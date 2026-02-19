Ultramarathon Running Could Rapidly Age and Breakdown Red Blood Cells

Learn more about the impact ultramarathon running has on red blood cells and how it may do more harm than good for the body.

Written byMonica Cull
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Illustration of red blood cells
(Image Credit: ztigmafx/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Running can be a great way to keep the body moving and to stay in shape. But extreme endurance running, or ultramarathon running, can also have adverse effects on the body, including damage to red blood cells that can impair their function.

A new study in Blood Red Cells & Iron joins a growing body of research that finds these ultra forms of exercise could be doing more harm than good to the body.

“Based on these data, we don’t have guidance as to whether people should or should not participate in these types of events; what we can say is, when they do, that persistent stress is damaging the most abundant cell in the body,” said Travis Nemkov, the study’s lead author and associate professor in the department of biochemistry and molecular genetics at the University of Colorado Anschutz, in a press release.

Read More: While Running a Marathon, the Brain Can Start to Eat Itself

Ultramarathon Running and the Impact on Red Blood Cells

Previous studies, like the one published in Annals of Translational Medicine in 2019 examines how ultramarathon runners can experience red blood cell breakdown during a race, which may cause anemia. While that study noted the cell breakdown, the research team was unsure what actually caused it.

Flash forward to 2026, and the Blood Red Cells & Iron study results show that runners competing in ultramarathons see their red blood cells become less flexible, which may reduce the cells' ability to efficiently carrynutrients, oxygen, and waste products throughout the body.

“Participating in events like these can cause general inflammation in the body and damage red blood cells,” said Nemkov.

The results also helped the research team create the most detailed and complex molecular map of how long-distance endurance races impact red blood cells.

“Red blood cells are remarkably resilient, but they are also exquisitely sensitive to mechanical and oxidative stress,” said study co-author Angelo D’Alessandro, Ph.D, in a press release.

Collecting Blood From Ultramarathon Racers

For the study, the research team examined blood samples from 23 runners competing in either the Martigny-Combes à Chamonix race (25 miles) or the Ultra Trail de Mont Blanc race (106 miles). The team collected the runner’s blood right before and after the races and analyzed the samples for red blood cell health markers.

The team then analyzed red blood cells and proteins, metabolites, and lipids. The results indicated consistent evidence of damage from physical and molecular drivers. According to the study, the physical damage to the cells was most likely caused by fluid pressures throughout the body induced by running, while the molecular damage was likely caused by inflammation or oxidative stress.

The damage these cells experience — which accelerates their aging and causes them to break down — begins to take effect during the 25-mile race and is only amplified in the runners who participated in the 106-mile race, meaning the longer the run, the more damage the red blood cells experience.

“At some point between marathon and ultra-marathon distances, the damage really starts to take hold,” said Nemkov in a press release. “We’ve observed this damage happening, but we don’t know how long it takes for the body to repair that damage, if that damage has a long-term impact, and whether that impact is good or bad.”

Preserving Blood for the Future

While these forms of exercise can be harmful to red blood cells, the research team hopes these results could fuel further study to improve athletic performance or even reduce the impact of endurance exercise on red blood cells. These findings could even help improve storing blood in a blood bank, which is only viable for about 6 weeks.

“This study shows that extreme endurance exercise pushes red blood cells toward accelerated aging through mechanisms that mirror what we observe during blood storage. Understanding these shared pathways gives us a unique opportunity to learn how to better protect blood cell function both in athletes and in transfusion medicine,” D’Alessandro concluded.

The team noted that the study had a limited number of participants, lacked racial diversity, and collected blood samples at only two points in the race rather than multiple points. Future studies are planned to incorporate a more diverse group of athletes and more blood samples.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: This Ancient Practice May Lower Blood Pressure on Par With Some Drugs

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Chest x ray images of the patients new and old lungs
How Surgeons Kept a Man With No Lungs Alive for Two Days
A mosquito full of blood taking a bite out of a hand, representing zoonotic diseases
5 Diseases With Surprising Animal Reservoirs — and How They Can Affect Humans
young person with acne on their cheek and chin
Why Do Humans Get Acne, and Is it Unique to Us? Here’s What to Know
Scientist holds a vaccine that may be in development
A New Vaccine Platform Could Cut Development Timelines From Months to Weeks
child in a red t-shirt using an inhaler
Your Breath May Reveal Hidden Changes in the Gut Microbiome
GLP-1 type medications in pill and injection form
GLP‑1 Pills Are Now Available — How They Differ From Injections
A woman laying in bed and blowing her nose surrounded by tissues
The Quiet Battle in Your Nose That Can Stop a Cold Before It Starts
people with a tail, 3D image of a human tail bone
People Are Sometimes Born With a Tail — A Rare Genetic Change May Explain Why Humans Lost Them
bacteria swimming through the nanofabricated microstructures used to study E. coli
Bacteria Like E. coli Swim Upstream in Our Bodies To Infect the Urinary Tract and Gut
gray and white cat at the vet with a stethoscope on it's side and vet tech holding it
What Cats Are Revealing About How COVID May Linger in the Human Immune System
Person holding hand, indicating inflammation in joints
One Day, Your Skin Could Signal Inflammation by Glowing
3D scan representation of colon cancer
70-Year-Old Tumor Samples May Help Shed Light on the Rise of Colorectal Cancer in Younger Patients

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe