children.

Still, the research team noted in a press release that parents who choose plant-based diets for ethical, environmental, or health reasons shouldn’t be discouraged. In fact, many health benefits seen in vegetarian and vegan children are often lacking in today’s typical omnivorous diets.

“Our analysis of current evidence suggests that well-planned and appropriately supplemented vegetarian and vegan diets can meet nutritional requirements and support healthy growth in children,” said lead author Monica Dinu from the Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine at the University of Florence in Italy, in the news release.

Balanced Diets Are Key

Overall, the researchers advise families to approach vegetarian and vegan diets with a solid plan, especially during key growth periods, and to reach out to pediatricians or dietitians if they’re unsure about their child’s nutrient intake. On the research side, they emphasize the need for continued data collection to refine how plant-based diets can be made as healthy and effective as possible.

Wolfgang Marx, from the Food & Mood Centre at Deakin University in Australia, explained in the release that while we already know how well-planned vegetarian and vegan diets can work for adults, reliable data on children has been limited. He also emphasized that focusing too much on dietary labels can distract from meeting nutritional needs.

“Our findings suggest that a balanced approach is essential, with families paying close attention to certain nutrients — particularly vitamin B12, calcium, iodine, iron, and zinc — to ensure their children get everything they need to thrive,” he said.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

