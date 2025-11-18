Advertisement

Unexpected Evidence of Life Found in 3.3-Billion-Year-Old Rocks Using AI

Learn how researchers traced chemical evidence of early life in ancient rocks and found signs of photosynthesis nearly a billion years earlier than expected.

Anastasia Scott
ByAnastasia Scott
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
MSU researcher Katie Maloney contributed samples of rare, exceptionally well-preserved seaweed fossils (e.g., macroscopic algae) from Yukon Territory, Canada. These fossils are almost one-billion years old and represent one of the first seaweeds known in the fossil record when most life still needs to viewed through a microscope.
MSU researcher Katie Maloney contributed samples of rare, exceptionally well-preserved seaweed fossils (e.g., macroscopic algae) from Yukon Territory, Canada. These fossils are almost one-billion years old and represent one of the first seaweeds known in the fossil record when most life still needs to viewed through a microscope.(Image Credit: Katie Maloney)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Life on Earth may have appeared far earlier than scientists believed, according to new chemical evidence preserved in rocks more than 3.3 billion years old. An international team led by the Carnegie Institution for Science found molecular signals suggesting that oxygen-producing photosynthesis emerged nearly a billion years earlier than previous records.

Advertisement

The findings, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, rely on high-resolution chemistry paired with artificial intelligence to detect biological patterns long after their original molecules have vanished.

“Ancient rocks are full of interesting puzzles that tell us the story of life on Earth, but a few of the pieces are always missing,” said Katie Maloney, a co-author, in a press release. “Pairing chemical analysis and machine learning has revealed biological clues about ancient life that were previously invisible.”

Read More: First Evidence From Proto Earth May Be a Chemical Imbalance Hidden Inside Ancient Rocks

Why Early Life Is Hard to Detect

Early Earth was home to microbial mats and simple cells that rarely fossilized. Over billions of years, these materials were buried, heated, crushed, and fractured as Earth’s crust shifted. Those transformations all but erased the biosignatures that once held clues to the origins and early evolution of life. Because of this, scientists have traditionally only been able to identify reliable molecular traces in rocks younger than 1.7 billion years.

This has made it difficult to reconstruct Earth’s earliest biosphere and the timing of major events like the rise of photosynthesis.

The new study challenges that limit. It shows that even when original biomolecules have vanished, the pattern of molecular fragments preserved in ancient rocks can still carry information about whether life was once present.

Identifying Ancient Life Using AI

To uncover these patterns, the team analyzed organic and inorganic material from ancient rocks by breaking them down into molecular fragments. The machine-learning model was trained on more than 400 samples — including modern plants, animals, billion-year-old fossils, microbial mats, and meteorites — allowing it to detect the chemical fingerprints of life.

Among the samples were exceptionally well-preserved one-billion-year-old seaweed fossils from Yukon Territory, which helped the AI learn what early photosynthetic organisms look like in molecular form.

Once trained, the AI system distinguished biological from non-biological chemistry with over 90 percent accuracy. It also identified molecular signs of photosynthesis in rocks at least 2.5 billion years old, pushing chemical evidence of this process hundreds of millions of years earlier than previous work and showing that the distribution of degraded molecular fragments can still reveal whether life was once present.

Advertisement

“Ancient life leaves more than fossils; it leaves chemical echoes,” said Dr. Robert Hazen, a co-lead author of the study, in the press release. “Using machine learning, we can now reliably interpret these echoes for the first time.”

Searching for Life on Other Worlds

Altogether, the work offers a clearer view of Earth’s earliest biosphere and expands the tools available to study it. And because the method can detect biological chemistry even after billions of years of alteration, it may prove useful far beyond Earth. The same analytical approach could be applied to samples from Mars or other worlds to evaluate whether they ever supported life.

Advertisement

“This innovative technique helps us to read the deep-time fossil record in a new way,” Maloney said. “This could help guide the search for life on other planets.”

Read More: Earth Formed 4.54 Billion Years Ago – How Do Scientists Know?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Editorial Assistant at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
Tainrakuasuchus bellator
The Crocodile’s First Fierce Relative Stalked Earth 240 Million Years Ago
Artistic reconstruction of a newly hatched troodontid-like dinosaur
Dinosaur Eggshells Infused with Uranium Offer a New Way to Date Ancient Fossil Sites
Fossilized dinosaur egg found in South America
70-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Egg Reveals Ancient Nesting Clues
neanderthal skull
Neanderthals Boasted Larger Jaws Than Humans Due to a Tiny Difference in DNA  
trilobite fossil
How Index Fossils Help Reconstruct Earth's Ancient and Mysterious Past
Early human using stone tools
Early Hominins Perfected a Stone Tool That Survived 300,000 Years of Climate Chaos
natural color sources
Neanderthals Made Ochre Crayons 130,000 Years Ago, Showing Evidence of a Colorful Culture
A pack of Nanotyrannus attacks a juvenile T. rex
The Dueling Dinosaurs Mystery May Have Been Solved — The Baby T. rex Was Instead a Nanotyrannus
Western Xia tombs at the foot of Helan Mountains
China’s Ancient Tombs Reveal Links Between Political Stability and Prosperous Landscapes
Arctic Rhino in Canada
This Ancient Species of Arctic Rhino May Have Crossed a Land Bridge 23 Million Years Ago
ancient crocodile skull
Ancient Crocodile Fossil from Egyptian Desert Rewrites One of Earth's Greatest Survival Stories
Human tailbone
The Human Tailbone May Not be Needed, But It Remains a Feature of Our Ancient Past

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe