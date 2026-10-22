Two Magma Reservoirs Beneath Nicaragua's Masaya Volcano May Reveal Source of Strange Ground Movements

At Masaya volcano, just southeast of Nicaragua’s capital city of Managua, two distinct magma sources have been stirring for years. Although the volcano hasn’t produced a major lava flow since 1772, it’s still very much active today; along with landslides and emissions of sulfur dioxide volcanic gas, Masaya has experienced ground deformation that points to a complex magma system.

A study recently published in Geophysical Research Letters has found intriguing changes occurring below Masaya, where researchers identified evidence of what they believe to be two magma reservoirs. Six years of satellite data revealed that the ground around the volcano both sank and rose over time, activity driven by magma flowing in and out of the reservoirs. And since around 2 million people live within 13 miles of Masaya, understanding how its plumbing system works has become a top priority.

“These observations help scientists better understand how magma moves beneath Masaya and may improve monitoring and eruption forecasting in the future,” said lead author Lizzie Johnson, an undergraduate geosciences student at Pennsylvania State University at the time of the study's publication, in a statement.

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A Look Into Masaya's Lava Lake

Masaya, which is part of the Central American Volcanic Arc, has a long history of eruptive activity; in the past 10,000 years, it has had at least 36 confirmed eruptions, out of which 33 are documented by historical records, with the others inferred from geological evidence, according to Volcano Discovery.

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The volcano and its surrounding land became Nicaragua’s first national park in 1979, now attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. Visitors can drive right up to the 2,088-foot summit and peer into the volcano’s primary crater, the Santiago crater, where they’ll be able to see a lava lake.

Active lava lakes like the one within Santiago crater provide a window into a volcano’s magma system, being directly linked to (and replenished by) a deeper magma source, according to a January 2026 study in the Journal of South American Earth Sciences.

Double the Magma Reservoirs

Masaya’s magma systems are poorly understood, however, prompting researchers to take a closer look at the volcano. To do so, they turned to data retrieved by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellite, which passes over Masaya about once every 12 days.

The satellite’s sensor was able to penetrate clouds with long microwave radiation wavelengths, allowing it to monitor Masaya. The researchers then used Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR), which compares radar signals collected during repeated satellite passes to measure subtle changes in ground elevation.

“Cloud penetration is important for volcanoes because many of them, like Masaya, are in tropical areas where there is often cloud cover,” said study author Young Cheol Kim, a geosciences student at Pennsylvania State University at the time of the study's publication. “And when we look at all the different satellite images across multiple years, we can see how the distance between the satellite and the ground changes, where it is uplifting or subsiding.”

Using satellite data from 2018 to 2024, the researchers found evidence that the ground north of Santiago crater sank slightly from 2018 to mid-2022, and then rose back up from mid-2022 to 2024.

The temporary sinking suggests that magma first began draining away from the volcano. Then, new magma likely started moving in, causing the ground to rise up again.

In addition, the area immediately around Santiago crater and the lava lake deflated over the entire study period, indicating that magma could be draining from a second, shallower reservoir.

Watching for Volcanic Hazards

The researchers emphasized that there are no immediate dangers from Masaya to the surrounding community, but ongoing monitoring will be crucial to understand how changes in the magma system could precede potential hazards and eruptive activity.

"Doing continuous monitoring allows us to understand the baseline activity and identify if things are changing,” Kim said. “And then if there is a need to warn people, we can do that in a timely manner.”

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