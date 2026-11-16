During the Vietnam War, U.S. military crews sprayed Agent Orange to strip leaves from trees and expose positions hidden by the forest canopy. The crews’ work ended decades ago, but when veterans began receiving diagnoses for neurological conditions in their later lives, researchers stepped in to see if there was a connection.

Those diagnoses now tell a clearer story. In a study published in JAMA Neurology, veterans with direct or occupational exposure to Agent Orange had nearly twice the rate of new Parkinson’s diagnoses as veterans without recorded exposure. The finding gives weight to a connection veterans and clinicians have suspected for a long time.

“Veterans had been talking about this for years. I expect they will feel validated and heard with this study,” said co-author Lee Neilson in a press release.

The Connections Between Parkinson’s Risk and Agent Orange

Researchers screened electronic health records for about 4.9 million U.S. veterans who served during the Vietnam War era. About 4.47 million met the criteria for the analysis, including roughly 7,600 with direct or occupational exposure. That group included veterans who handled or sprayed the herbicide through the Army Chemical Corps and the Air Force’s Operation Ranch Hand.

The team tracked diagnoses from 1999 to 2022 and accounted for factors that could affect the comparison, including age, traumatic brain injury, frailty, and the possibility that veterans might die before receiving a diagnosis.

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Across the veterans classified as exposed, the risk of new Parkinson’s diagnoses was 44 percent higher than in the comparison group. The risk of new diagnoses of Lewy body dementia was 66 percent higher. The increase for Parkinson’s reached a shocking 99 percent among veterans with direct or occupational exposure.

“This is the first study in veterans to identify that increased risk of Parkinson’s is associated with heavier exposure to Agent Orange. We’re catching up with history in a way,” said co-senior author Gregory Scott.

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What the Agent Orange Study Means for Veterans

For veterans who have spent years wondering whether their diagnosis could be tied to their service, the study brings evidence from millions of medical records to answer that deeply personal question.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs already recognizes Parkinson’s disease as a presumptive condition for veterans with qualifying herbicide exposure. That means eligible veterans can seek VA health care or disability compensation without having to establish that the exposure caused their individual case.

However, although care was already available, having confirmation of a long-suspected association between Agent Orange and neurodegenerative disease likely comes as validation for many veterans.

“This research offers critical insight for veterans who may have been diagnosed with Parkinson's even decades after their exposure to Agent Orange in Southeast Asia. Veterans who put themselves in harm’s way deserve to know the truth no matter how long it takes,” explained Oregon Health & Science University president Shereef Elnahal.

How This Study Affects More Than Just Veterans

The findings also raise a question that reaches beyond Agent Orange — how long should researchers track the health of people who work with herbicides before they can see the full consequences?

This study identified a pattern across millions of records, but it leaves open how Agent Orange and other herbicides might contribute to Parkinson’s more generally and whether genetics play a role in who is most vulnerable to these detrimental health effects.

“I think this adds weight to the idea that we ought to get on top of this and not wait 50 years for the next herbicide to be linked to neurodegenerative disease,” concluded Scott.

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The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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