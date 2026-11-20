In 333 C.E., a traveler from Bordeaux climbed the hill that Jerusalem called Zion, passed through its wall, and stopped in front of a set of old foundations. Tradition put King David’s fortress on that hill, so the traveler wrote the ruins down as David’s palace.

The traveler may have been standing inside what could have been the camp of the Tenth Legion, the Roman troops who were left behind to hold the city after the general Titus destroyed it in 70 C.E., and they stayed about 200 years. Archaeologists have spent the last century and a half failing to agree on where that camp was.

Shimon Gibson now reports in the Journal of Roman Archaeology that the answer was dug up in the 1970s and never published: a pair of walls meeting at a right angle that he argues is the camp’s southwestern corner.

The northern end of that side was never in doubt, because one of Herod’s towers still stands inside the Citadel, left up on Titus’s orders as a monument to what Rome had beaten. With a fixed point at both ends, the camp’s western wall comes out at about 935 feet (285 meters).

Some scholars had started to wonder whether there was anything left to find. One wrote that if decades of digging across Jerusalem had turned up no camp, “then perhaps it is because there are no remains to be found.”

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Locating Jerusalem’s Roman Legion Camp

Magen Broshi dug just south of today’s Citadel between 1975 and 1978 and turned up a sloping road and two walls meeting at a right angle, none of it published.

The road’s kerb is made of blocks taken out of the city wall the legion had just pulled down, with a couple of old column drums dropped in to finish the job, and the walled corner sits on the stump of a tower the same soldiers had demolished, so the camp went up out of the materials of the city they had flattened.

The dig already knew the road was built after 70 C.E., from the reused stone and the pottery underneath it. What it could not say was when, because that pottery was logged under a label too broad to pin down a decade.

Those vessel types are now known to have been made until about 130 C.E., which drops the road into the years the legion was settling in.

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What One Corner Says About Rome’s Grip on the City

If the camp was square, each side running 935 feet, it covered a little over 20 acres. Gibson puts its capacity at 1,800 to 2,200 troops, against a legion’s full strength of about 5,000.

That makes Jerusalem the legion’s headquarters rather than its whole garrison, with detachments working elsewhere across Judaea.

Herod’s palace, by then the praetorium where Roman governors stayed, sat on that ground, and Gibson argues parts of it were kept and built into the new base.

Why the Camp Was So Hard to Find

The legion left for Aila, modern Aqaba, late in the third century, and Roman units took their camps apart on the way out, lifting the timbers, burning what would not travel and pushing the walls down.

Broshi found stamped legionary roof tiles in deliberate sloping dumps outside the city wall, which Gibson reads as either the camp coming down or a later Byzantine clearance of the ground.

That is why the pilgrim found nothing on the ground to say what the place had been.

The camp’s shape outlasted its buildings, since the street plan Gibson reconstructs inside it matches streets that are still in use, so people walk the Tenth Legion’s grid through the Armenian and Jewish quarters today without any knowledge it is there right under their feet.

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